MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn offers up three of his best bets for an American League clash, and a pair of National League games on Friday night.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 29

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Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The Los Angeles Angels look to snap their recent offensive struggles Friday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The Angels enter the matchup at 22-35 and sitting near the bottom of the AL West, while Tampa Bay owns one of the best records in baseball at 34-19 and continues to lead the AL East race. Friday's Angels vs Rays matchup presents one of the strongest team total betting opportunities on the board, with Los Angeles facing an elite run-prevention environment against one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Recent form strongly favors Tampa Bay entering this matchup. The Angels are just 2-8 over their last 10 games and have struggled to generate consistent offense during that stretch. Los Angeles ranks near the bottom of MLB in contact rate while continuing to strike out at one of the highest rates in baseball. The Rays, meanwhile, continue to win with elite pitching, defense and situational execution, making life difficult for opposing offenses on a nightly basis.

The Angels are expected to start rookie right-hander Walbert Urena, who enters Friday with a 2-4 record and impressive 2.58 ERA. Ureña has been one of the few bright spots for Los Angeles this season, helping keep games competitive despite limited run support from the offense.

Tampa Bay counters with veteran right-hander Nick Martinez, who has quietly been one of the American League's most effective starters this season. Martinez enters Friday with a 4-1 record, 1.51 ERA and approximately 1.11 WHIP. His ability to limit hard contact, work efficiently through lineups and avoid free passes has been a major reason for Tampa Bay's success. Martinez also draws a favorable matchup against an Angels lineup that has struggled against right-handed pitching throughout the season.

The betting market currently lists Tampa Bay around -154 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is available near +141. The game total sits at 8 runs, with Angels team total under 3.5 runs priced around -130. Tropicana Field remains one of the more pitcher-friendly environments in baseball, further supporting a lower-scoring outlook for the visiting offense.

From a betting perspective, attacking the Angels offense directly provides more value than laying a significant price with Tampa Bay. Los Angeles continues to struggle creating consistent contact and enters the game facing one of the hottest pitchers in the American League. The Rays also possess one of baseball's strongest defensive units, helping convert balls in play into outs at an above-average rate.

The best MLB bet for Friday's Angels vs Rays game is Angels team total under 3.5 runs. Los Angeles has scored three runs or fewer in the majority of its recent losses and now faces a Tampa Bay pitching staff anchored by Martinez and backed by a strong bullpen. With the Angels struggling offensively, striking out at an elevated rate and facing a difficult road environment, the under 3.5 team total offers the clearest path to value Friday night at Tropicana Field

Best Bet: Angels Under 3.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -135)

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Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies look to stay hot Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Phillies enter the matchup at 29-27 after sweeping the Padres and have won seven of their last nine series. Los Angeles sits atop the NL West at 36-20 and remains one of baseball's best teams, making this one of the marquee matchups on Friday's MLB slate.

Philadelphia has been one of the hottest teams in baseball since Don Mattingly took over as manager. After a 9-19 start, the Phillies have gone 20-8 and own an impressive 11-2 road record under Mattingly. The Phillies' pitching staff has been the biggest catalyst, allowing just three total runs during their sweep of the Padres while continuing to rank among the National League's best rotations.

The Phillies are expected to hand the ball to Zack Wheeler, who enters Friday with a 4-0 record and a dominant 1.67 ERA. Wheeler has once again established himself as one of baseball's premier aces, pairing elite command with swing-and-miss stuff that allows him to work deep into games. His ability to limit walks and hard contact has been a major reason Philadelphia continues to excel whenever he takes the mound.

The Dodgers counter with left-hander Justin Wrobleski, who enters 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA. Wrobleski has been a valuable contributor to Los Angeles' rotation, but this is a significant step up in competition against a Phillies lineup that has started to find its rhythm offensively. Philadelphia's lineup also profiles well against left-handed pitching, giving the visitors an opportunity to generate early offense.

The betting market currently lists the Dodgers around -118 favorites, while the Phillies are available near -101. The total sits at 8 runs, with game-time temperatures expected around 66 degrees and minimal wind at Dodger Stadium.

From a betting perspective, the strongest angle is isolating the starting pitching matchup. While Los Angeles possesses one of baseball's best bullpens and remains extremely difficult to beat over a full nine innings, the Phillies own the clear edge through the first five innings behind Wheeler. Rather than taking Philadelphia on the full-game moneyline and exposing the wager to the Dodgers' bullpen advantage, the better approach is targeting the first five innings market.

The best MLB bet for Friday's Phillies vs. Dodgers game is Phillies first five innings moneyline. Wheeler has been one of the most dominant starters in baseball this season, and Philadelphia enters the series playing outstanding baseball on both sides of the ball. By isolating the first five innings, bettors maximize Philadelphia's biggest advantage while avoiding a late-game matchup against one of MLB's deepest relief corps.

Best Bet: Phillies F5 ML for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets and Predictions

The Atlanta Braves look to continue their recent offensive momentum Friday night when they open a series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Atlanta enters the matchup at 29-28 and attempting to climb back into the NL East race, while Cincinnati sits at 27-30 and remains in the middle of the NL Central standings. Friday's Braves vs Reds matchup presents one of the strongest team total betting opportunities on the MLB board, with Atlanta drawing a favorable matchup against a struggling Reds pitching staff.

The Braves have shown signs of breaking out offensively over the past two weeks, going 6-4 over their last 10 games while averaging more than five runs per contest. Atlanta's lineup continues to feature plenty of power behind Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II. The Braves remain among the league leaders in hard-hit rate, barrel percentage and home run potential, making them a dangerous offense whenever they face vulnerable pitching.

Atlanta is expected to start right-hander Grant Holmes, who has quietly become a reliable contributor in the Braves' rotation. Holmes enters Friday with a 4-3 record, 3.84 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while continuing to generate solid strikeout numbers and limit damage. His ability to keep Atlanta competitive should allow the offense plenty of opportunities to attack Cincinnati pitching throughout the night.

The Reds counter with veteran right-hander Chris Paddack, who enters Friday with an 0-6 record, 6.86 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. Paddack has struggled throughout the season to miss bats, limit hard contact and pitch efficiently through opposing lineups. Traffic on the bases has been a consistent issue, and his command has often forced him into hitter-friendly counts. Against a Braves lineup loaded with power throughout the order, this is a difficult matchup for a pitcher already battling significant performance issues.

The betting market currently lists Atlanta around -140 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati sits near +120. The game total is hovering around 9.5 runs, with the Braves' team total available at 4.5 runs. Weather conditions at Great American Ball Park are expected to feature temperatures in the mid-70s with favorable hitting conditions. Combined with one of the most home-run-friendly venues in baseball, run-scoring opportunities should be plentiful throughout the evening.

From a betting perspective, attacking Atlanta's offense directly provides more value than laying the moneyline or attempting to predict a margin of victory. The Braves don't necessarily need to win this game by multiple runs for this wager to cash. They simply need to score five runs against a struggling starter and a Cincinnati bullpen that has been inconsistent throughout the season.

The best MLB bet for Friday's Braves vs Reds game is Atlanta's team total Over 4.5 runs. Atlanta enters the matchup with an offense showing signs of heating up, while Paddack brings one of the weakest statistical profiles of any starter on Friday's slate. With the Braves facing a pitcher carrying a 6.86 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in one of baseball's best offensive environments, Atlanta is well positioned to reach five runs Friday night in Cincinnati.

Best Bet: Braves Over 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -140)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions