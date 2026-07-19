MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, July 19

Check our best bets for Sunday's slate in the 2026 MLB season. Player props, five-inning ML and over/under bets courtesy of our betting expert, Juan Pablo Aravena.
July 19, 2026
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, July 19
July 19, 2026
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Sunday's MLB slate will be absolutely loaded with 16 games, as the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play a doubleheader. With plenty of games to look at, here are my three best bets for Sunday, July 19.

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Best MLB Bets Today

San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals: Salvador Perez to record over 1.5 total bases, +122 @ DraftKings

Perez has quietly turned things around at the plate this month, hitting .286 with an .864 OPS and two home runs after struggling through much of the first half of the campaign. Sunday's matchup sets up well for the veteran catcher, as he'll face German Marquez, who enters with a 5.18 ERA and an even more concerning 5.66 xERA. Marquez has also surrendered plenty of hard contact this season, making him an appealing pitcher to target. Perez has enjoyed success in the matchup as well, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles against the right-hander. If his recent swing improvements carry over, this is one of the better spots on Sunday's slate for Perez to deliver extra-base production.

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Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs: Cubs leading after the first five innings, -106 @ BetMGM

The Cubs are looking to win their first series after the All-Star break and will trust on Shota Imanaga, but they'll also rely on an offense that scored six runs while mustering 11 hits Saturday. Playing at Wrigley Field tends to be complicated for opposing teams, and since the Twins will hand the ball to Zebby Matthews, they could be poised to earn an early lead. The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed eight earned runs in 10.2 innings across his last two starts and owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 54:18 K:BB through 67 innings this season. The Cubs own a .561 winning percentage in the first five innings of a game in 2026 with a 55-43 record, the fourth-best mark in the majors. The Twins have gone 49-50.

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Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Over 11.5 runs, +100 @ FanDuel

This is going to be a battle between two woeful bullpens in a hitting-friendly environment while also featuring two pitchers that aren't worth trusting much. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner owns a 4.55 ERA with 1.6 home runs and 3.4 walks allowed per nine innings this season, while Hunter Greene is making just his third start of the season. What's even more concerning is that Cincinnati's bullpen ranks 25th in ERA at 4.65, while Colorado's ranks 26th at 4.97. With both pitching staffs looking bound to struggle, and considering Coors Field remains the most hitter-friendly park in the majors in 2026, don't be surprised if we have a high-scoring matchup here. The previous two meetings in the current three-game series had nine and 13 runs, respectively.

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MLB Picks Recap

  • San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals: Salvador Perez to record over 1.5 total bases, +122 @ DraftKings
  • Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs: Cubs leading after the first five innings, -106 @ BetMGM
  • Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Over 11.5 runs, +100 @ FanDuel

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Juan Pablo Aravena
37-year-old sports analyst, betting writer and journalist. Fan of every single sport on this earth, but mainly NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL and soccer. Eternal optimistic who, for unknown reasons, chose to root for the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Born and raised in Chile.
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