MLB Best Bets: Single Game Odds and Picks for Thursday, April 16

MLB Betting Expert Eric Timm has you covered with a handful of plays from an interleague clash between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres on Thursday.
April 16, 2026
MLB Best Bets: Single Game Odds and Picks for Thursday, April 16
April 16, 2026
MLB Picks

Top MLB Picks: Best Bets for April 16

Happy Thursday to all! Your boy is back to tackle another Thursday of MLB fun. And while I can, I want to give shoutout to the FIRST-PLACE ATHLETICS! It likely won't last, but it is a fun development for the nomads from northern California and speaks to the parity that has dominated the MLB's early season, particularly in the American League. 

In the AL, no team has a record better than 11-8 (Twins) and no team has a worse record than 6-12 (White Sox). That has made for an exciting start to the season, and entertaining games thus far. Today, I spy excellent value on one of tonight's contests so let's get into it!

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Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets and Predictions

Pick #1: Padres ML (+105 TheScore)

San Diego is on fire right now, winners of nine of 10 after a sluggish start. Being a home dog tonight jumped off the page, and a deeper look into the starting pitchers support this choice. While Luis Castillo and Walker Buehler are big names, neither are off to a fast start this season. Castillo, in particular, has really struggled with his 6.92 ERA and 1.77 WHIP which puts even more value on San Diego, in my opinion. I'll take the hot home dog as our first pick from this game. 

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Pick #2: Mariners/Padres Over 8.5 (-105 BetMGM)

Piggybacking from above, neither pitcher has been sharp thus far and both offenses are hitting. Seattle has scored six or more runs in five of their last six games while San Deigo is averaging 6.7 runs during their 7-game win streak. It is baseball and this season has been crazy, this game will probably end 3-1, but I'm going to follow my sound metrics and methodology and correlate the home dog with the over. 

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Pick #3: Luis Castillo Over 2.5 Earned Runs (+103 DraftKings)

I'm tripling down on a rough day from Castillo. If he dominates, we likely will lose all three bets, but if he holds true to his current form, we have a good chance to get all three. Getting plus-money here is a correlated bonus I cannot ignore and makes for a fun, high-value parlay if you can find similar numbers at the same book. 

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MLB Picks Recap

  • Padres ML (+105 TheScore)
  • Mariners/Padres Over 8.5 (-105 BetMGM)
  • Luis Castillo Over 2.5 Earned Runs (+103 DraftKings)

All plays - 1 Unit

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Eric Timm
Eric is celebrating his 23rd season as a featured handicapper with Nelly's Sportsline! He specializes in the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and MLB. His sarcastic-yet-positive demeanor coupled with a steady and measured approach has helped his clients attain both short and long-term success, making him one of the most respected handicappers in the Midwest.
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