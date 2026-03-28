MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, March 28

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MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Saturday, March 28

It's a busy Saturday, as we have our first weekend action of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season. We'll be looking at an American League West matchup for one of our picks, while we'll also look at an interleague game to wrap up our initial two-game pick pack.

If you're looking for games on television, there are plenty of offerings. The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs meet on ESPN at 2:20 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles are on FS1 at 4:05 p.m. ET, while FOX has regional games with either the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves, or New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, playing at 7:15 p.m. ET. The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners are also available at 9:40 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Let's get started building our bankroll for the rest of the season!

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LA Angels vs Houston Astros: Expert Betting Tips and Analysis

The Angels (2-0) and Astros (0-2) meet Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. ET for the third matchup in a four-game set at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Angels have fired out of the chute with a pair of victories, outscoring the Astros 9-2. If you played L.A. in both games, you're have an ROI of +300 already! The Under has cashed in both games, as the Halos have gotten tremendous pitching efforts from RHP Jose Soriano and LHP Yusei Kikuchi.

The Angels hand the ball to LHP Reid Detmers for his first start of the season, and he'll be opposed by RHP Cristian Javier.

Detmers went 1-2 with a 4.20 ERA and two saves across 30 IP in 27 relief appearances on the road last season, and he hasn't made a start since 2024. He didn't have any record with a 2.25 ERA across 4 IP with 4 BB and 2 K in three separate relief appearances.

Javier had amazing splits last season. On the road, he was 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in three starts across 12.2 IP with a .288 opponent batting average (OBA), but at home, he went 2-2 with a 3.33 ERA across 24.1 IP with 9 BB and 21 K with a .195 OBA. Javier threw six hitless innings on Aug. 29, walking three batters with six punchouts in a no-decision in a 2-0 victory at Daikin Park.

The Angels have been a thorn in the side of the Astros, as L.A. is 5-3 in the past eight meetings, including 2-0 this season, while the Under is 5-0 in the past five meetings, and 8-1 in the previous nine contests.

While there hasn't been a lot to like about the Astros so far, as the offense is struggling hard. But, we'll side with Houston, as it's baseball, and it tends to level out. Detmers hasn't started in more than a calendar year, so we'll back the home side to finally give the Houston fans something to cheer about.

MLB Best Bets for Angels vs. Angels:

Astros ML (-145 at Caesars and Fanatics Sportsbooks)

Under 9 Runs (-120 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

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KC Royals vs Atlanta Braves: Saturday Night Baseball Insights

The Royals (0-1) meet the Braves (1-0) at Truist Park in Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Royals will roll with RHP Michael Wacha, while the Braves counter with RHP Reynaldo Lopez. Wacha managed a 5-6 mark with a 3.75 ERA in 81.2 IP with nine homers allowed in 14 road starts.

Meanwhile, Lopez hasn't pitched in a MLB game in a full calendar year due to arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. There are reports his velocity was way down in his final spring start, so do with that what you will. According to MLB.com, his velocity on fastballs averaged 95.5 mph in 2024, and 84.2 mph on his slider. In camp, his fastball ranged between 87-90 mph, and his slider was down to 79 mph. Hmm.

Kansas City was blanked in the opener, 6-0, by LHP Chris Sale. With the Royals facing potential damaged goods, or least rusty goods, let's back K.C. to crowd Lopez and the Braves, leveling up at 1-1 heading into the interleague rubber game on Sunday.

As far as the total, the Under cashed in the opener with the Atlanta shutout win. However, with Wacha on the bump, and Lopez perhaps coughing up plenty, let's go high on the total here.

MLB Best Bets for Royals vs Braves:

Royals ML (+129 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 8.5 Runs (-104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Best MLB Parlays Today

4-Leg MLB Giant Parlay (+1205 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Astros ML (-146) vs. Angels

Under 8.5 (+100) - Astros vs. Angels

Over 8.5 (-104) - Royals at Braves

Royals ML (+120) at Braves

2-Leg MLB Sides Parlay (+270 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Astros ML (-146) vs. Angels

Royals ML (+120) at Braves

2-Leg MLB Totals Parlay (+292 at Caesars Sportsbook)