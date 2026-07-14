MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena dives into the 2026 All-Star Game, offering up his best picks and prop bets for the mid-summer classic in Philadelphia.

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The 2026 Midsummer Classic, officially known as the All-Star Game, will take place this Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET. It's an excellent opportunity for fans to enjoy the best players baseball has to offer all together in an exhibition game.

This is a tough game to bet on since it's unclear just how deep players, especially pitchers, might go into games. But here are three bets to watch in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

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2026 MLB All-Star Game Best Bets and Player Props

National League to win (-132 FanDuel)

Let's face it -- both teams will be depleted here. The National League will be without Paul Skenes (rest), Jacob Misiorowski (fatigue) and Shohei Ohtani (knee), and the American League also has a few absences, with the most noteworthy ones being Aaron Judge (ribs), Byron Buxton (hip), Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Cam Schlittler (personal decision).

The American League has the edge in recent head-to-head history, having won eight of the past 10 editions of the Midsummer Classic, but the NL's two wins have come in the last three editions, including the 2025 one. The NL roster is significantly better than the AL, and with this game being played at Citizens Bank Park, the NL also has a certain edge. Look for the NL to record back-to-back All-Star Game victories for the first time since winning three in a row between 2010 and 2012.

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Scoreless after the first inning (-145 FanDuel)

If there's one area in which the American League might have an advantage, it's pitching, though in reality, both teams will have dominant arms on the mound to start the game. The AL will send Dylan Cease and his 2.56 ERA to the mound, while the NL will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (2.62 ERA).

Cease's numbers aren't just an impressive ERA -- he also has a 1.13 WHIP and an AL-leading 148 strikeouts in 98.1 innings. As for Sanchez, he sports a 1.19 WHIP and 144:25 K:BB across 127.1 innings while also getting the nod to pitch in front of their fans in Philadelphia. With two dominant arms on the mound, I wouldn't expect any runs in the first inning.

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Kyle Schwarber to record home run (+380 TheScore Bet)

Kyle Schwarber was close to winning the Home Run Derby on Monday in what would've been his first title of the event, but Jordan Walker had other plans. Still, the Phillies slugger is loved in Philadelphia and will have the support of the fans in this game. That, along with his familiarity at Citizens Bank Park, suggests he's one of the main threats to hit a home run in this Midsummer Classic.

The numbers support Schwarber as well. He leads the majors with 32 home runs in 93 games, putting him on pace to surpass the 50-homer threshold for a second consecutive campaign. He also leads the majors in HR/AB with 10.94, so if any player can hit the ball out of the park regardless of who's on the mound, that's Schwarber.

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