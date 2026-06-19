MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, June 19

Prior article 2-1 +0.91 units

Season 65-67-1 -4.77 units

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Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Best Bets and Predictions

The betting market has already spoken on Friday night's matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners. After opening at seven runs, the total has been bet down to 6.5, and there's still a strong case for a low-scoring game at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle enters the contest at 39-37 and sits as a -125 favorite behind Bryce Miller, who has developed into one of the American League's most reliable starters. Miller enters with a dominant 1.54 ERA and 0.71 WHIP while consistently limiting hard contact and keeping runners off the bases. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and continues to give Seattle a significant advantage every fifth day.

Boston counters with Ranger Suarez, who has been one of the few bright spots during an otherwise disappointing season. The Red Sox enter at 29-43, but Suarez has delivered consistent results with a 3.21 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. The veteran left-hander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts and has done an excellent job preventing big innings.

The strongest argument for the under may be Boston's recent offensive struggles. The Red Sox were swept by Toronto in their previous series, scoring just four total runs across three games. Boston managed only one run, zero runs and three runs during the series while repeatedly failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities. The Red Sox have scored three runs or fewer in five of their last seven games and continue to rank among the least productive offenses in baseball.

Seattle's lineup has also been inconsistent, scoring four runs or fewer in seven of its last 10 games. While the Mariners have enough power to change a game with one swing, they have struggled to consistently generate offense against quality pitching.

With two starters carrying WHIPs of 1.17 or lower, a pitcher-friendly ballpark and both offenses entering with recent scoring concerns, this projects as one of the strongest under opportunities on Friday's MLB card.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 Runs

Miller's dominance, Suarez's consistency and Boston's prolonged offensive slump create a favorable setup for a pitchers' duel. A final score in the range of 3-2, 3-1 or 4-2 makes the under the preferred betting angle.

Best Bet: Red Sox/Mariners UNDER 6.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers +100)

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Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets and Prediction

One of the most intriguing pitching matchups on Friday's MLB slate takes place at Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs host the Toronto Blue Jays. While Kevin Gausman remains one of the more respected veterans in the American League, the value lies with Chicago and emerging ace Ben Brown, making the Cubs moneyline (-122) the preferred betting angle.

The Cubs enter the series at 39-36 and have remained firmly in the National League playoff race thanks to a combination of quality pitching and timely offense. Brown has been a major reason for that success. The right-hander has enjoyed a breakout campaign, posting a dominant 1.74 ERA, 2.59 xERA and 0.97 WHIP. His advanced metrics suggest the performance is sustainable, and he continues to generate swings and misses while limiting hard contact. Brown has pitched like a frontline starter for much of the season and enters this matchup with a clear statistical edge.

Toronto arrives at 37-38 after sweeping Boston in a three-game series, but the Blue Jays face a much tougher challenge Friday night. Gausman enters with a respectable 3.41 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, though his 3.91 xERA suggests he has benefited from some favorable run prevention results. While Gausman remains capable of delivering a quality start, Brown has been the more effective pitcher throughout the 2026 season.

Chicago also benefits from home-field advantage. The Cubs have played some of their best baseball at Wrigley Field and continue to receive balanced offensive production throughout the lineup. Toronto's offense has been inconsistent away from home and now faces a pitcher who has allowed very little traffic on the bases all season.

From a betting perspective, the price remains attractive. Brown owns the better ERA, the better expected ERA and the stronger overall statistical profile, yet the Cubs are laying only a modest price at home.

Best Bet: Cubs Moneyline (-122)

Brown has emerged as one of baseball's most underrated starters, and his combination of a 1.74 ERA, 2.59 xERA and 0.97 WHIP gives Chicago a meaningful advantage on the mound. With the Cubs at home and holding the edge in the pitching matchup, the moneyline offers one of the strongest values on Friday's MLB betting board.

Best Bet: Cubs ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -120)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Best Bets and Predictions

Friday night's showdown between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves features two of the National League's top teams, but the pitching matchup creates a significant edge for Milwaukee. With Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound against Martin Perez, the Brewers -1.5 runs (-103) stands out as one of the strongest values on the MLB betting board.

Milwaukee enters the matchup at 45-27 and continues to establish itself as one of baseball's most complete teams. The Brewers have won seven of their last nine games and have received dominant production from a pitching staff that ranks among the league's best. At the center of that success is Misiorowski, who has quickly developed into one of the most overpowering starters in baseball.

The hard-throwing right-hander enters Friday with a remarkable 1.34 ERA, 2.21 xERA and 0.74 WHIP. His 39.8 percent strikeout rate is among the highest in Major League Baseball, allowing him to escape trouble without relying on his defense. Misiorowski has consistently limited hard contact, suppressed baserunners and given opposing lineups very few opportunities to generate offense.

Atlanta enters at 46-27 and remains one of the National League's top contenders, which helps explain why Milwaukee is available at such a reasonable price despite the pitching mismatch. The Braves will hand the ball to Perez, who has posted a solid 2.90 ERA this season. However, his underlying metrics tell a different story. Perez owns a 3.66 xERA and a strikeout rate that falls well below Misiorowski's, suggesting his margin for error is considerably smaller.

While Atlanta remains dangerous offensively, Milwaukee enters with advantages both on the mound and at the plate. The Brewers have consistently generated run support throughout the season and possess the type of lineup capable of turning a close game into a multi-run victory late.

From a betting perspective, the run line offers significantly more value than the moneyline. Given the substantial gap between the two starting pitchers and Milwaukee's recent form, the Brewers are well-positioned to win by multiple runs.

Misiorowski's combination of a 1.34 ERA, 2.21 xERA, 0.74 WHIP and elite strikeout rate gives Milwaukee one of the largest starting pitching advantages on Friday's slate. With the Brewers playing excellent baseball and holding the edge in the most important matchup on the field, laying 1.5 runs is the preferred betting angle.

Best Bet: Brewers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +106 )

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions