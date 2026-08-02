MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, August 2

Sunday has a loaded agenda in the 2026 MLB regular season with all 30 teams seeing action. After analyzing the market, here are my three best bets for Sunday's slate.

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Jacob Misiorowski over 9.5 strikeouts, -108 @ DraftKings

This couldn't be a better matchup on paper for Misiorowski, who's been one of the best pitchers in the majors this season and an absolute strikeout machine. "The Miz" leads the majors in strikeouts with 185 in just 120.0 innings, translating to an MLB-best 13.88 K/9, and he'll be facing an Angels lineup that co-leads the majors in total strikeouts with 1,050. Reaching double-digit strikeouts isn't easy regardless of the lineup you're facing, but Misiorowski certainly looks capable of doing it against a struggling Angels team. He's notched at least nine punchouts in 11 of his 20 starts this season, so this line looks within reach, and he's also recorded 10 or more Ks in three of his last four outings.

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New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

Ben Rice over 1.5 total bases, +126 @ Caesars

When it comes to player props among hitters, Rice would be an excellent option for this slate. With Aaron Judge (ribs) out for the foreseeable future, Rice has been anchoring the Yankees lineup while putting up excellent numbers across the board, and he's been racking up extra-base hits at an elite rate. Entering Sunday's slate, Rice averages 2.11 total bases per game, and considering he's tallied 224 total bases in 106 games played, Rice routinely clears this line. Furthermore, a whopping 50 percent of his hits have gone for extra bases, as he has 31 home runs, 19 doubles and three triples. Plus-money odds at this rate are simply too good to pass up, especially since the Cubs will send Colin Rea (4.67 ERA) to the mound for this series finale.

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Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Over 8.5 runs, -125 @ Hard Rock

Don't be surprised if the final game of Sunday's slate ends up being a high-scoring matchup when Los Angeles takes on Boston in an interleague battle between two of the best teams in the majors. I'm projecting a high-scoring contest mainly due to the situation of both starting pitchers. The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound, and he has an elevated 4.95 ERA, so he might be bound to struggle against a red-hot Boston offense that has already won the first two games of the series in Los Angeles. On the other side, the Dodgers have an elite offense that ranks first in the majors in both batting average (.262) and OPS (.774). Plus, the Dodgers have blasted 143 home runs, the fifth-best mark in the majors, and they have enough talent offensively to chase Boston starter Jake Bennett, who's bound to regress sooner rather than later after posting a 2.74 ERA in his first 11 starts in 2026.

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