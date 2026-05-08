Check out Michael Rathburn's MLB picks for today including a play on the huge matchup in LA as Chris Sale and the surging Braves take on the Dodgers

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 8

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The surging Tampa Bay Rays (25-13) visit the Boston Red Sox (17-21) for the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT. The Rays took yesterday's series opener 8-4, improving to 9-1 in their last 10 games with a sparkling 1.30 team ERA and +2.0 run differential per game.

Tampa Bay Rays send right-hander Jesse Scholtens (3-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP in 22.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 3.85, xFIP 4.10, xERA 4.25, K/BB% 13.8% (6.8 K/9, 2.4 BB/9). Scholtens has been solid and efficient.

Boston Red Sox counter with left-hander Connelly Early (2-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP in 35.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 4.55, xFIP 4.35, xERA 4.70, K/BB% 9.2% (7.8 K/9, 4.3 BB/9). Early has shown flashes but remains prone to command issues.

Tampa Bay's bullpen ranks among the league's strongest, giving the Rays a clear late-inning advantage.

The Red Sox are just 6-11 at home this season yet open as favorites at -135. Boston is also a dismal 5-17 when scoring 4 runs or fewer.

Weather at Fenway Park

Mild evening conditions around 60-62°F at first pitch, partly cloudy skies, and light winds (5-10 mph blowing out to right field). Low rain chance, offering a neutral-to-slightly hitter-friendly setting.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Red Sox -135 | Rays +120

: | Rays +120 Run Line : Red Sox -1.5 (+160) | Rays +1.5 (-190)

: Red Sox -1.5 (+160) | Rays +1.5 (-190) Total (Over/Under): Over 8.5 (-110) / Under 8.5 (-110)

Best Bet: Rays Moneyline

This Rays vs Red Sox betting preview strongly recommends the Rays on the Moneyline (+115). Tampa Bay's red-hot streak, superior pitching metrics, and elite bullpen strength make them outstanding value against a Boston team that has struggled mightily at home (6-11) and is just 5-17 when scoring four runs or fewer.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction: The Rays should continue their momentum and push for another series victory. Lean Rays ML confidently as the top play today

Best Bet:Rays ML for 1 unit (The Score +120)

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Predictions

The Atlanta Braves (26-12) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (23-14) for the series opener at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM EDT. Both clubs boast strong records entering this marquee NL matchup.

The Braves start left-hander Chris Sale (6-1, 2.14 ERA, 0.90 WHIP in 42.0 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 2.65, xFIP 2.80, xERA 2.95, K/BB% 22% (29.9% K-rate, 7.1% BB-rate). Sale has been dominant and one of the top pitchers in baseball this season.

The Dodgers counter with right-hander Emmet Sheehan (2-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP in 32.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 4.45, xFIP 4.20, xERA 4.65, K/BB% 11% (8.5 K/9, 4.1 BB/9). Sheehan has shown flashes but continues to struggle with consistency and command.

This starting pitching matchup heavily favors Atlanta.

Weather at Dodger Stadium

Pleasant evening conditions around 64-68°F at first pitch, clear skies, and light winds (5-8 mph blowing in from left field). Low rain chance, creating a neutral hitting environment.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Dodgers -110 to -120 | Braves +100 to +110

: Dodgers -110 to -120 | Run Line : Dodgers -1.5 (+145) | Braves +1.5 (-175)

: Dodgers -1.5 (+145) | Braves +1.5 (-175) Total (Over/Under): Over 8 (-110) / Under 8 (-110)

Best Bet: Braves Moneyline

This Braves vs Dodgers betting preview strongly recommends the Braves on the Moneyline (+100 to +110). The massive starting pitching advantage with Chris Sale against Emmet Sheehan gives Atlanta a significant edge in this series opener. Even as near-even road underdogs, the Braves offer strong value thanks to Sale's dominance and Atlanta's elite bullpen.

Braves vs Dodgers Prediction: Expect Atlanta to capitalize on the pitching mismatch and steal a road win in LA. Lean Braves ML confidently as the top play today

Best Bets: Braves ML for 1 unit (FanDuel +102)

Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Seattle Mariners (18-20) visit the Chicago White Sox (17-20) for the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT. Both teams come into tonight's game with almost identical records, which was not expected. The White Sox were projected to be one of the worst teams in the American League, while the Mariners entered the season as heavy favorites to win the AL.

Seattle Mariners send right-hander Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.59 ERA, 0.96 WHIP in 41.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 3.45, xFIP 3.60, xERA 3.80, K/BB% 18% (9.9 K/9, 1.3 BB/9). Hancock has been very efficient with excellent control.

Chicago White Sox counter with right-hander Sean Burke (2-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP in 39.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 3.55, xFIP 3.70, xERA 3.90, K/BB% 15% (7.3 K/9, 1.8 BB/9). Burke has been solid and dependable at home.

Weather at Guaranteed Rate Field

Cool evening conditions around 58-62°F at first pitch, partly cloudy skies, and light winds (5-10 mph blowing in from left field). Low rain chance, creating a pitcher-friendly environment.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Mariners -135 to -145 | White Sox +120 to +130

: Mariners -135 to -145 | Run Line : Mariners -1.5 (+140) | White Sox +1.5 (-165)

: Mariners -1.5 (+140) | White Sox +1.5 (-165) Total (Over/Under): Over 7.5 (-110) / Under 7.5 (-110)

Best Bet: White Sox Moneyline

This White Sox vs Mariners betting preview strongly recommends the White Sox on the Moneyline (+120 to +130). At home as plus-money underdogs, Chicago gets a near-even pitching battle with Sean Burke against Emerson Hancock in a pitcher-friendly park. Given the surprising similarity in records this season, the White Sox offer excellent value in this spot.

White Sox vs Mariners Prediction: Expect a competitive low-scoring game with Chicago finding a way to win at home. Lean White Sox ML confidently as the top play today

Best Bet: White Sox ML for 0.5 unit (FanDuel +120)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions

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