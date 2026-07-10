MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 10

Prior article 2-1 +1.08 units

Season 81-79-1 -0.96 units

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Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of baseball's hottest teams over the past month, and Friday night's matchup against the Seattle Mariners presents another opportunity to back one of the American League's most complete clubs. Tampa Bay owns one of the best home records in baseball, while Seattle has struggled to win away from T-Mobile Park. With Nick Martinez taking the mound against Luis Castillo, the combination of recent form, home-field advantage, and favorable betting value makes the Rays moneyline the top play.

The Rays enter Friday with a 54-37 record, good for one of the best marks in the American League, while the Mariners sit at an even 47-47. Tampa Bay has been dominant at Tropicana Field, compiling a 33-14 home record, compared to Seattle's 20-27 mark on the road. Those splits become even more impressive when looking at recent trends. The Mariners have dropped 11 of their last 14 road games, while the Rays have won 12 of their last 17 home contests. Those numbers support what the advanced metrics have shown over the past several weeks—Tampa Bay continues to outperform opponents on both sides of the ball.

The pitching matchup also favors the Rays. Martinez has quietly enjoyed an outstanding season, posting a 2.61 ERA while consistently giving Tampa Bay quality innings. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 16 of his 17 starts, giving the Rays a chance to win nearly every time he takes the mound. Castillo remains one of Seattle's most talented starters and has pitched better recently, but his 4.79 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over the full season suggest more inconsistency than Martinez has shown. While Castillo is capable of delivering a strong outing, Tampa Bay owns the edge in overall pitching stability.

Our betting model also favors the Rays. Tampa Bay ranks among the league leaders in offensive and pitching WAR over both the last 14 and 30 days, while continuing to excel as a home favorite. The Rays are 23-7 as home favorites this season, one of the best situational records in Major League Baseball. Seattle, meanwhile, has struggled to generate consistent offense on the road and has failed to build momentum away from home during the past month.

At -115, the betting market is offering solid value on the superior team. Tampa Bay owns the better overall record, a significant home-field advantage, the hotter recent form, and a slight edge in the starting pitching matchup. Those factors combine to make the Rays one of the strongest values on Friday's MLB betting slate.

Prediction: Rays 5, Mariners 3

Best Bet: Rays ML for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

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Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Prediction

The Chicago White Sox enter Friday night's matchup against the Athletics as one of the hottest teams in the American League, and all signs point toward another strong performance on their home field. While the White Sox are significant moneyline favorites, the better betting value is backing Chicago -1.5 runs at plus money. With a sizable edge on the mound, one of baseball's hottest home records over the past month, and the return of one of their biggest offensive weapons, the White Sox are in an excellent position to win by multiple runs.

Chicago enters the series with a 47-45 record, while Oakland has fallen to 41-52 after a difficult stretch that has all but erased its early-season momentum. The Athletics have dropped 17 of their last 20 games, making them one of the coldest teams in baseball entering the weekend. Meanwhile, the White Sox continue to thrive at Guaranteed Rate Field, posting a 28-17 home record while winning 14 of their last 21 home games. Those trends highlight the stark contrast between a club playing its best baseball and another searching for answers.

The pitching matchup heavily favors Chicago. Sean Burke has quietly become one of the White Sox's most dependable starters, entering Friday with a 3.56 ERA, 4.27 xERA, and a 25.8% strikeout rate. He is also coming off the best outing of his young career after striking out 11 batters in his previous start. Oakland counters with Jacob Lopez, who has struggled throughout the season with a 7.04 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, and some of the weakest underlying metrics among Friday's starting pitchers. Burke's ability to miss bats combined with Lopez's inability to consistently limit baserunners creates one of the largest pitching mismatches on the slate.

Chicago also receives a major boost with the return of Munetaka Murakami to the lineup. His presence immediately deepens the middle of the order, giving the White Sox another power threat behind an offense that has already shown improvement over the past several weeks. Facing an Athletics pitching staff that has struggled to keep games close, Murakami's return raises Chicago's run-scoring ceiling even further.

Everything in this matchup points toward the White Sox controlling the game. They own the better starting pitcher, the hotter offense, one of the strongest home-field advantages in baseball, and face an Oakland team that has completely lost momentum over the past three weeks. Rather than laying a heavy moneyline, the -1.5 run line offers significantly better value while taking advantage of Chicago's favorable matchup.

Prediction: White Sox 7, Athletics 2

Best Bet: White Sox -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers +128)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets and Predictions

The Miami Marlins have quietly become one of baseball's biggest surprises in 2026, and Friday night's series opener against the Cleveland Guardians presents another excellent opportunity to back one of the league's hottest teams. While this game opened closer to a pick'em, the betting market has steadily moved toward Miami throughout the day, signaling growing confidence in the home club. With Sandy Alcantara taking the mound, an offense playing its best baseball of the season, and Cleveland continuing to struggle away from home, the Marlins are one of the best values on Friday's MLB betting board.

Miami enters the matchup with a 52-42 record, while Cleveland sits at 48-46. The Marlins have turned loanDepot Park into one of the toughest places to play, winning 13 of their last 15 home games. The Guardians are trending in the opposite direction, going just 14-21 over their last 35 games. Their offensive struggles have been especially noticeable away from Cleveland, where they are hitting just .199 over their last 18 road games. The absence of Jose Ramirez has significantly impacted the lineup, leaving Cleveland without its most dangerous middle-of-the-order bat and making it difficult to consistently manufacture runs.

The pitching matchup is more competitive than the surface numbers suggest, but Miami still has the edge. Sandy Alcantara enters Friday with a 10-4 record and is coming off one of his best outings of the season after tossing eight innings of one-run baseball in his final start before the All-Star break. While his 4.00 ERA doesn't match the dominant numbers from his Cy Young campaign, Alcantara has looked increasingly sharp in recent weeks and remains one of the most experienced frontline starters in baseball. Cleveland counters with rookie left-hander Parker Messick, who has impressed with a 2.80 ERA, but the Guardians have gone just 1-6 in his last seven starts, largely because the offense has failed to provide consistent run support.

Miami also owns the edge in recent form. The Marlins have played winning baseball on both sides of the ball for more than a month, combining timely hitting with quality starting pitching and a dependable bullpen. Cleveland, meanwhile, has struggled to score consistently, particularly on the road, and that becomes an even bigger challenge against an experienced pitcher like Alcantara in a difficult road environment.

At -115, the Marlins offer outstanding betting value. They own the better overall record, have been dominant at home, enter with far more momentum, and face a Guardians offense that has struggled without José Ramírez. Add in the line movement toward Miami and Alcantara's recent resurgence, and the Marlins deserve to be one of the top plays on Friday's slate.

Prediction: Marlins 5, Guardians 2

Best Bet: Marlins ML runs for 1 unit (Circa Sports -115)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions