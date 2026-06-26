Zack Wheeler takes his talents back to Citi Field to take on the reeling Mets. Michael Rathburn shares his play on that game and more in today's top MLB Picks

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, June 26

Prior article 1-2 -1.18 units

Season 69-72-1 -6.32 units

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites during the MLB playoffs. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

Rotowire Betting Hub

(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets and Predictions

The Texas Rangers (39-42) and Toronto Blue Jays (39-42) continue their weekend series tonight at Rogers Centre in a matchup featuring two clubs trying to climb back into the American League Wild Card race. Texas enters as a slight -107 road favorite, while Toronto is a narrow underdog in what projects to be one of the most competitive games on Saturday's MLB betting slate.

Among today's MLB picks and best bets, the Rangers vs. Blue Jays matchup offers excellent value on the Texas moneyline thanks to a favorable starting pitching matchup and one of baseball's hottest offenses against left-handed pitching.

The Rangers have won six of their last 10 games and have quietly become one of the league's most dangerous offenses. Over the past 30 days, Texas ranks No. 1 in Major League Baseball in wRC+, OPS and wOBA against left-handed pitching, making this an ideal matchup against veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin. Toronto has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games and continues to search for consistency on both sides of the ball.

Texas turns to veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who enters the game with a 7-7 record, 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 93.1 innings. While his ERA sits above 4.00, Eovaldi has continued to limit baserunners, throw strikes and pitch deep into games. His underlying metrics remain encouraging, and his ability to avoid free passes has been a key factor in keeping the Rangers competitive every fifth day.

Toronto counters with Patrick Corbin, who enters at 2-3 with a 4.73 ERA and a much less encouraging 5.62 expected ERA (xERA). Corbin has struck out just 47 hitters in 64.2 innings while issuing 23 walks, and his underlying metrics suggest additional regression could be on the horizon. Facing the hottest offense in baseball against left-handed pitching only adds to the challenge.

Rogers Centre is expected to feature mild temperatures with the roof likely closed, creating neutral hitting conditions. Even without a weather advantage, the matchup strongly favors Texas because of their success against southpaws.

When evaluating the Rangers vs. Blue Jays odds and betting preview, the combination of Eovaldi's consistency and Texas' dominance against left-handed pitching creates one of the strongest betting angles on the board.

With Nathan Eovaldi providing stability atop the rotation and the Rangers leading Major League Baseball in wRC+, OPS and wOBA against left-handed pitching over the past 30 days, Texas offers outstanding value at a near pick'em price against Patrick Corbin and the Blue Jays.

Best Bet: Rangers ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -107)

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Best Bets and Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies (45-36) and New York Mets (34-47) begin a three-game National League East series Friday night at Citi Field. Philadelphia enters as the favorite, with the Phillies run line offering attractive plus-money value at -1.5 (+112). The total is set at 8.5 runs.

Among Friday's MLB picks and best bets, the Phillies vs. Mets matchup offers outstanding value on the Philadelphia run line thanks to a massive starting pitching advantage and a significant gap in recent form.

The Phillies have caught fire over the past two months, going 35-17 since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager. Theu enter the series firmly in the National League Wild Card race. The Mets, meanwhile, have lost six straight games and own one of the National League's worst records at 34-47 after being swept at home by the Cubs.

Philadelphia hands the ball to ace Zack Wheeler, who has been one of baseball's most dominant pitchers in 2026. Wheeler enters with a 7-1 record, a sparkling 2.11 ERA, 69 strikeouts and just 18 walks across 68.1 innings. He is coming off another strong outing against these same Mets, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings while striking out seven to earn the victory.

The Mets counter with rookie left-hander Zach Thornton, who is making just his second major league start. Thornton allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings during his MLB debut and owns an 8.31 ERA at the big-league level. He also posted a 4.25 ERA in 12 appearances at Triple-A Syracuse this season, showing inconsistent command and limited swing-and-miss ability.

Philadelphia's lineup has been one of the hottest in baseball, led by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, who helped the Phillies outscore the Mets 21-5 over the final two games of their previous series. Facing an inexperienced starter gives the Phillies another opportunity to score early and often.

When evaluating the Phillies vs. Mets odds and betting preview, the combination of an elite ace facing an inexperienced rookie, plus the Phillies' current offensive momentum, creates one of the strongest betting edges on Friday's MLB slate.

With Zack Wheeler pitching at a Cy Young-caliber level and the Mets turning to an inexperienced rookie starter during a six-game losing streak, the Phillies run line offers outstanding plus-money value and stands out as one of Friday's top MLB best bets.

