MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, April 6

Baseball begins the week with 13 games on the schedule Monday. We're settling into a more normal schedule as only one of the games has an early start time. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 4-5 (-1.90 units)

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MLB Picks Today: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Picks

Rangers ML first 5 innings (-135) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The Rangers and Mariners both come into this matchup with a losing record. This will be just the fourth home game for the Rangers and the fourth road game for the Mariners. The pitching matchup to begin the series will be Logan Gilbert taking on Jacob deGrom. After having his first start pushed back because of a neck issue, deGrom allowed three runs over 4.2 innings versus the Orioles last week. He threw 79 pitches, so he should be able to throw closer to 90 pitches in his second outing.

Gilbert is off to a rough start, allowing eight runs over 10.2 innings. Both starts were at home, where he had a 0.76 WHIP and a 2.12 xFIP last season. On the road, he recorded a 1.32 WHIP to go along with his 3.86 xFIP. Let's take the bullpens out of the equation and take the Rangers to have the lead through five innings at home behind deGrom.

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Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Picks

Both teams to score 3+ runs (-115) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

The White Sox will go with Grant Taylor as their opener again Monday. It will be his third time filling that role already this season. Erick Fedde is on five days rest and Shane Smith is on four days rest, so they are the most likely options to follow Taylor. That has the potential to be good news for the Orioles' lineup. Fedde had a 1.52 WHIP last season and allowed four runs (three earned) over five innings against the Marlins in his first start this year. Smith has given up 12 runs (10 earned) across 4.2 innings.

As of Monday morning, the Orioles had yet to officially name their starting pitcher. They could turn to Albert Suarez in what would be mostly a bullpen game, or Dean Kremer could be called up from the minors. Neither is exactly worrisome for a White Sox lineup that is more dangerous with Munetaka Murakami in the fold. After scoring at least three runs in each of their three-game home sweep of the Blue Jays, the White Sox are also in a favorable position to come away with at least three runs against the Orioles.

Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros Betting Picks

Both teams to score 4+ runs (+110) at DraftKings for 1 Unit

It doesn't take much convincing to take an opposing team to score at least four runs against the Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Helping the Astros will be Ryan Feltner starting for Colorado in the first game of this series. He has a 1.42 WHIP for his career and has never finished a season with an ERA below 4.49. At Coors Field, he has a career 4.37 xFIP and 1.51 WHIP.

The Astros aren't in great spot in the pitching department for this game, either. Hunter Brown (shoulder) landed on the injured list over the weekend, so Cody Bolton will start against the Rockies. The Astros are his fourth team in four seasons. In 45 career innings in the majors, he has a 1.78 WHIP. Behind him is bullpen that needed to deploy five relievers Sunday. Their closer Bryan Abreu was hit hard again in that game. For the season, he has given up eight runs (seven earned) over just 2.2 innings. Given the plus odds that come with this wager, it's worth taking a chance on both of these teams to score at least four runs.

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MLB Picks Recap

Rangers ML F5 innings (-135 DraftKings)

White Sox vs. O's: Both teams to score 3+ runs (-115 DraftKings)

Rockies vs. Astros: Both teams to score 4+ runs (+110 DraftKings)

All plays - 1 Unit