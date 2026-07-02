MLB Betting Expert Eric Timm is back, and he has his eyes on the AL Central Thursday between the White Sox and Guardians, providing a trio of plays.

MLB Best Bets: MLB Single Game Picks and Props for Thursday, July 2

As we hit the July 4th weekend (happy two fiddy, America!) the 2026 MLB season has provided fireworks so far. I don't think anyone thought the Milwaukee Brewers would be in the class of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alan Ashby would be leading the majors in wins (out of the bullpen!) or the New York Mets would suck this bad. OK, maybe that last one was inevitable because, the Mets, but this season has been largely unpredictable.

Perhaps most unpredictable has been the American League Central and that's where we head today as the Chicago White Sox travel to visit the Cleveland Guardians in a battle for....wait for it......FIRST PLACE IN THE AL CENTRAL. Bonkers!

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Single Game Picks and Props: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Bet #1 - White Sox ML (-107 DraftKings)

The books have made this game a basic pick 'em, but I disagree as I think there is real value on Chicago here. Said value starts on the mound with Sox LHP Davis Martin. The southpaw Martin is 9-3 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP coming into this game, coming relatively out of nowhere to anchor the South Sider's rotation.

Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi definitely has the cool name advantage and has been strong over his last five starts, but I see a clear edge with Martin. I'm going with the hotter team with the better pitcher tonight.

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Bet #2 - White Sox/Guardians Under 8.5 (-110 FanDuel)

This is a bit of a contrarian play with both offenses playing well, and the blazing weather in Cleveland (97 degrees at gametime) conducive to balls jumping out of the park. However, I have faith that both young starters will carry their teams deep into this one.

In the series in Chicago last week, two of the three games stayed well under this total, and neither Martin nor Cecconi appeared. I like a fast-moving pitcher's duel at The Jake (it will ALWAYS be The Jake to me).

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Bet #3 - Miguel Vargas Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115 BetMGM)

Vargas has been heating up over his last 10 games (11-37, 3 HRs), and one of the books seems to be lacking in their belief of Vargas. At +115, this is my favorite bet of the night.

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MLB Picks Recap

White Sox ML (-107 DraftKings)

White Sox/Guardians Under 8.5 (-110 FanDuel)

Miguel Vargas Over 1.5 Total Bases (+115 BetMGM)

All plays - 1 Unit