This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, Sept. 12

Season: 99-120-1 -43.15 units

Prior Article: 3-2 +0.80 units

St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles are entering the Braves territory where the -1.5 runline with their over team totals are becoming must plays. The Cardinals are trending OVER in their last 10, going 7-3. This Orioles team is on an incredible run and just plays great baseball.

The Orioles are 8-2 SU and 9-1 to the OVER in their last 10 and 15-5 SU/14-4-2 to the OVER in their last 20. They have scored at least five runs in eight out of their last 10.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Orioles

Orioles -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +102)

Orioles OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -122)

Oakland A's at Houston Astros

There is no value taking the Astros at -300 and the A's have been playing good baseball as of late. But everything points toward the Astros team total here as they have been insanely hot over the last 21 games. Houston is averaging 7.04 runs per game, slashing .307/.377/.523, with a 15.5% K rate. JP Sears has a 5.91 ERA in his last 7 starts with 35 strikeouts and 18 walks. In two starts against the Astros, he has a 5.40 ERA.

MLB Best Bets Athletics at Astros

Astros OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +105)



Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

Laying -1.5 runs in a game with a total of 12 is a lot different than laying it in a game with a total of 8.5. The Rockies have nothing to play for and their record shows, while the Cubs are making a very meaningful run at a playoff spot in the National League. I love the Cubs' starting pitching edge with Javier Assad against Chris Flexen.

The Rockies are 2-8 last 10 and 3-17 in their last 20. The Cubs are 13-7 over their last 20.

MLB Best Bets at

Cubs -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -125)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Both teams have been trending to the OVER as the Dodgers are 15-4-1 in their last 20. The Padres are averaging 6.2 runs per game in their last 10. Lance Lynn has gotten torched in his last two starts for 15 earned runs.

Xander Bogaerts has a great profile for his hitting prop of OVER 1.5 hits/home runs/RBIs as he has been putting the ball in play with only a 10% BB rate and a 9% K rate in the last 14 days. He is averaging 2.82 H/HR/RBI per game in that stretch.

If you noticed a trend this month, teams' starting pitching is gassed and the OVERs are hitting at a much higher clip. This game is a prime example.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Dodgers

Padres/Dodgers OVER 9 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Xander Bogaerts OVER 1.5 H/HR/RBI for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

MLB Best Bets Recap