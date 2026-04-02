MLB Best Bets: Mets vs Giants Betting Picks for Thursday, April 2

MLB Betting Expert Eric Timm does a deep dive into the NL clash Thursday between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, providing single-game parlay plays.

MLB Betting Picks for Mets vs Giants Thursday, April 2

Ah, the joys of being assigned Thursdays! Today's slate was already very small with just four games on the schedule, and the Spring weather took one of those away from us in Chicago. No matter, my focus for today was on one of tonight's West Coast games regardless, so we have all we need to have a good day with limited options. Let's make our way to the Bay!

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New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

Pick #1: Giants ML (+106 @ FanDuel)

The Mets and Giants open a four-game series tonight in San Francisco with an excellent pitching matchup that features a pair of southpaws with David Peterson of the Mets, and Robbie Ray of the Giants. Both starters fared well in their first starts for their respective teams and both teams are off to sluggish starts.

The Mets provided early fireworks, lighting up Paul Skenes on opening day, but come in on the losing end of three of their last four.

The Giants offense has scuffled out of the gate, scoring a total of ONE run while getting swept by the Yankees to start the year, but have recently righted the ship, scoring 13 runs while taking two of three against NL West rival San Diego. With the better recent form and a top starter on the hill, I like the value on the home 'dogs tonight.

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Pick #2: Mets/Giants UNDER 7.5 (-110 @ FanDuel)

As I mentioned above, the Peterson vs Ray pitching matchup will be a fun one to watch on today's limited schedule. I highlighted the early struggles of the San Fran offense, but New York's has not been much better of late, scoring zero and one run in their last two games in St. Louis.

Weather will not be an issue in the Bay tonight, so I expect both pitchers to be in top form and to keep the bats down. Both pitchers have at least 75 ABs against opposing batters and both have maintained exceptional OPS numbers with Peterson at .679 and Ray a minuscule .570.

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Pick #3: Robbie Ray OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+100 @ DraftKings)

Ray not only has held the Mets lineup to a .570 OPS over 80 ABs, he has struck out over a quarter of those batters (21) while issuing only three walks. He only struck out four in his first start against the Yankees, but that helps keep his value enticing for this start and I'm happy to jump on it.

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Mets vs Giants Picks Recap