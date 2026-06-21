MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, June 21

Sunday's agenda offers us a loaded 15-game MLB slate, where I'll be looking at two player props and the over on runs in an American League clash. Here are my three best bets for the big-league slate on Sunday, June 21.

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Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs : Dylan Cease over 6.5 strikeouts, -120 @ FanDuel

The Cubs have scored 22 runs in the first two games of the series against the Blue Jays while striking out just 11 times. However, they'll face a daunting task against Dylan Cease, who has been on a roll of late. The former Cubs prospect is coming off a strong showing versus the Red Sox on Tuesday, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out seven. Cease has at least seven strikeouts in each of his last seven outings, and while the Cubs are a hard team to face due to their patience and command of the strike zone, they're also averaging eight strikeouts per game in June. Cease's overpowering stuff and his excellent 13.6 K/9, a career-best mark, should allow him to hover around this line.

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Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros : Yordan Alvarez to hit a home run, +212 @ DraftKings

Alvarez is one of the few hitters in the majors who's a threat to go yard every time he steps into the batter's box, although to be fair, he's been in a bit of a dry spell of late. The AL MVP candidate went yard twice against the Royals on June 12, but those are the lone two homers he's launched in his last 12 games, and he has only four long balls across 65 at-bats since the beginning of June. Alvarez's numbers point to a power-related bounce-back sooner rather than later, though. Over those 65 at-bats, he sports a 1.067 OPS and .615 slugging percentage, and his season-long ISO is .310, his best mark since the 2020 season. With the Guardians sending Slade Cecconi to the mound (4.60 ERA, 1.3 HR/9, 1.40 WHIP), Alvarez could finally end his power drought Sunday.

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Los Angeles Angels vs. The Athletics : Over 9.5 runs, +105 @ Hard Rock

The Athletics have been involved in several high-scoring games of late, so it's not surprising to see them rank ninth in the majors in runs scored with 357, especially considering they play their home games at Sutter Health Park (and occassionally, Las Vegas Ballpark). They went scoreless against the Angels on Saturday after a 7-0 loss, but they scored 12 runs in the series opener Friday. Seven of the A's last nine games have had 10 or more runs, and don't be surprised if that trend continues here, especially since the Athletics are primed for a bounce-back performance following Saturday's dud. The Angels will feature Reid Detmers (3-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP) on the mound, while the A's will counter with Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP).

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