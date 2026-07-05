MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, July 5

All 30 MLB teams will be in action this Sunday, July 5, and our betting expert Juan Pablo Aravena provides us with his best three bets for this slate.

Right after the 4th of July celebrations, MLB offers a loaded Sunday, July 5, with all 30 teams in action and a doubleheader on Sunday Night Baseball. Here are my three best bets for this slate.

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San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Over 12.5 runs, +120 @ Caesars

The Rockies rank fifth in the majors in runs scored at home with 231 in 46 games, averaging 5.02 per game. They also own the second-best batting average (.271), fourth-best slugging percentage (.442) and fourth-best OPS (.783) playing at home, so they should be a good source for scoring every time they play in the altitude of Coors Field. Meanwhile, the Giants own the fifth-best OPS playing away from home (.747) and the second-best slugging percentage (.436), but they rank 12th in runs scored away from home with 209 in 48 games, averaging 4.35 per contest.

Ballpark factors certainly play a role here, as Coors Field inflates numbers, and while the line of 13 runs is high, we're backing the over here. It's impossible to overlook the recent trends, as four of the six games during the current Rockies' homestand have had at least 17 runs. Furthermore, the two games in this series have had at least 10 runs scored.

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San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers to cover -1.5 run line, -105 @ BetMGM

The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound, and he earned a win over the Padres in his most recent start by allowing one run on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over five innings on June 28. Sheehan's overall numbers aren't impressive, however, as he owns a 5.08 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB across 72.2 innings over 15 starts this season.

Sheehan and the Dodgers should take advantage of a favorable matchup against a Padres lineup that ranks 20th in runs scored on the road (186, 4.22 per game) while also posting a league-worst .673 OPS in 89 contests. The Dodgers are on the verge of sweeping the Padres if they win Sunday and have covered the -1.5 run line in two of those wins, including Saturday's 3-0 victory. Look for the Dodgers to do it again Sunday.

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Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Ranger Suarez over 6.5 strikeouts, +110 @ DraftKings

Suarez is coming off a strong display in his last start, striking out eight and allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 6-3 win over the Nationals on Monday. The veteran hurler is coming off a stellar June in which he posted a 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 30 innings and five starts, and he'll look to end the first half of the season on a strong note.

The 30-year-old will take a 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 92:26 K:BB across 104 innings into this matchup against the Angels, who rank second in the majors in strikeouts (846). He's cleared the line of 6.5 strikeouts in his last two starts and in four of his last six appearances, a stretch in which he owns a 11.6 K/9 across 35 frames.

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