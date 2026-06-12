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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, June 12

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers meet Friday night at American Family Field in one of the most intriguing matchups on the MLB schedule. While Philadelphia remains one of the National League's most talented teams, oddsmakers have installed Milwaukee as a sizeable favorite behind breakout ace Jacob Misiorowski.

Current odds have the Brewers around -252 on the moneyline, while the Phillies can be found as high as +210. Milwaukee is listed at approximately -1.5 runs (-115) on the run line, with the game total sitting at 8 runs.

Our Phillies vs Brewers prediction and best bet is backing Milwaukee on the run line.

Why Has the Betting Market Moved Toward Milwaukee?

One of the biggest storylines surrounding this Phillies vs Brewers betting preview is the significant market movement toward Milwaukee.

At first glance, seeing a Phillies team with postseason aspirations sitting at +210 may seem surprising. However, this line is less about the overall quality of the two teams and more about the starting pitching matchup.

Early bettors have continued to back Milwaukee, pushing the Brewers further into favorite territory as the market reacts to the current form of Jacob Misiorowski and the struggles of Philadelphia rookie Andrew Painter. The movement reflects what many bettors view as one of the largest starting pitching edges on Friday's board.

Team Records, Standings and Recent Performance

The Brewers enter the weekend with a 41-25 record and sit atop the National League Central. Milwaukee has won four of its last six games and they continue to receive outstanding production from both its pitching staff and offense.

Philadelphia enters at 37-31 and remains firmly in the National League playoff picture despite an inconsistent first two months of the season. The Phillies have played much better baseball recently and remain one of the more dangerous lineups in the National League.

That strong recent performance is one reason the +210 underdog price stands out. However, Friday's number is being driven almost entirely by the starting pitchers.

Starting Pitching Matchup

Philadelphia Phillies: Andrew Painter

Painter remains one of baseball's top pitching prospects, but the transition to the major leagues has been challenging. The rookie enters this start with a 1-7 record and a 6.21 ERA, and he is coming off a difficult outing in which he allowed six earned runs against the White Sox.

While Painter's long-term outlook remains extremely bright, consistency has been an issue throughout his rookie campaign.

Milwaukee Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski

Few pitchers in baseball are throwing better than Misiorowski.

The Brewers right-hander enters Friday with a 7-2 record, 1.50 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts in just 78 innings. Over his last seven starts, Misiorowski is 6-0 with a 0.20 ERA while striking out 65 batters.

His most recent start was another dominant performance against Colorado, allowing one unearned run over seven innings while striking out eight hitters. He also recorded a pitch at 103.7 mph, the fastest pitch thrown by a starting pitcher in the Statcast era.

Simply put, Misiorowski is pitching like a Cy Young candidate.

Weather Forecast

Weather should not be a factor in Friday's matchup. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s in Milwaukee, and American Family Field's retractable roof eliminates most weather-related concerns.

Phillies vs Brewers Pick and Best Bet

The Phillies are a far better team than a typical +210 underdog, which is why this number immediately grabs attention. However, the betting market has made it clear that this game is being priced primarily around the pitching matchup.

Misiorowski has been nearly unhittable for more than a month, while Painter continues to work through the challenges that come with facing major-league hitters. Add in Milwaukee's home-field advantage, superior recent pitching form, and the market support behind the Brewers, and the case for Milwaukee becomes difficult to ignore.

For bettors looking for a Phillies vs Brewers pick, laying the run line provides more value than paying a steep moneyline price.

Projected Score: Brewers 6, Phillies 2

Best Bet: Brewers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -109)

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St Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets and Prediction

The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals square off Friday night in an intriguing interleague matchup featuring one of the American League's most reliable starters against an unexpected arm for St. Louis.

Minnesota enters the game as a road favorite behind Joe Ryan, while the Cardinals counter with right-hander Kyle Leahy. Current betting markets have the Twins around -180 on the moneyline, with St. Louis near +155. The Twins are available at -1.5 runs (+150) on the run line, while the total sits at 8.5 runs.

Our Twins vs Cardinals prediction and best bet is backing Minnesota on the run line.

Why the Betting Market Favors Minnesota

The biggest reason for Minnesota's favorite status is the starting pitching matchup.

Joe Ryan has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the American League this season, while Leahy enters in a role he was not expected to occupy entering the year. While St. Louis has remained competitive throughout the season, oddsmakers are giving significant weight to Minnesota's advantage on the mound.

The run-line price is particularly attractive because bettors are getting plus money behind a team with a substantial starting pitching edge.

Team Records, Standings and Recent Performance

The Twins enter this matchup firmly in the American League playoff race and have played some of their best baseball over the past few weeks. Minnesota's offense has become increasingly dangerous, with the lineup producing more consistent run support for its pitching staff.

