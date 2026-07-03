Check out Michael Rathburn's picks from today's packed MLB card, including a play on the duel of surprising aces in Anaheim as Jake Bennett and the Red Sox visit Reid Detmers and the Angels

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 3

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Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets and Predictions

Friday night's matchup between the Boston Red Sox (37-48) and Los Angeles Angels (36-52) may not carry postseason implications, but it does feature one of the more intriguing betting opportunities on the MLB slate. The Angels enter as -115 home favorites, while the Red Sox are listed at -105. The run line is Angels -1.5 (+170), and the total has already dropped from 8 runs to 7.5, signaling early sharp action on the under.

The starting pitching matchup features left-handers Jake Bennett for Boston and Reid Detmers for Los Angeles. While neither club has generated much offensive consistency this season, both pitchers enter with encouraging underlying metrics in a ballpark that has historically suppressed scoring.

Detmers has quietly put together one of the better seasons of his career and continues to flash premium strikeout ability. According to projections, he ranks in the 94th percentile in strikeout talent and the 82nd percentile in overall pitching ability among qualified starters. He has also averaged nearly 95 pitches per start, giving him an opportunity to work deep into games and limit exposure to the bullpen.

Bennett has been an underrated bright spot for Boston during the club's disappointing season. Projection systems grade his overall pitching ability in the 86th percentile, while also suggesting positive strikeout regression after an unlucky first half. The Red Sox also bring one of the strongest infield defenses on the slate into Angel Stadium, an important factor against an Angels lineup that has struggled to generate consistent hard contact.

The offensive matchup also favors a lower-scoring game. The Angels project as the second-weakest lineup on Friday's slate, while Boston's projected lineup ranks as the fifth-weakest. Angel Stadium further strengthens the under case, grading as one of the league's least favorable parks for run scoring and batting average, with Friday's forecast also expected to provide pitcher-friendly conditions.

Perhaps the biggest indicator is the market itself. Sportsbooks opened the total at 8 runs, but early betting pressure quickly pushed the number down to 7.5. While a lower total leaves less margin for error, respected money moving a total before first pitch is often worth noting, particularly when it aligns with two capable starters, below-average offenses, and a pitcher-friendly environment.

With both lineups struggling to produce consistently, two left-handed starters capable of missing bats, and conditions that favor pitching, this game profiles as another low-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Red Sox/Angels UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (Hard Rock Cafe +100)

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San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Prediction

The National League West rivalry continues Friday night when the San Diego Padres (43-43) travel to face the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (57-31) at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles enters the matchup with a commanding lead in the NL West, while San Diego is trying to snap a six-game losing streak and climb back into the postseason picture. The Dodgers are listed as -250 moneyline favorites, the Padres are +205 underdogs, the run line is Dodgers -1.5, and the total sits at 8 runs.

While the betting market expects Los Angeles to control the game, the real wagering value comes on the total. With Shohei Ohtani facing Michael King, this projects as one of the premier pitching matchups on Friday's MLB slate.

Ohtani has pitched like a Cy Young favorite throughout the 2026 season. Over 13 starts, he owns a 1.58 ERA while allowing two earned runs or fewer in 11 of those 13 outings. He has also worked at least six innings in 12 starts while averaging better than seven strikeouts per game. Just as important for bettors, games started by Ohtani have consistently stayed under the number, with the under cashing in nine of his 13 starts based on his game log. The Dodgers also pushed his start back two days to provide additional rest heading into this divisional showdown.

King has quietly produced one of the more underrated seasons in the National League. The right-hander has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 16 starts, including seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against this same Dodgers lineup earlier this year. Like Ohtani, King's starts have leaned heavily toward lower-scoring games, with the under hitting in 11 of his 16 appearances. His ability to generate weak contact and pitch deep into games gives San Diego a legitimate chance to keep this contest tight despite facing one of baseball's most explosive offenses.

Recent form further supports a lower-scoring game. The Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 games and continue to rely on one of the deepest pitching staffs in baseball, while the Padres have dropped six consecutive contests after blowing an early six-run lead in Thursday's loss. Despite San Diego's recent struggles, King represents its best opportunity to slow the Dodgers' offense and turn this game into a playoff-style pitching duel.

With two frontline starters who consistently work into the sixth inning or later, quality bullpens waiting behind them, and two pitchers carrying strong season-long under trends, the total of eight runs appears a touch too high.

Best Bet: Padres/Dodgers UNDER 8.0 runs for 1 unit (Caesars -109)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets and Predictions

Friday night's series opener between the Milwaukee Brewers (53-32) and Arizona Diamondbacks (43-43) features one of the biggest pitching mismatches on the July 3 MLB slate. Milwaukee enters the game atop the NL Central, while Arizona sits second in the NL West, trailing the division-leading Dodgers by 12.5 games. The Brewers are listed as -155 moneyline favorites, the Diamondbacks are +130 underdogs, the run line is Brewers -1.5 (+101), and the total is 9 runs. With Milwaukee sending ace Kyle Harrison to the mound against rookie Jose Cabrera, the run line offers the best betting value.

Harrison has emerged as one of the National League's biggest breakout pitchers during his first season in Milwaukee. The left-hander enters Friday with an 8-1 record, 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 77 innings. Even more impressive, one outing accounts for much of his inflated ERA. Remove his eight-earned-run start against the Athletics, and Harrison owns a 1.69 ERA across the rest of his 2026 starts. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 14 of 15 outings this season and struck out at least eight batters in five different starts, giving Milwaukee both a high floor and elite swing-and-miss upside.

Arizona counters with Cabrera, who is making just the third start of his major league career. While the rookie has shown flashes, he owns a 5.21 FIP through his first 10 innings and now faces one of baseball's most complete lineups. Milwaukee ranks among the league leaders in runs scored and batting average, while Arizona has struggled offensively for much of the season, ranking near the bottom of MLB in both OPS and home runs.

The overall matchup strongly favors Milwaukee. The Brewers have been one of baseball's most complete teams, combining an elite bullpen with excellent run prevention and consistent offensive production. They enter the series with one of the National League's best records and have outperformed Arizona in nearly every meaningful category. The Diamondbacks have hovered around .500 throughout the first half and have struggled against quality opponents, making this a difficult spot for a rookie starter to keep pace with Harrison.

While laying -155 on the moneyline offers limited value, the Brewers -1.5 (+110) provides a much stronger betting opportunity. Harrison has consistently worked deep into games, Milwaukee owns the clear pitching and bullpen advantage, and Cabrera is still adjusting to major league hitters. If Harrison continues his season-long form, the Brewers are well positioned to win by multiple runs.

Best Bet: Brewers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +110)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions