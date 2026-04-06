If you're looking for the MLB best bets ahead of Monday's loaded 13-game slate, here are three player props you can take a look at.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Prop Bets April 6

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Freddie Freeman Anytime Home Run (+412 DraftKings)

Freeman has had good results against Max Scherzer throughout his career, and considering that Scherzer is no longer the dominant pitcher he once was, Freeman's productive history against "Mad Max" is worth highlighting. The veteran first baseman has gone yard three times against Scherzer in 53 previous at-bats, a span in which Freeman has posted a .770 OPS. Freeman has been seeing the ball well lately and heads into Monday's series opener carrying a five-game hitting streak, a stretch in which he's hitting .273 with a .941 OPS and two homers.

Despite the difficult matchup on tap, Freeman looks like a strong value bet to go yard against one of the best pitchers the MLB has seen over the last 20 years.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-102 Caesars)

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Alvarez has been one of the hottest hitters to open the 2026 MLB season. The star slugger owns a 1.478 OPS across 45 plate appearances after going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics. Alvarez has hit safely in all but two games this season, and he's recorded at least two bases in six of his 10 games thus far.

Given that Coors Field is the most hitter-friendly environment by a wide margin, and that the pitching matchup against Ryan Feltner (4.75 ERA in 2025) is extremely favorable, Alvarez could be in line for another big game.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Logan Gilbert Under 6.5 strikeouts (-138 FanDuel)

There's no question Gilbert is a proven ace who can dominate any lineup every time he's on the mound, but he faces a tough matchup on the road against the Rangers. He didn't have his best stuff the last time out, as he took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings. Gilbert has 13 punchouts across 10.2 innings after two starts in 2026, but he's also carrying a 6.75 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over that span, so it's hard to trust him, especially if he'll be on the road once again and facing a Texas lineup that can be tough to handle.

Gilbert has limited current Rangers players to a .185 batting average, but the fact that he's been far from efficient so far in 2026 suggests he might stay below the line of 6.5 punchouts for a second consecutive start.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Freddie Freeman Anytime Hr (+412 DraftKings)

Astros vs. Rockies: Yordan Alvarez Over 1.5 total bases (-102 Caesars)

Mariners vs. Rangers: Logan Gilbert Under 6.5 strikeouts (-138 FanDuel)

All plays - 1 Unit