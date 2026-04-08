It's been a chilly couple days across the baseball landscape this week. Come thaw out with today's best MLB Picks and Props courtesy of Betting Expert Michael Rathburn

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 8

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

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Yesterday played out exactly as expected with weather suppressing offense across the board. That created a tough betting environment, with many totals sitting at 6.5, leaving almost no margin for error. In those spots. One swing can decide the outcome, which makes it difficult to find consistent edge.

Today's slate sets up much differently.

We're looking at a schedule filled with day games as teams wrap up series before traveling for the weekend. That typically leads to lineup variability, with regular starters getting rest and bench players stepping in. That can impact both offensive production and defensive consistency.

On top of that, many teams are rolling out back-end or spot starters, which naturally introduces more volatility. As a result, the market has adjusted, and we're now seeing totals more commonly in the 7.5 to 8.5 range.

Overall, this shifts the dynamic from a tightly compressed, low-scoring environment to one with more unpredictability and scoring potential, but also more variables to account for when evaluating each game.

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St Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets and Predictions

The St. Louis Cardinals close out their series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET from Nationals Park. Weather conditions should lean hitter-friendly, with temperatures in the mid-50s, light winds around 5–8 mph, and no precipitation expected — a neutral-to-slight boost for run production.

St. Louis turns to right-hander Michael McGreevy (0-1, 2.53 ERA), who has impressed early with efficient pitch counts, limiting walks, and keeping hitters off balance. Washington counters with veteran Miles Mikolas (0-2, 14.46 ERA), who has struggled mightily out of the gate, allowing loud contact, elevated hard-hit rates, and failing to generate swing-and-miss. That mismatch on the mound gives St. Louis a clear edge, but it also creates scoring opportunities for both sides given bullpen volatility.

This series has already delivered offense, with the Nationals taking Monday's opener 9-6 before the Cardinals responded with a 7-6 extra-innings win Tuesday. Both games comfortably cleared typical totals, reinforcing broader trends: Washington is 9-2 to the over, while St. Louis is 7-4 to the over on team totals this season.

Current odds list the Cardinals around -120 on the moneyline, Nationals near +100, with the run line at Cardinals -1.5 (+135) and Nationals +1.5 (-160). The total is set at 8.5 runs.

Betting angle: With two straight overs in this series, Mikolas' struggles, and both teams trending heavily toward high-scoring games, I'm backing the over 8.5 runs again in this matchup.

Best Bet: Cardinals/Nationals OVER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (The Score +100)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets and Predictions

The Kansas City Royals wrap up their road series against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, April 8 at 1:10 PM ET from Progressive Field. Weather remains a key factor, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lingering cold conditions that have carried through the series — typically suppressing offense and favoring pitchers.

Kansas City turns to left-hander Cole Ragans (0-2, 3.60 ERA), who continues to generate swing-and-miss with a strong strikeout profile and solid underlying metrics despite limited run support. Cleveland counters with Joey Cantillo (0-0, 3.00 ERA), another lefty who has shown early command and the ability to limit hard contact. Both starters profile well in these colder conditions and should keep hitters uncomfortable.

This series has leaned low-scoring, including Cleveland's 2-1 win Tuesday. Both offenses have struggled to string together consistent rallies. That aligns with team trends as well: the Guardians are 4-8 to the under on their team totals, while the Royals are 3-8 to the under, reinforcing the lack of offensive output on both sides.

From a betting perspective, Kansas City sits around -125 on the moneyline with Cleveland near +105. The run line is Royals -1.5 (+138), Guardians +1.5 (-166), and the total is set at 7.5 runs.

Betting angle: With cold weather, two effective left-handed starters, recent low-scoring results in this series, and both teams trending under on team totals, I'm leaning toward the under 7.5 runs in this matchup.

Best Bet:Royals/Guardians UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -105)

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets and Predictions

The Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:40 PM ET from Target Field. Weather in Minneapolis will be cool, with temperatures around 50–52°F, light winds near 10 mph, and no precipitation expected — relatively neutral conditions that shouldn't significantly boost offense.

Detroit sends left-hander Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.75 ERA) to the mound. The lefty has been dominant early, limiting hard contact while pitching deep into games with elite run prevention. Minnesota counters with Bailey Ober (0-0, 6.75 ERA), who has struggled out of the gate with command issues and has been vulnerable to damage, especially early in outings.

Minnesota has taken the first two games of this series, winning 7-3 and 4-2. They've shown just enough timely hitting while capitalizing on pitching advantages. However, Detroit's offense has flashed upside, and this matchup flips the starting pitching edge firmly toward the Tigers with Valdez on the mound.

From a betting standpoint, Detroit is a road favorite around -150 on the moneyline, with Minnesota near +125. The run line sits at Tigers -1.5 (+115) and Twins +1.5 (-135), while the total is set at 8 runs.

Betting angle: With Valdez in elite early-season form, Ober's struggles — particularly the first time through the order — and Detroit's ability to generate early offense, I'm targeting the Tigers -0.5 runs (F5) as the preferred play in this matchup.

Best Bet: Tigers -0.5 runs F5 for 0.50 unit (DraftKings -105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets and Predictions

The Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:40 PM ET from loanDepot park. Conditions inside the retractable-roof ballpark should be neutral, eliminating weather as a major factor and putting the focus squarely on pitching matchups.

Miami turns to Eury Pérez (0-1, 5.73 ERA), while Cincinnati counters with Brady Singer (0-0, 5.00 ERA). Perez's early-season ERA is inflated, but his underlying profile still shows swing-and-miss ability (12 strikeouts in 11 innings) and a strong 1.27 WHIP. Singer has also allowed traffic and hard contact, making both starters volatile but capable of missing bats.

From a broader lens, Perez's career numbers tell the real story. He owns a 3.72 career ERA with 221 strikeouts in 197.2 IP, flashing frontline upside since his debut. More importantly, he has historically been significantly better at home than on the road, where his command and run prevention have both taken a step forward — a key edge in this matchup at loanDepot park.

The series has already delivered drama, including Cincinnati's 6-3 extra-innings win Tuesday after being held scoreless through eight innings, showing both the Reds' inconsistency and bullpen volatility on both sides.

From a betting perspective, Miami is a slight favorite around -130 on the moneyline, with Cincinnati near +110. The run line sits at Marlins -1.5 (+170), Reds +1.5 (-210), and the total is set at 7.5 runs.

Betting angle: With Perez's stronger home splits, higher upside, and Miami holding the pitching edge in this spot, I'm backing the Marlins moneyline in this matchup.

Best Bet: Marlins ML for 0.50 unit (BetRivers -129)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions

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