The Cardinals remain in contention in the National League Central but have struggled to generate consistency against quality starting pitching. St. Louis continues to rely on timely hitting and bullpen depth to remain competitive.

While both teams are capable of making the postseason, Minnesota enters this matchup in better form and with the more favorable pitching situation.

Starting Pitching Matchup

St. Louis Cardinals: Kyle Leahy

Leahy has been a valuable contributor for St. Louis this season, but this is a difficult assignment. The right-hander lacks the swing-and-miss arsenal of elite starters and will face a Minnesota lineup capable of creating pressure throughout the order.

For Leahy to succeed, he will likely need to generate weak contact and avoid free baserunners. Against a Twins offense that has shown improved patience and power, that is easier said than done.

Minnesota Twins: Joe Ryan

Ryan continues to establish himself as one of the premier starters in the American League.

The right-hander has delivered quality start after quality start while combining elite command with above-average strikeout ability. Ryan's ability to limit walks and work deep into games gives Minnesota a significant advantage every time he takes the mound.

More importantly for bettors, Ryan has consistently dominated lineups that struggle against high-end fastball command, making this a favorable matchup against St. Louis.

Weather Forecast

Friday's forecast in St. Louis calls for temperatures in the low 80s with light winds. Weather conditions should be favorable for offense, but no significant weather-related edge is expected for either side.

Twins vs Cardinals Pick and Best Bet

Minnesota has the better starting pitcher, enters the game in stronger recent form, and has the offensive upside necessary to create separation.

While the Cardinals are a competitive club, the matchup strongly favors Ryan over Leahy. With plus-money odds available on the run line, bettors can take advantage of Minnesota's pitching edge without laying significant juice on the moneyline.

For bettors looking for a Twins vs Cardinals pick, the run line provides the best value on the board.

Projected Score: Twins 6, Cardinals 3

Best Bet: Twins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (Hard Rock +150)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays open a road series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, and the betting market is showing clear respect for the starting pitching matchup.

Tampa Bay will send left-hander Shane McClanahan to the mound, while the Angels counter with rookie Sam Aldegheri. The Rays are listed around -155 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles sits near +130. Bettors looking to capitalize on Tampa Bay's biggest advantage should focus on the first five innings market.

Why the Betting Market Favors Tampa Bay

This game is being priced largely around the starting pitching matchup.

McClanahan has re-established himself as one of the better left-handed starters in baseball after returning to the Rays rotation. Meanwhile, Aldegheri has shown promise in limited major-league action but remains largely unproven at this level.

By targeting the first five innings, bettors can isolate Tampa Bay's edge on the mound before bullpen variance enters the equation.

Team Records, Standings and Recent Performance

The Rays continue to position themselves as contenders in the American League playoff race thanks to strong pitching, solid defense, and a lineup that consistently manufactures runs.

Tampa Bay has played quality baseball over the past month and continues to receive contributions throughout its roster. The Angels have shown flashes offensively but have struggled to find consistency against quality competition.

Recent form favors the Rays, who enter this series playing the better overall baseball.

Starting Pitching Matchup

Los Angeles Angels: Sam Aldegheri

Aldegheri enters Friday with a 1-1 record, 2.25 ERA, and 1.33 WHIP through his first 12 major-league innings.

While those numbers are impressive, they come from a very small sample size. The rookie spent most of the season at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he posted a 7.24 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across nine starts.

The talent is evident, but facing a disciplined Rays lineup represents one of the toughest assignments of his young major-league career. Bettors should be cautious about placing too much weight on a handful of successful MLB appearances.

Tampa Bay Rays: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan enters this start with a 6-3 record and 2.85 ERA, continuing to pitch like a frontline starter.

The left-hander has already faced the Angels once this season, allowing just one run over five innings in a Rays victory. His ability to generate swings and misses while limiting hard contact remains among the best in the American League.

Even after a less-than-dominant outing against Miami in his most recent start, McClanahan's overall body of work remains significantly stronger than Aldegheri's.

The combination of experience, track record, and recent success against the Angels gives Tampa Bay a meaningful advantage through the first half of the game.

Weather Forecast

Friday's forecast in Anaheim calls for temperatures in the upper 70s with light winds and clear skies. Conditions should be favorable for offense, with no significant weather concerns expected to impact the game.

Rays vs Angels Pick and Best Bet

Aldegheri's early major-league results deserve respect, but this matchup ultimately comes down to trust and sample size.

McClanahan has proven he can consistently succeed against major-league hitters and has already handled this Angels lineup once this season. Aldegheri has potential, but his limited MLB track record and struggles at Triple-A suggest there is still significant risk backing him against a veteran Rays club.

For bettors looking for a Rays vs Angels pick, Tampa Bay's biggest edge comes during the starting pitching portion of the game.

Projected First Five Score: Rays 3, Angels 1

Best Bet: Rays F5 -0.5 for 1 unit (FanDuel -130)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions