Michael Rathbun breaks down today's packed MLB slate and shares his best bets, including a play on the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo hosting the surprisingly good White Sox

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, June 5

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Chicago White Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies return home Friday night to open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia enters the matchup at 31-29 and remains in the middle of the NL East race, while Chicago continues to battle through a rebuilding season in the AL Central. While the full-game total will attract attention, the strongest betting angle may come during the first five innings.

The pitching matchup features two starters who have quietly been among the hottest arms in baseball over the past month. Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo enters with a 6-6 record and 4.43 ERA, but those season-long numbers fail to tell the complete story. Four disastrous starts account for 25 of his 33 earned runs allowed this season, while he has been dominant outside of those outings.

Luzardo has looked particularly sharp since his rough start against Colorado on May 8. Over his last four appearances against Boston, Cincinnati, San Diego and the Dodgers, he has posted a 1.54 ERA while allowing just four earned runs across 23.1 innings. During that stretch, he has held opponents to a .213 batting average while recording 21 strikeouts.

The White Sox counter with Anthony Kay, who has quietly become one of the better stories in baseball. After allowing eight earned runs against Arizona in April, Kay has settled into an impressive groove. Over his last seven starts, he owns a 2.73 ERA and has helped lead Chicago to a 6-1 record. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of those seven outings and continues to give the White Sox quality innings.

The recent form of both pitchers is difficult to ignore. Luzardo has led Philadelphia to four consecutive unders in his starts, while Kay has allowed just six earned runs over his last 27.1 innings. Both pitchers have consistently worked into the middle innings, reducing the likelihood of early bullpen involvement.

The best Phillies vs. White Sox bet for Friday is F5Under 4.5 Runs (-114). Rather than picking a side, bettors can focus on two starters who are pitching some of their best baseball of the season. With Luzardo and Kay both entering in excellent form, a low-scoring first five innings is the most likely outcome at Citizens Bank Park.

Best Bet: White Sox/Phillies F5 UNDER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -114)

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Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets and Predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles meet Friday night in an AL East matchup featuring two emerging young starters who have quietly been among the most profitable pitchers in baseball over the past month. While bettors may be tempted to focus on the side, the strongest angle may come in the first five innings total.

Toronto will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage, who has been outstanding through his first seven major league starts. Yesavage enters with a 2.19 ERA, 39 strikeouts in 37 innings and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his seven appearances. His only rough outing came against Miami. Hffve has otherwise dominated lineups that include the Yankees, Red Sox, Tigers and Orioles.

The Blue Jays rookie has shown impressive swing-and-miss ability, recording six or more strikeouts in five of seven starts. His best performance came on the road against the Yankees when he tossed six scoreless innings while striking out eight. Even more encouraging for under bettors, Yesavage has allowed one run or fewer in five of his seven starts.

Baltimore counters with Brandon Young, who enters with a sparkling 7-1 record. While his 3.98 ERA doesn't jump off the page, one disastrous start against Houston accounts for seven of his earned runs. Remove that outing and Young owns a 2.77 ERA across his other seven appearances.

Young has also been pitching his best baseball recently. Over his last four starts against the Yankees, Nationals, Tigers and Blue Jays, he has posted a 2.42 ERA while consistently working at least five innings. Unlike Yesavage, Young relies more on command and contact management than strikeouts, but the results have been difficult to argue with.

Both starters enter this matchup in excellent form, and neither offense receives a significant advantage against the opposing pitcher. That creates an ideal setup for a lower-scoring game early. With Yesavage allowing two runs or fewer in six of seven starts and Young doing the same in six of his last seven appearances, runs should be difficult to find through the opening five innings.

The best Blue Jays vs. Orioles bet for Friday is F5 Under 4.5 Runs. Rather than choosing between two evenly matched teams, bettors can focus on two starters who have consistently suppressed offense and worked deep enough into games to keep bullpens out of the equation. A 2-1 or 2-0 score through five innings is the most likely outcome.

Best Bet: Orioles/Blue Jays F5 UNDER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -128)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Best Bets and Predictions

The Atlanta Braves open a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Truist Park in a matchup that features a favorable offensive setup for the home team. While Atlanta continues its climb in the National League standings, Pittsburgh arrives looking to build momentum after an inconsistent start to the season. Rather than laying a moneyline price, the strongest betting angle is backing the Braves offense to score at least five runs.

The pitching matchup is a key reason why.

Pittsburgh turns to veteran right-hander Mitch Keller, who enters with a 6-6 record and 4.41 ERA across 67.1 innings. While Keller has shown flashes of effectiveness, recent results are concerning. Over his last four starts, he has allowed 18 earned runs in 21.1 innings, including six earned runs against Colorado and seven earned runs against Minnesota. Keller has surrendered four or more earned runs in four of his last six outings and has struggled to consistently put hitters away.

That trend becomes even more concerning against Atlanta's lineup.

Several Braves hitters have enjoyed significant success against Keller throughout their careers. Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr. have all produced strong numbers against the Pirates right-hander, giving Atlanta multiple proven threats at the top and middle of the lineup. Keller's modest strikeout rate of 6.8 K/9 leaves little margin for error against a team that thrives on hard contact and extra-base power.

Atlanta's offense has also shown signs of heating up. The Braves are averaging more than five runs per game over their last 10 contests and continue to rank among the league leaders in hard-hit percentage. With Acuna setting the table and sluggers such as Riley and Olson providing run-producing opportunities, Atlanta possesses one of the highest offensive ceilings on Friday's slate.

The Braves also hold the advantage on the mound, increasing the likelihood of playing from ahead and forcing Pittsburgh to lean on its bullpen. If Keller struggles early, Atlanta could see multiple innings against a relief corps that has been inconsistent throughout the season.

The best Braves vs. Pirates bet for Friday is Braves Team Total Over 4.5 Runs. Keller's recent struggles, Atlanta's favorable hitter-versus-pitcher history and the Braves' improving offensive form all point toward a productive night at Truist Park. Reaching five runs is a realistic expectation, making the team total a stronger option than the full-game side.

Best Bet: Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +112)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions