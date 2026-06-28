MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Sunday, June 28

Sunday's slate in the majors is absolutely loaded with early games, including a marquee AL East rivalry matchup on Sunday Night Baseball between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Here are my three best bets for this slate. We're targeting two intense divisional rivalries and an AL West showdown that figures to be a high-scoring contest.

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Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Brewers to cover -1.5 spread, +105

The main reason why I'm targeting the Brewers to cover the -1.5 spread is because of their massive advantage in the pitching matchup. Milwaukee will have Brandon Woodruff on the mound, and the star right-hander looked dominant in his return from a shoulder injury, allowing one hit and striking out 10 batters over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Monday. Woodruff owns a 3.00 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across seven starts in 2026, and while the Cubs can be a dangerous offense, they've been streaky of late. Chicago is averaging 5.04 runs per game on the road and owns a .721 OPS away from Wrigley Field this season, but Woodruff will be a tough matchup for the Cubs. Chicago will also send Ryan Rolison as the opener on a bullpen day this Sunday, and it's hard to trust the Cubs' bullpen right now due to the injuries they've had all season long. Back the Brewers to finish this series on a strong note against a divisional opponent.

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The Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Over 9.5 runs, -108

The Angels and the Athletics have engaged in several high-scoring games earlier this season. Even though Saturday's meeting ended with a 5-2 win over the Angels, Friday's series opener had 12 total runs. Five of the last nine head-to-head meetings this season have seen 10 or more total runs, and that has been the case in three of the previous five as well. Considering the pitching matchup will feature two arms who feature ERAs above 4.50 and WHIPs above 1.50 in Aaron Civale (4.88 ERA, 1.58 WHIP) and Sam Aldegheri (5.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP), respectively, all signs point to this game being another high-scoring contest. The Angels have scored 4.02 runs per game at home, while the A's have scored 4.04 on the road. However, the pitching matchup and the struggles of both hurlers make me lean toward the over.

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Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Sonny Gray over 5.5 strikeouts, -138

The Red Sox are on the verge of completing a sweep against their heated AL East rivals after three straight wins by 6-3, 6-1 and 4-1, respectively. Boston has the edge of playing at home, and while the team has struggled all season long and will be facing a daunting Yankees lineup, the Red Sox will have the edge of featuring Sonny Gray on the mound. The veteran, who has been linked with a move away from Boston before the trade deadline, has been on a tear of late. He earned the win over Colorado on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters over seven innings, and he's cleared the line of 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last five appearances. Even though Gray has surpassed this line just five times in 2026, he owns an 8.9 K/9 with a 2.36 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 53.1 innings since the beginning of May. He's been pitching well enough to believe he can clear this line against a Yankees lineup that has scored just five runs in three games in this series.

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