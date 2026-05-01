Michael Rathburn goes through a packed MLB card and highlights his best plays today, including a wager on the excellent Cole Ragans-Bryan Woo battle of the aces in Seattle

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 1

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Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Best Bets and Predictions

The Seattle Mariners host the Kansas City Royals tonight at T-Mobile Park in what sets up as a classic low-scoring AL matchup. With strong pitching on both sides and a hitter-suppressing environment, the Under 7 stands out as one of the best bets on today's MLB slate.

Betting Odds (as of May 1) Moneyline: Mariners -140 | Royals +118 Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+130) | Royals +1.5 (-155) Over/Under Total: 7 (Under -110 | Over -110)

Starting Pitchers Seattle will send Bryan Woo (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.06 WHIP) to the mound. The right-hander has been efficient this season, allowing just 31 hits in 35 innings while posting a strong strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Kansas City counters with Cole Ragans (1-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP). The lefty has shown flashes of his talent with 33 strikeouts in 27 innings but has been hittable at times, allowing 22 hits and 7 home runs.

Both bullpens rank among the better units league-wide and should be fresh enough to handle late innings.

Weather & Park Factors T-Mobile Park is one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in baseball. Tonight's conditions include cool temperatures, light wind blowing in from the outfield, and marine layer cloud cover. The park shows a -1.45 run suppression factor (-16%), one of the strongest on the slate.

Why the Under 7 is the Play

Mariners elite pitching staff allows the fewest runs per game at home.

Royals struggle to score on the road, especially against quality starters.

T-Mobile Park + weather heavily favors pitchers.

Both teams rank in the bottom half of MLB in road/offense scoring.

Sharp money is leaning Under in this spot. Expect a 3-2 or 4-1 type game where starting pitching and defense dominate.

Best Bet: Royals/Mariners UNDER 7.0 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers +100)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets and Predictions

The Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies tonight at LoanDepot Park in a spot ripe for an upset. The Marlins moneyline +105 is one of the top underdog values on today's MLB slate.

Betting Odds (as of May 1)

Moneyline: Phillies -130 | Marlins +105

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+150) | Marlins +1.5 (-175)

Over/Under Total: 8 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Starting Pitchers

Miami starts Eury Perez, who owns dominant career home splits at LoanDepot Park (sub-3.00 ERA, elite strikeouts, and excellent command).

Philadelphia counters with Zack Wheeler, making just his second start since returning from injury.

Weather & Park Factors

LoanDepot Park is playing slightly pitcher-friendly (-0.44 run adjustment). The Phillies played a taxing doubleheader yesterday against the Giants and had to use almost their entire bullpen, while the Marlins had Thursday off with a fully rested bullpen.

Why the Marlins Moneyline is the Play

Perez's dominant career home splits give Miami a major edge.

Wheeler is working through rust in his second start back.

Phillies bullpen exhaustion from yesterday's doubleheader.

Marlins have shown impressive recent fight, including strong performances vs the Dodgers.

Pérez's home dominance, Wheeler's limited reps, Philadelphia's fatigue, and Miami's fresh bullpen make the Marlins a live home underdog with excellent plus-money value.

Best Bets: Marlins ML for 1 unit (BetMGM +105)

New York Mets vs. Anaheim Angels Best Bets and Predictions

The New York Mets travel to Angel Stadium tonight to face the Los Angeles Angels in a near pick'em matchup that strongly favors the home side. With the Mets holding the worst record in baseball at 10-21, the Angels moneyline +106 offers excellent value.

Betting Odds (as of May 1)

Moneyline: Mets -116 | Angels +106

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+150) | Angels +1.5 (-180)

Over/Under Total: 8.5–9 (Under -110 | Over -110)

Starting Pitchers

The Mets will send Christian Scott (RHP, 0-0, 6.75 ERA), who has struggled with command early this season (high 3.75 WHIP).

The Angels counter with Walbert Urena (RHP, 0-3, 4.76 ERA), who has been more reliable with manageable contact.

Weather & Park Factors

First pitch: 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Weather is ideal — clear to partly cloudy skies, low-to-mid 60s°F, light winds, and low humidity. Angel Stadium is neutral (-0.03 run adjustment).

Why the Angels Moneyline is the Play

Mets are in shambles at 10-21 and were recently swept at home by the Rockies.

New York continues to struggle on the road.

Angels are more stable at home and get the better pitching option tonight.

Neutral weather and park conditions favor the home side in this matchup.

New York's dismal season, recent embarrassing sweep, and Christian Scott's early woes give the Angels a real edge at near even money in Anaheim. Expect the home team to capitalize in a competitive but winnable game.

Best Bet: Angels ML for 0.5 unit (FanDuel +106)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions

Best MLB Bets