Best Bet: Phillies -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +112)

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Bets and Predictions

The Washington Nationals (41-41) and Baltimore Orioles (38-44) open their three-game Battle of the Beltways series Friday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Baltimore looks to snap out of a disappointing first half, while Washington enters the weekend back at the .500 mark. With the total set at 9.0 runs, this matchup profiles as one of the strongest over opportunities on Friday's MLB betting slate.

Among Friday's MLB picks and best bets, the Nationals vs. Orioles matchup stands out because both offenses match up well against left-handed pitching, while neither starting pitcher has consistently worked deep into games.

Washington will send left-hander Andrew Alvarez to the mound. Alvarez enters with a 1-0 record, 3.34 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, but his underlying numbers suggest regression could be ahead. He has allowed consistent contact, carries an elevated baserunner rate and now faces an Orioles lineup capable of producing power throughout the order. Making matters more difficult, Baltimore has generally performed better against left-handed pitching than right-handers this season.

The Orioles counter with left-hander Trevor Rogers, who enters with a 4-7 record and a 5.30 ERA. Rogers is coming off arguably his best outing of the year after tossing seven scoreless innings against the Dodgers, but his overall body of work remains concerning. He has struggled with consistency throughout the season, allowing frequent hard contact while posting one of the higher ERAs among qualified American League starters. Washington's lineup has quietly become one of the better offenses against left-handed pitching, creating another difficult matchup for Rogers despite his recent success.

The offensive profile points toward runs. The Nationals have averaged more than five runs per game this season, while Baltimore possesses enough power to capitalize against a young starter making one of the toughest road assignments of his career. Neither bullpen has been particularly reliable over the past two weeks, adding another layer of value to the over once the game moves beyond the starting pitchers.

Weather conditions also favor hitters. Warm temperatures, humid air and a light breeze at Camden Yards should help the ball carry, creating additional opportunities for extra-base hits.

When evaluating the Nationals vs. Orioles odds and betting preview, the combination of two vulnerable left-handed starters, productive offenses and questionable bullpen form makes this one of Friday's most attractive totals.

Between Washington's success against left-handed pitching, Baltimore's ability to score at home, two starters carrying WHIPs that allow consistent traffic on the bases and favorable summer hitting conditions at Camden Yards, the over 9.0 runs stands out as one of the top MLB best bets on Friday's slate.

Best Bet: Nationals/Orioles OVER 9.0 runs (FanDuel -108)

Miami Marlins vs. St Louis Cardinals Best Bets and Predictions

The St. Louis Cardinals (42-36) and Miami Marlins (42-39) open a three-game series Friday night at Busch Stadium in a matchup featuring two National League clubs firmly in the playoff hunt. Miami enters as a slight -103 favorite, making the Marlins moneyline one of the better values on Friday's MLB betting slate.

Among Friday's MLB picks and best bets, the Cardinals vs. Marlins matchup stands out because of Miami's edge in the starting pitching matchup and its outstanding recent form.

The Marlins have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past month, winning seven of their last 10 games behind outstanding pitching and timely offense. St. Louis has remained in contention as well, going 5-5 over its last 10 games while continuing to receive solid production from a balanced lineup.

Miami will hand the ball to right-hander Max Meyer, who has developed into one of the National League's breakout pitchers in 2026. Meyer enters Friday with an 8-0 record, 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts, and he has been even better recently. Since the beginning of June, Meyer owns a sparkling 2.31 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 23.1 innings, continuing to generate swings and misses while limiting hard contact.

The Cardinals counter with right-hander Michael McGreevy, who has pitched well overall with a 3-6 record, 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts. However, McGreevy doesn't possess the same swing-and-miss arsenal as Meyer and will face a Marlins lineup that has produced consistently throughout June. While McGreevy has kept St. Louis in games, Miami holds the advantage with the more dominant frontline starter.

The Marlins have also received excellent bullpen work during their recent surge, while their offense has become much more balanced throughout the lineup. That combination has fueled one of the National League's best stretches over the past several weeks.

Weather conditions at Busch Stadium are expected to be favorable for pitchers, making the starting pitching matchup even more important. In a lower-scoring environment, the edge belongs to Meyer, who has been one of baseball's most reliable starters all season.

When evaluating the Cardinals vs. Marlins odds and betting preview, Miami owns the advantage with the hotter pitcher, stronger recent form and a bullpen that has consistently protected leads.

With Max Meyer pitching at an All-Star level, the Marlins playing some of their best baseball of the season and Miami available at nearly even money, the Marlins moneyline (-103) stands out as one of Friday's top MLB best bets.

Best Bet: Marlins ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -103)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions