MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, August 9

Check our MLB Best Bets for Sunday, August 9. We're backing an elite pitcher to continue his dominant ways, a World Series contender to cruise to victory and a high-scoring matchup on Sunday Night Baseball.

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With a full Sunday slate on tap, there are plenty of ways to attack the betting board. We've narrowed it down to three wagers that offer a strong blend of value and matchup advantage.

I'm targeting a strikeout prop for one of baseball's most electric young arms, a run-line play featuring the defending champions and a total that has the makings of a late-night offensive showcase.

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Best MLB Bets Today

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins: Jacob Misiorowski over 8.5 strikeouts, -125 @ BetMGM

Misiorowski has quickly established himself as one of baseball's premier strikeout pitchers, and this matchup sets up nicely for another dominant outing. The electric right-hander is coming off a 10-strikeout performance in a loss to the Angels the last time out, and he's fanned at least 10 in four of his last five outings. He's cleared the line of over 8.5 strikeouts in 12 of his 21 starts in 2026, and his pitching repertoire of an upper-90s fastball and devastating secondary offerings have allowed him to consistently miss bats -- he leads the majors with 195 strikeouts in just 127 innings. Minnesota's lineup has shown plenty of power but remains susceptible to swing-and-miss pitchers, making this an ideal spot for Misiorowski to reach nine punchouts before handing the game over to Milwaukee's bullpen.

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Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Dodgers +1.5, +115 @ FanDuel

The Dodgers snapped their losing streak Saturday, and I'm backing them to secure the win here. Despite their recent struggles that included an early-week sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, getting them with an extra run and a half at plus-money offers excellent value. Los Angeles still features one of the deepest lineups in baseball, and they should take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez, who allowed seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.2 innings to take the loss against the Padres on Tuesday the last time out. While Rodriguez has had good results against the Dodgers this season, the Dodgers are just too good to continue stumbling as they have of late. Back them to get a comfortable victory here.

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Houston Astros vs. San Diego Padres: Over 8.5 runs, -110 @ Hard Rock

While the numbers aren't keen on the Padres, as they rank near the bottom of several offensive categories at home at a pitcher-friendly venue at Petco Park, this is a lineup with enough talent to capitalize the miscues of any opposing pitcher. With that in mind, this matchup looks favorable for San Diego since the Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound. He owns a 6.59 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across his nine appearances (five starts) in 2026. Conversely, the Astros have one of the deadliest offenses in the majors and will face Randy Vasquez, who owns a 5.80 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in his last 10 starts, as well as a season-long 4.19 ERA. Expect this game to be a high-scoring battle due to the struggles of both hurlers.

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