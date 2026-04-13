MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, April 13

Baseball begins the week with 10 games on the schedule Monday. There are some noteworthy series among them, including the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Chicago Cubs. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 8-6-1 (+1.22 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Betting Picks

Dodgers to bat in the bottom of the 9th inning: NO (-130) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Dodgers sit atop the NL West with their 11-4 record, and that includes a 6-3 mark at home. Last season, they had one of the best home records in baseball at 52-29. They continue to be successful because of their lineup, ranking second in run scored and first in OPS.

The Dodgers could continue to score in bunches against David Peterson, who gave up 11 runs (10 earned) in his last two starts. Not one to rack up many strikeouts, he has a career 1.38 WHIP. Although the Dodgers don't have one of their best pitchers taking the mound in Justin Wrobleski, his task will be made easier with Juan Soto (oblique) on the injured list. With Soto missing time, the Mets have a team OPS of just .658. This is a great spot for the Dodgers to earn the victory, but taking them on the moneyline comes with significant juice. Betting them not to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning is a way to still take them to win, but to help get the odds down.

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New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Both teams to score 3+ runs (-135) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Yankees have lost five games in a row as their lineup has scuffled. They have a .653 OPS, which is a far cry from their .787 OPS that led all of baseball last season. Expect them to turn things around soon, and a matchup against Yusei Kikuchi could help in that regard. After recording a 1.42 WHIP last season, Kikuchi has a 1.77 WHIP through three starts. That resulted in him allowing 11 runs across 14.2 innings.

The Angels could also come away from this matchup with at least three runs with the Yankees starting Will Warren. Like Kikuchi, he has problems keeping hitters off base. He has a 1.30 WHIP through three starts and he has a 1.43 WHIP for his career. The Yankees have a good closer in David Bednar, but the underbelly of their bullpen is not very good. That has left them with a bullpen WHIP of 1.30 so far.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Betting Picks

Nationals -0.5 First 5 Innings RL (-156) at FanDuel for 1 Unit

After getting hammered by the Mets on Opening Day, Paul Skenes has settled in to allow two runs over 11.1 innings in his last two starts. Over those two starts, he allowed a total of five hits. He remains one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball, which is why the Pirates are heavy favorites to defeat the Nationals on Monday.

Starting for the Nationals is Cade Cavalli, who has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his first three starts. However, he has walked nine batters compared to only 11 strikeouts across 14.1 innings. He has a 1.47 WHIP, which comes on the heels of his 1.48 WHIP from last season. Look for the Pirates to jump on him early in the game and for Skenes to help them hold a lead through five innings.

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