MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, June 14

Sunday has a loaded 15-game slate in the majors, and we're targeting the best three picks for today's agenda. We're backing an elite pitcher to go over his strikeout rate, an offense taking advantage of a favorable pitching matchup, and a high-scoring contest in one of the most hitter-friendly environments in the majors.

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Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Paul Skenes over 6.5 strikeouts, -136 @ DraftKings

While Skenes has been one of the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball this season, he was in a bit of a subpar run lately. He bounced back Tuesday with a no-decision in a 12-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while fanning seven. Even considering his 4.50 ERA over his last five starts, Skenes has a 2.84 ERA (incredibly, a career-worst mark) in 14 starts so far in 2026. This matchup against the Marlins, a team hitting .241 and striking out 278 times in 32 away games, is favorable for Skenes, especially since it'll be at PNC Park, a notoriously pitcher-friendly environment. Despite his recent struggles, Skenes has struck out at least seven in three outings in a row -- and in eight of his last nine appearances. With a 10.5 K/9 in 2026, Skenes should be able to clear this threshold relatively easily.

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Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Mariners to cover -1.5 run line, +112 @ FanDuel

The Mariners and the Nationals have split this weekend series with one win apiece, but despite playing on the road, Seattle has a golden chance to leave Washington, D.C. with a series win Sunday. That's mainly due to the huge advantage they'll have in the pitching matchup. On one hand, the Mariners will have Emerson Hancock on the mound, who has gone five straight outings without allowing more than two earned runs while posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over that stretch. The Nationals will counter with Miles Mikolas, who has been better of late but still carries a 5.90 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 61 innings (14 appearances) this season. Expect the Mariners to take advantage of Mikolas' struggles to win this game comfortably.

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Colorado Rockies vs. The Athletics: Over 13.5 total runs, -120 @ Hard Rock

The Athletics will face the Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, a venue that has been extremely hitter-friendly throughout the week. Four of the Athletics' five games in this venue throughout the week have had at least 10 runs, and three have recorded at least 13 runs. With the pitching matchup featuring Tomoyuki Sugano (4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP ) and Jeffrey Springs (4.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP), this could be another high-scoring contest. We're banking on the recent ballpark tendencies to see this line hit the over. Plus, the Athletics have been outstanding offensively of late. They're averaging 7.6 runs scored per game in their previous five contests at Las Vegas Ballpark.

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