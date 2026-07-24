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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 24

Prior article 2-1 +0.91 units

Season 88-84-1 +1.37 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets and Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers have quietly become one of baseball's most profitable teams to back on the run line, and Friday's matchup against the Colorado Rockies sets up as another favorable opportunity. Rather than laying heavy juice on the moneyline, Brewers -1.5 runs (-115) provides the stronger betting value.

Milwaukee enters the series with a 64-38 record, one of the best marks in baseball, while Colorado sits at 41-63 near the bottom of the National League. The gap between these clubs extends well beyond the standings. The Brewers are outscoring opponents by 1.3 runs per game, compared to the Rockies' -1.0 run differential, highlighting the difference in overall roster quality and consistency.

The situational trends strongly favor Milwaukee. The Brewers are 34-19 at home, 39-25 against teams with winning records, and have gone 19-11 over their last 30 games. Colorado, meanwhile, is just 17-34 on the road, 19-38 against teams above .500, and 13-17 over its last 30 contests. Those splits reinforce what the season-long numbers already suggest—Milwaukee has consistently taken care of business against quality opponents, while Colorado has struggled away from Coors Field.

The pitching matchup also tilts toward the Brewers. Shane Drohan has been the steadier option entering Friday, while Tomoyuki Sugano has shown signs of regression with underlying metrics that are less encouraging than his surface ERA. Milwaukee's lineup is well-positioned to capitalize, particularly against a Rockies pitching staff that has had difficulty limiting hard contact and keeping games close.

The bullpen edge further strengthens the handicap. Milwaukee has developed into one of the league's most reliable relief units over the past month, while Colorado's bullpen continues to rank among the least dependable. That advantage becomes especially valuable when backing a run line, as the Brewers have the pitching depth to protect and extend late leads.

Everything points toward Milwaukee controlling this game from the opening innings. With advantages in starting pitching, bullpen depth, recent form, home field, and overall roster quality, the Brewers are in an excellent position to win by multiple runs.

Best Bet: Brewers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -115)

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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

Few teams have a bigger starting pitching advantage on Friday's MLB slate than the Detroit Tigers, making Tigers -1.5 runs the best value in their matchup against the Kansas City Royals. While Detroit enters with a losing overall record, the Tigers have been playing much better baseball over the past month and are well positioned to take advantage of a favorable pitching matchup at Comerica Park.

Kansas City is expected to start Beck Way, with the possibility of Noah Cameron handling the bulk of the innings. Cameron has flashed upside this season, but asking the Royals to successfully piece together nine innings against Detroit is a difficult task. On the opposite side, Tarik Skubal gives the Tigers one of the biggest advantages of any starter on Friday's schedule. The reigning AL Cy Young winner owns a 2.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 82.2 innings, continuing to establish himself as one of baseball's premier pitchers. His ability to work deep into games also reduces Detroit's reliance on the bullpen.

The situational trends strongly favor Detroit. The Tigers have won 19 of their last 30 games, are 28-23 at home, and hold a 5-2 advantage over Kansas City in the season series. The Royals, meanwhile, are just 43-61 overall, 17-34 on the road, 17-40 against teams with winning records, and enter Friday trying to snap a six-game road losing streak.

Recent performance further separates these clubs. Detroit is 6-4 over its last 10 games, posting a 3.44 team ERA, while Kansas City is 5-5 with a 5.28 team ERA and has been outscored by 22 runs during that span. The bullpen matchup also leans toward Detroit, as the Royals' relief corps has struggled throughout the second half and could be asked to cover significant innings if Way serves only as an opener.

Even if Cameron keeps Kansas City competitive early, Detroit owns the clear edge over the full nine innings. Between Skubal's dominance, stronger recent form, home-field advantage and the Royals' pitching uncertainty, the Tigers have multiple paths to pulling away late and covering the run line.

Best Bet: Tigers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (Caesars -125)

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

The San Francisco Giants have one of the biggest starting pitching advantages on Friday's MLB slate, making Giants -1.5 runs the best betting value in their matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. While laying the moneyline requires significant juice, the run line offers a much better return behind a favorable pitching matchup and several situational edges.

The Giants hand the ball to Logan Webb, who continues to be one of the National League's most dependable starters. Webb has been especially dominant throughout his career at Oracle Park, posting a 2.92 home ERA while consistently limiting home runs and generating weak contact. His ability to pitch deep into games also reduces San Francisco's reliance on the bullpen, an important advantage when backing a run line.

The Angels counter with Grayson Rodriguez, who has endured a difficult season. Rodriguez enters Friday with an 8.23 ERA, allowing too many baserunners while struggling to consistently work through opposing lineups. Those issues have frequently forced Los Angeles to lean on its bullpen early, putting additional pressure on a relief unit that has been one of the least reliable groups in baseball over the past month.

The situational trends also favor San Francisco. While the Giants have endured an up-and-down season, the Angels have been even worse, entering Friday at 41-62 overall and just 17-34 on the road. Los Angeles is also 17-29 against teams with winning records and has gone 12-18 over its last 30 games, highlighting the inconsistency that has plagued the club throughout the second half. San Francisco, meanwhile, has played a more competitive schedule and is in a favorable spot against one of the American League's weakest road teams.

The bullpen matchup further strengthens the handicap. San Francisco has received steadier production from its relief corps over the past month, while the Angels have struggled to consistently protect games late. That edge becomes even more valuable when laying a run and a half, as the Giants have the pitching depth to maintain—and potentially extend—a lead after Webb exits.

Even if Webb isn't at his absolute best, San Francisco owns clear advantages in starting pitching, bullpen stability, home field and overall matchup quality. Against an Angels club that has struggled away from home all season, the Giants are well positioned to control the game from the opening innings and create separation late.

Best Bet: Giants -1.5 runs for 1 unit (Caesars +140)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions