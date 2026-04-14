MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 14

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Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets and Predictions

Starting Pitching Matchup: Sonny Gray (BOS, 2-0, 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 16.1 IP, 10 K, 3 BB, 1 HR) faces Mick Abel (MIN, 0-2, 6.08 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 13.1 IP, 13 K, 10 BB). Gray has been outstanding early with elite control and scoreless outings in recent starts. Abel has struggled badly, allowing too many baserunners and posting a high ERA. Gray provides Boston with a significant edge in the first five innings.

Team Trends and Recent Form: The Red Sox sit at 6-10 (near bottom of AL East) with a 3-7 road record and modest offense averaging ~3.6-3.8 runs per game. They've been inconsistent but rely on strong pitching to stay competitive. The Twins are 10-7 (2nd in AL Central) with a solid home mark (around 6-2 or better) and better scoring (~4.5-4.7 runs/game). Minnesota has won 3 straight but faces a tough test against Gray's control.

Over/Under Team Data: Red Sox games trend around 7-9 O/U overall, often lower-scoring on the road with strong starters limiting early damage. Twins sit at roughly 8-6-1 to 7-7 O/U, with more overs at home but recent games showing contained first-half scoring. Combined modest run environments and Gray's dominance point to low early totals.

Weather Impact: Evening game in Minneapolis with temps starting around 60-65°F and dropping into the low-to-mid 50s by first pitch and later. Clear skies, low rain chance (near 0%), moderate humidity, and light winds (5-13 mph variable). Cool April conditions at Target Field typically suppress offense, especially early innings.

Betting Pick: Red Sox -0.5 runs in the first 5 innings (F5 RL) is the recommended play. Sonny Gray's strong form and low walk rate against Abel's poor 6.08 ERA and high WHIP create excellent value for Boston to lead or tie after five frames. Red Sox road pitching has kept early games close/low, while Twins offense has been held in check by quality righties. Expect a low-scoring first half (projected 2-1 or 3-1 BOS edge). Shop for best price on F5.

Best Bet: Red Sox -0.5 run F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings Sportsbook +100)

Cleveland Guardians vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Bets and Predictions

Starting Pitching Matchup: Joey Cantillo (CLE, 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 14.2 IP, 20 K, 7 BB, 0 HR) faces Michael McGreevy (STL, 1-1, 2.16 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 16.2 IP, 10 K, 2 BB, 1 HR). Both young arms have been excellent early, posting sub-2.50 ERAs with strong contact suppression. Cantillo brings high strikeout upside (12.3 K/9), while McGreevy excels at limiting baserunners (elite 0.78 WHIP). This projects as a tight, low-scoring duel between two promising starters.

Team Trends and Recent Form: The Guardians sit at 10-7 (strong AL Central presence) with solid pitching depth (team ERA ~3.4) and a balanced lineup led by Jose Ramírez, Angel Martínez, and Steven Kwan. They've shown resilience on the road (6-5 away) but can be streaky offensively. The Cardinals are 8-8, coming off a tough 9-3 home loss Monday and a 3-game losing streak. St. Louis owns a modest offense (around 4 runs/game) with decent home splits (5-4) but has struggled to score consistently against quality pitching lately.

Over/Under Team Data: Guardians games sit around 7-9 O/U overall, trending under with elite pitching and lower road scoring (~3.6-3.9 runs/game average). Cardinals are roughly 8-6-1 to 7-7 O/U, with more overs at home (5-4 range) but recent unders in low-output games. Combined modest run environments and strong starters point toward contained totals despite Busch Stadium's neutral-to-slightly hitter-friendly nature.

Weather Impact: Evening game in St. Louis with temps starting in the mid-70s and dropping into the low-to-mid 60s by first pitch and later innings. Mostly clear skies, low rain chance (near 0%), moderate humidity, and light winds (5-10 mph, variable or lightly out). Mild April conditions should not heavily favor hitters, supporting pitching dominance.

Betting Pick: Guardians moneyline (-115 to -122) is the recommended play. Despite the near-even matchup on paper, Cantillo's strikeout edge and Cleveland's better overall record plus road form give them slight value as the small favorite/road side against a Cardinals team on a losing skid. Expect a close, competitive game (projected 4-3 or 5-4 Guardians). Shop for best price on CLE ML.

Best Bet: Guardians ML for 1 unit (DraftKings -120)

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets and Predictions

Starting Pitching Matchup: Bryan Woo (SEA, 0-1, 1.50 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 18 IP, 17 K, 4 BB, 0 HR) faces Michael King (SD, 1-1, 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16.2 IP, 15 K, 8 BB, 1 HR). Woo has been dominant early, posting elite control and zero home runs allowed while averaging ~6 IP per start. King is solid but more vulnerable with higher walks and contact. Woo holds the clear edge in suppression.

Team Trends and Recent Form: The Padres sit at 10-6 (2nd in NL West), showing strong home play and a 74-run offense powered by stars like Tatis Jr., Machado, and Merrill. However, they've used 13 different lineups in the first 13+ games, struggling in the leadoff spot (.369 OPS). The Mariners are 8-9 (3rd/4th in AL West), with a stingy 3.01-3.07 team ERA but inconsistent offense (69 runs scored). Seattle's pitching depth has carried them, though the lineup has been streaky on the road. Both teams feature good-but-not-elite offenses early in 2026.

Over/Under Data: Mariners games sit around 7-9 to 8-9 O/U overall, averaging ~3.9-4.06 runs scored per game with a low-scoring road profile. Padres are 8-7-1 O/U (53% overs), scoring ~4.63 runs per game while allowing ~3.75; their home games trend slightly over (5-4-1 range) with recent overs in 4 of last 5 contests. Combined modest scoring and strong pitching keep totals contained.

Woo is 6-1 to the UNDER in his last 7 road starts. King is 7-3 to the UNDER in his last 10 home starts.

Weather Impact: First pitch around 65°F, dropping to low 60s by late innings. Clear skies, 0% precipitation, humidity ~60-70%, and winds 9-11 mph blowing left-to-right or variable (often in at Petco). The marine layer and cooler evening temps suppress power and balls in play, favoring pitchers in this already pitcher-friendly park. No rain delays expected.

Betting Pick: Under 7.0 runs is the sharpest play. Woo's dominance, King's control upside, Petco's deep fences, cool/inward wind, and both teams' modest run environments (Mariners low-scoring road games, Padres' controlled home totals) create a low-scoring environment (projected 3-2 or 4-3). Early-season unders with quality righties here have strong historical edges. Avoid heavy ML plays in this close contest (Mariners slight -120 favorite). Shop lines and confirm lineups.

Best Bet: Mariners/Padres UNDER 7.0 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions

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