Betting Expert Michael Rathburn shares his top MLB Picks for this packed Friday, including plays on the Tigers and Red Sox in their home openers

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 3

Prior article 1-2 -0.98 units

Season 6-12 -4.66 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Another tough one on Wedneday with an 0-2 on totals, but 1-0 on moneyline. With the high variance on runs and bullpens, I am going to shy away from totals unless they really have some strong indicators (one today). I will look at strong favorites in good spots where laying -1.5 runs at PLUS or EVEN money is optimal. There is a hole to dig out of here, and I have done it before but I need to be smart.

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins prediction for April 3, 2026 highlights a strong MLB picks today angle on the Rays moneyline. Current Rays vs Twins odds show Minnesota as a slight favorite (-110 to -120), with Tampa Bay returning +100 to +105, creating value on the underdog side. The total sits at 7.5 runs.

In this Rays vs Twins matchup, both teams enter with identical 2-4 records. That reflects thier early-season inconsistency, especially on offense. That creates an opportunity to back the team with the stronger pitching profile at plus money.

The key handicap is the matchup between Joe Boyle and Bailey Ober. Boyle was excellent in his first 2026 start (6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB) while generating an 8:2 ground ball-to-fly ball ratio. The zero walks are especially important given his past control issues.

Ober, meanwhile, is trending in the wrong direction. His strikeout rate dropped from 26.9% to 19.2% in 2025, and he opened 2026 with just 1 strikeout over 4 innings, raising concerns about his ability to miss bats.

With a clear pitching edge and plus-money value, Tampa Bay is the side.

Best Bet: Rays ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -104)

St Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets an Predictions

The Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction for April 3, 2026 highlights one of the top MLB picks today, with a strong angle on the Tigers -1.5 run line at +118 to +120. Current Tigers vs Cardinals odds show Detroit favored around -175 to -180 on the moneyline, with the total sitting at 7.5 runs.

At first glance, the records may push bettors toward St. Louis. The Cardinals are 4-2 to start 2026, while the Tigers sit at 2-4, with Detroit's offense off to a slow start. However, this creates a potential buy-low opportunity, especially against a Cardinals team that has outperformed expectations early despite being projected as one of the weaker teams in MLB.

Detroit starts Framber Valdez, who was sharp in his debut (6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB, 9:4 GB/FB). St. Louis counters with Michael McGreevy, who allows a .349 wOBA to lefties compared to .239 vs righties, with elevated HR, BB, and FIP splits.

That's a major issue against Detroit's left-handed heavy lineup, setting up a strong matchup advantage.

Best Bet:Tigers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (The Score +120)

Alternate Bet: Cardinals under 3.5 runs (DraftKings -125)

San Diego Padres vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox vs. San Diego Padres prediction for April 3, 2026 highlights one of the top MLB picks today, with the total sitting at 8.5 runs. Current Red Sox vs Padres odds show Boston favored between -120 and -125, while San Diego returns +100 to +105, keeping this matchup tight and competitive for bettors.

Boston turns to Sonny Gray, who had a shaky 2026 debut against Cincinnati, going 4 innings with 5 strikeouts, 1 walk, and 3 earned runs on 6 hits. While the results weren't dominant, Gray still generated swing-and-miss and limited free passes, reinforcing his reliability as a #3 starter following a strong 2025 season.

San Diego counters with Michael King, a #2-caliber arm coming off a breakout 2024 campaign, but an injury shortened 2025. In his first 2026 start against Detroit, King went 5+ innings, allowing just 1 unearned run on 1 hit with 4 walks and 6 strikeouts, flashing elite strikeout upside despite some early command inconsistency.

Offensively, both teams are trending under expectations. The Red Sox are 2–4 to the team total under, while the Padres are 1–5 to the under in 2026, signaling early-season scoring struggles.

With decent starting pitching, cold offenses, and fully rested bullpens, this Red Sox vs Padres prediction points toward a controlled, low-scoring game.

Best Bet: Padres/Red Sox UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (Hard Rock -110)

Alternate Bet: (not included against record)

You could look at an alternate total of UNDER 7.5 which would be +108, or a Race to 5 runs (NEITHER) at +165

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions

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