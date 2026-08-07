MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn provides a trio of picks and predictions for three west coast games Friday night, including the Rays-Mariners clash in SoDo.

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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, August 7

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Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Best Bets and Predictions

The Rays vs. Mariners matchup stands out as one of the best MLB picks today, and the value lies with the Under 7 (-118). With Drew Rasmussen facing Logan Gilbert, Friday night's game features two of the American League's most effective starters in one of baseball's most pitcher-friendly parks, making this one of my favorite MLB betting picks of the day.

Why the Under Is the Best Bet

The pitching matchup is the biggest reason to like the under. Rasmussen enters with a 2.92 ERA and 0.93 WHIP, continuing his breakout season by consistently limiting baserunners and avoiding hard contact. Gilbert has been equally impressive, posting a 3.46 ERA, while his advanced metrics paint an even stronger picture. His 2.83 xERA and 2.57 FIP suggest he has pitched like one of the league's elite starters, and his ability to generate strikeouts while limiting walks makes him a difficult matchup for any lineup.

Both pitchers have shown they can work deep into games, which reduces exposure to the middle innings where totals can unravel.

Pitching, Bullpens and Ballpark Favor the Under

The supporting factors are just as encouraging. Both bullpens enter the game in relatively good shape, giving each manager fresh late-inning options if the starters leave with a narrow lead. That significantly lowers the risk of a worn-out bullpen allowing multiple late runs.

The game will also be played at T-Mobile Park, one of the more pitcher-friendly environments in Major League Baseball. Combined with two offenses that have been inconsistent against quality pitching and are capable of striking out at a high rate, run-scoring opportunities could be limited throughout the night.

The biggest concern is the number itself. A total of 7 leaves little room for error, and one big inning can change the outlook quickly. Still, when evaluating the starting pitching, bullpen availability, advanced metrics, and ballpark, this remains one of the strongest Rays vs. Mariners picks and MLB predictions on Friday's slate.

Prediction: Mariners 3, Rays 2

Best Bet: Rays/Mariners UNDER 7 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -113)

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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

The Tigers vs. Giants matchup offers one of the better MLB picks today, and the value is on the Detroit Tigers moneyline. Detroit enters Friday with the stronger overall profile, and the combination of a reliable starting pitcher, fresher bullpen, and superior recent form makes the Tigers one of my favorite MLB betting picks on the slate.

Why the Tigers Are the Best Bet

Detroit hands the ball to Keider Montero, who has quietly put together an impressive season with a 3.17 ERA. Montero has consistently limited damage by keeping hitters off balance and pitching efficiently into the middle innings. San Francisco counters with JT Brubaker, who has pitched well in limited action but has a much smaller sample size to evaluate.

The supporting numbers also favor Detroit. The Tigers have been the better club over the second half of the season, while the Giants have struggled to generate consistent offense and enter the series well below .500. Detroit has also played better baseball over the past two months, giving them the edge in overall team form.

Bullpen and Team Form Favor Detroit

The bullpen edge further strengthens the Tigers' case. Based on bullpen usage entering Friday, Detroit's relief corps is in good shape with its primary late-inning arms available. San Francisco's bullpen is also relatively rested, but Detroit still carries the advantage thanks to its deeper overall roster and stronger offensive production.

Oracle Park is one of baseball's more pitcher-friendly venues, which should help Montero keep the game under control early. In a lower-scoring environment, the better overall club often has the edge, and Detroit checks more boxes in this matchup.

No road game at Oracle Park is easy, but the Tigers enter with advantages in recent performance, starting pitching stability, and overall roster quality. When those factors align at a reasonable moneyline price, Detroit is worth backing.

Prediction: Tigers 4, Giants 3

Best Bet: Tigers ML for 1 unit (BetRivers -127)

Houston Astros at San Diego Padres Best Bets and Predictions

The Padres vs. Astros matchup is one of the most intriguing games on Friday's schedule, but the value lies with the San Diego Padres moneyline. Behind a significant edge on the mound and a rested bullpen, San Diego profiles as one of the strongest MLB picks today. When comparing the starting pitching, bullpen availability, and underlying metrics, the Padres stand out as one of my favorite MLB betting picks on the board.

Why the Padres Are the Best Bet

San Diego turns to Robbie Ray, who has been outstanding throughout the season with a 3.08 ERA while continuing to miss bats at an elite rate. His underlying metrics support the production, and he has consistently worked deep into games while limiting quality contact.

Houston counters with Ronel Blanco, who has made only a handful of starts this season and enters with a 7.36 ERA. While the sample size is limited, Blanco has struggled to keep the ball in the park and has allowed far too much hard contact. That creates a sizable advantage for a Padres lineup capable of capitalizing on mistakes.

The starting pitching gap is one of the largest on Friday's slate and gives San Diego a clear edge before the bullpens even come into play.

Pitching, Bullpen and Matchup Favor San Diego

The Padres also benefit from a bullpen that enters the game in solid shape despite moderate recent usage. San Diego has enough quality late-inning arms available to protect a lead, while Houston's bullpen has been leaned on frequently during the past week. If Ray delivers another quality start, the Padres should be well-positioned to finish the job.

Offensively, San Diego has been the more consistent club against right-handed pitching and has produced quality at-bats throughout the middle of its lineup. Houston remains a dangerous offense, but the Astros have been more vulnerable when facing left-handed starters capable of generating strikeouts, which is exactly the profile Ray brings into this matchup.

Any time you're backing a road favorite against Houston, there is some risk, but the combination of a clear starting pitching advantage, dependable bullpen, and favorable matchup makes San Diego the right side.

Prediction: Padres 5, Astros 3

Best Bet: Padres ML for 1 unit (BetRivers -110)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions