It's a battle of aces tonight as Paul Skenes and Brandon Woodruff face off. Michael Rathburn shares how he's playing that NL Central battle as well as the rest of his MLB PIcks

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 24

Prior article 4-1 +2.56 units

Season 24-27 -3.13 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

The only loss on Wednesday was the UNDER in Pirates/Rangers in which the score was 4-2 going into the bottom of the 8th inning. The game ended up 8-4 with 6 runs in the bottom 8th and top 9th. Thats just the way things have been going so far this season.

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Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets and Predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (13-11) for the opener of a three-game NL Central series at American Family Field. Both teams hover near the top of the division with winning percentages around .560 and .542. This matchup features an elite pitching duel in a retractable-roof stadium.

Paul Skenes (Pirates, 3-1, 3.27 ERA) vs. Brandon Woodruff (Brewers, 2-0, 3.42 ERA) sets up strong under potential. Skenes posts a 0.91 WHIP, FIP 3.47, xFIP ~3.44, and xERA 2.34 over 22 IP, powered by high-velocity stuff and elite strikeouts (26.1% K rate).

Woodruff thrives at home with sharp command (4.3% BB rate), FIP 3.74, and xERA 2.78 in 23.2 IP, consistently limiting damage against Pittsburgh lineups.

Weather Context: Mild conditions expected with game-time temps around 66-67°F, partly cloudy skies, 0-1% precipitation chance, and light winds (6-11 mph). The retractable roof will likely open, but the controlled environment and recent mild spring weather minimize any offensive boost. No significant wind or rain impact anticipated.

Team Offense & Trends: Both clubs show middling production vs RHP, compounded by injuries (e.g., Brewers missing Chourio, Vaughn; Pirates thin in rotation depth). Head-to-head and dome trends heavily favor unders in ace matchups.

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Best Bets:

Under 3.5 F5 Runs : Premium play. Low advanced metrics (xERA/FIP) and starter dominance suggest 1-2 runs or fewer early. Strong value at -110 or better.

: Premium play. Low advanced metrics (xERA/FIP) and starter dominance suggest 1-2 runs or fewer early. Strong value at -110 or better. Under 7.0 Full Game: Correlated winner. Consensus total at 7 (O -105 / U -115); advanced stats and deep starts (6+ IP likely) point to a low-scoring night. Shop -105 to -115.

Slate Context: Pirates slight favorites at -135 to -140 ML in this low-total game. Pitching rules the day.

Final Betting Angle: Bet both unders for maximum exposure in this Pirates vs Brewers matchup. Monitor roof status, final lineups, and movement near 7:40 PM ET first pitch. Shop DraftKings, FanDuel, or BetMGM for best odds. Bet responsibly and consider live betting

Best Bet: Pirates/Brewers F5 UNDER 3.5 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -115); Pirates/Brewers UNDER 7.0 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies (8-17) visit the red-hot Atlanta Braves (18-8) for the opener of a three-game NL East series at Truist Park. The Braves lead the division with one of MLB's top offenses, averaging over 5.6 runs per game while ranking high in batting average, homers, and OPS. The slumping Phillies rank near the bottom in scoring and continue battling injuries and poor form.

Andrew Painter (Phillies, 1-1, 4.42 ERA) faces regression risk. Through 18.1 IP: FIP 2.48, xFIP ~3.34, xERA 2.91, and 1.36 WHIP. The young right-hander shows command issues and has allowed runs in recent outings against Atlanta.

Grant Holmes (Braves, 1-1, 3.42 ERA) counters at home. Through 26.1 IP: FIP 4.27, xERA 3.49, and 1.10 WHIP. While he's solid, the key is Atlanta's potent lineup exploiting Painter and Philadelphia's shaky bullpen.

Braves Offense & Trends: Atlanta has dominated recent head-to-heads (swept the last series) and thrives at Truist Park. Their deep, power-packed lineup consistently clears team totals against middling starters like Painter. Phillies rank bottom-tier vs. right-handed pitching.

Weather Context: Hitter-friendly with game-time temps around 80-82°F, clear skies, 0-3% precipitation, and light winds (some blowing out). Perfect for extra-base hits and home runs.

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Best Bets:

Braves Over 4.5 Runs: Premium play and top recommendation. Atlanta's elite offense faces a pitcher with strong underlying metrics but regression signs, plus ideal weather and home conditions. They've cleared this number frequently at Truist Park. Consensus total at 9 supports strong Braves run production.

Slate Context: Braves are heavy favorites at -140 to -149 ML with home dominance. Phillies battle a tough skid and key injuries.

Final Betting Angle: Hammer Atlanta Braves Over 4.5 Runs (target +100 to -110) in this Phillies vs Braves matchup. Correlate with Braves ML for higher payout.

Best Bet(s): Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Detriot Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets and Predictions

The Detroit Tigers (14-12) visit the surging Cincinnati Reds (16-9) for the opener of a three-game interleague series at Great American Ball Park. The Tigers sport a poor 4-10 road record and enter as slight favorites despite their away struggles. The Reds have been one of the stronger teams early in 2026 and present excellent value as home underdogs (+113 to +116) with a lefty on the mound.

Framber Valdez (Tigers, LHP, 2-1, 3.30 ERA) takes the hill. Through 30 IP: FIP ~3.30, xFIP ~3.40, xERA ~3.26, and 1.20 WHIP. The veteran ground-ball artist has been steady but faces a Reds lineup that performs well against left-handed pitching.

Andrew Abbott (Reds, LHP, 0-2, 5.84 ERA) counters at home. Through 24.2 IP: FIP 4.31, xFIP ~4.37, and 1.74 WHIP. Abbott has shown command flashes in a hitter-friendly park and gives Cincinnati a real shot to pull the upset as the home dog.

Reds Offense & Trends: Cincinnati ranks strong in the NL Central and has gone 13-7 vs left-handed pitching this season, showing solid production against southpaws. They thrive at home (6-6) with momentum against a Tigers team that has been mediocre on the road (4-10).

Weather Context: Warm and playable with game-time temps around 77-79°F, partly cloudy to cloudy skies, ~50-55% chance of scattered showers, and 9-10 mph winds. Light rain risk could affect bullpens late but shouldn't delay first pitch.

Tigers vs Reds Odds & Best Bets:

Reds Moneyline (+113 to +116): Top recommendation. Back the hotter, stronger home team as an underdog against a road-challenged Tigers squad. Consensus total at 8.5; lean Reds side for win probability in this spot.

Slate Context: Tigers are slight road favorites (~-135 to -140 ML) but carry the poor 4-10 away mark. Reds sit at 16-9 overall and offer classic home dog value.

Final Betting Angle: Hammer the Cincinnati Reds on the moneyline as home underdogs in this Tigers vs Reds matchup. Correlate with Reds team total or +1.5 for safety. This setup favors the surging Reds at home.

Best Bet: Reds ML for 0.5 unit (BetMGM +115)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions

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