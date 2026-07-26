MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, July 26

Check out our best bets for Sunday's slate in the 2026 MLB regular season. Over/under plays, home-run bets and a strikeout prop courtesy of our betting expert, Juan Pablo Aravena.

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Sunday offers a loaded slate in the 2026 MLB regular season, and that means we have plenty of options to keep close tabs on Sunday's best bets in MLB. Here are my three picks, highlighting a player prop, an over/under bet and a home-run bet.

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Bets Today

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Logan Gilbert Over 6.5 Strikeouts, -110 @ DraftKings

The pitching matchup between Logan Gilbert and Jacob deGrom should be one of Sunday's best, but Gilbert's strikeout prop offers considerably more value than attempting to pick a winner in a near-coin-flip game between two AL West rivals that are vying for the top spot in the division.

Gilbert enters Sunday with a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 129 strikeouts through 20 starts. He has averaged 6.45 strikeouts per appearance, leaving him just below this number, but his recent form suggests the market may be slightly behind. The right-hander recorded 10 strikeouts in his latest outing and has continued to generate swings and misses without issuing many walks. Gilbert has cleared the over on 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last six starts.

Furthermore, Texas owns a middling 22.3 percent strikeout rate this season, while Gilbert has struck out 29.5 percent of the Rangers hitters he has faced in his career. Back Gilbert to continue his impressive run of late to clear this line. He should have the workload and swing-and-miss ability to reach seven strikeouts.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Under 8.5 Runs, +125 @ Hard Rock

The first two games of this series produced only five combined runs, with New York winning 1-0 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday. Another relatively quiet offensive performance looks plausible with Cristopher Sanchez starting for Philadelphia. Sanchez has a 2.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in just 132.2 innings this season, so he's been dominant throughout the year. The current Yankees roster has produced only a .200 average and .249 wOBA against him, with most of the contact coming on the ground.

Will Warren is the less dependable starter, carrying a 4.00 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, but the Phillies have struggled since the All-Star break and enter Sunday having lost four of their past five. The fact that 55 of the Yankees' 101 games have hit the under boosts this scenario, especially when considering how the first two games unfolded and the strong pitching matchup.

Check out Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on MLB odds and use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for a great welcome offer.

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants: Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run, +470 @ FanDuel

Devers homered Saturday and is worth backing to leave the yard again at an appealing price. The Giants slugger has 22 home runs in 104 games, and he went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Angels. Yet FanDuel is offering +470, translating to an implied probability of only 17.5 percent. Devers has homered in approximately 19 percent of his games this season.

Angels starter José Soriano has pitched well overall, but he's not the dominant arm that posted a 0.24 ERA in his first six starts of the season and owns a 4.63 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP in nine outings since the beginning of June. Devers should receive multiple opportunities against the right-hander before facing an Angels bullpen supporting one of baseball's weaker teams. His generous power makes him a player to watch to go yard in back-to-back games, especially given that he's been a streaky hitter all year long.

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Picks Recap