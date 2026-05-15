Michael Rathburn shares his top MLB Picks from tonight's slate. Cam Schlittler and Clay Holmes take the ball in what looks like a pitchers duel as the Subway Series kicks off

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15

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New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Best Bets and Predictions

The New York Yankees (27-17) face the New York Mets (18-25) tonight at Citi Field in the 2026 Subway Series opener. With a stellar pitching matchup and cold offenses trending sharply downward, the sharpest MLB betting play is the Yankees vs Mets Under 7 runs (Under 7.5 at -120 to -124).

Elite Pitching Sets Up Low-Scoring Affair Right-hander Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 59 K in 53.1 IP) starts for the Yankees. The breakout Cy Young contender leads the AL in ERA and ranks top-2 in WHIP while allowing just one homer all season. He's posted a microscopic 0.57 ERA over his last five starts.

Opposing him is Mets righty Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP). Holmes has yet to allow more than two earned runs in any 2026 outing and excels at limiting hard contact in a pitcher-friendly Citi Field (park factor ~0.97). First pitch: 7:15 PM ET on Apple TV+.

Why Bet Yankees vs Mets Under 7 Runs – 10/10 Value

Yankees have hit the Under in six straight games (nine straight on the road).

(nine straight on the road). Mets are 5-2 to the Under in their last seven contests.

Both bullpens are rested and among the league's best.

Yankees offense has slumped (.558 OPS since May 8); Mets continue early-season scoring woes.

Two starters with sub-1.70 combined ERAs, elite strikeout rates, and ground-ball profiles scream low-event baseball.

Expect a tense 3-2, 2-1, or 4-2 pitchers' duel where quality arms and defense prevail over power. Even star bats like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto face tough matchups in a park that suppresses scoring.

Best Bet: Yankees/Mets UNDER 7.0 runs for 0.5 unit (BetRivers -107)

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Best Bets and Predictions

The San Diego Padres (25-18) visit the Seattle Mariners (22-23) at T-Mobile Park tonight to open a three-game series. With two solid right-handers on the mound and recent trends pointing to low-output games, the sharpest MLB betting play is the Padres vs Mariners Under 7.5 runs (Under 7 at plus money available).

Strong Pitching Matchup Fuels Low-Scoring Outlook Randy Vasquez (4-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 42 K in 44.1 IP) takes the ball for the Padres. The consistent righty continues to deliver quality outings with excellent control and limited hard contact. Opposing him is Emerson Hancock (3-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 50 K in 47.2 IP). Hancock has been sharp at home, holding opponents to a .210 batting average while limiting walks. First pitch: 9:40 PM ET.

Why Bet Padres vs Mariners Under 7.5 Runs – 10/10 Value

Padres have hit the Under in 9 of their last 12 games .

. Mariners are 8-4 to the Under in their last 12 overall (strong at home).

Both bullpens rank among the league's better units and are well-rested.

T-Mobile Park remains a pitcher-friendly venue that suppresses home runs and extra-base hits.

Two starters with sub-3.30 ERAs, low walk rates, and ground-ball tendencies point to a low-event night. Recent offenses have cooled, with both clubs struggling to string together consistent rallies.

Expect a tight 3-2, 2-1, or 4-3 pitchers' duel where defense and timely strikeouts dominate over power. Star bats like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Julio Rodriguez face tough matchups in a park that plays to the pitchers' strengths.

Best Bet: Padres/Mariners UNDER 7.5 (BetRivers -129)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Best Bets and Predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-22) visit the Colorado Rockies (17-27) at Coors Field tonight for the series opener. With two struggling starters, thin air, and hitter-friendly conditions, the sharpest MLB betting play is the Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over 11.5 runs.

Vulnerable Pitching Sets Up High-Scoring Night Right-hander Merrill Kelly (2-3, 7.62 ERA, 1.92 WHIP) starts for the Diamondbacks. Kelly has been shelled this season, allowing hard contact and multiple homers in multiple outings. Opposing him is lefty Kyle Freeland (1-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP), who has surrendered seven homers in just 30 innings at home. First pitch: 8:40 PM ET on Rockies.TV and D-backs.TV.

Why Bet Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over 11.5 Runs – 10/10 Value

Coors Field remains the most hitter-friendly park in baseball, with extreme elevation boosting offense.

Kelly owns a bloated 7.62 ERA with poor command; Freeland has a 6.00 ERA and struggles mightily at home.

Both bullpens rank near the bottom of the league in relief ERA.

Diamondbacks and Rockies offenses have combined for high run totals in recent Coors games.

Games at Coors with subpar starters frequently push totals well into double digits. Recent trends show Overs hitting at a high clip in similar matchups.

Expect a wild 7-6, 8-5, or higher slugfest where balls fly in the thin Denver air and bullpen meltdowns decide the outcome. Star bats like Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll thrive in this environment and should produce plenty of extra-base hits and runs

Best Bet: Dbacks/Rockies OVER 11.5 runs for 0.5 unit (BetMGM -110)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions