Dig into Michael Rathburn's best MLB Picks on Tuesday's schedule, including a play in the heated NL West rivalry between the Dodgers and Giants.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 21

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Minnesota Twins vs. New York Mets Best Bets and Predictions

The struggling Mets (7-15) host the Twins (11-11) on Tuesday night at Citi Field. The Mets are mired in a brutal 11-game losing streak, scoring just 12 runs total during the skid, with their team total going Under in 10 of the last 11 games. The Twins have also lost 4 straight games and continue to show offensive inconsistency.

Starting Pitching Matchup: Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP) starts for the Mets. He has been outstanding early with a stellar xERA of 2.03, FIP of 2.46, and xFIP around 2.80–2.92, backed by a dominant 28 strikeouts to just 8 walks in 23.2 innings. He faces Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3, 6.10 ERA, 1.60 WHIP) for the Twins, who has posted a much higher FIP of 5.60–5.69 and xFIP near 5.19, reflecting poor command and hard contact allowed.

Team Trends and Recent Form: Both offenses have been dormant lately. The Mets' historic slump combined with the Twins' recent cold streak points to limited scoring, especially at pitcher-friendly Citi Field.

Weather Impact: Cool evening conditions with temperatures around 47 degrees, mostly sunny skies, and light winds (10-13 mph). The colder air and Citi Field's pitcher-friendly dimensions should further suppress offense.

The sharpest play is the Under 7.5 runs. McLean's elite advanced metrics (low xERA/FIP) and strikeout-to-walk dominance, combined with Woods Richardson's poor FIP/xFIP, both teams' offensive struggles, cool weather, and Citi Field's reputation as a pitcher's park, all point to a low-scoring game. Look for a tight final in the 4-2 or 3-1 range

Best Bet: Twins/Mets Under 7.5 runs for 1 Unit (FanDuel -115)

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets and Predictions

The Astros (9-15) visit the Guardians (13-11) on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. The Astros have been one of the worst road teams in baseball at 2-9 this season. In their last 11 road games, Houston has scored just 59 runs (5.4 runs per game) while allowing 77 runs (7.0 runs per game), getting outscored by 18 runs overall.

Starting Pitching Matchup: Parker Messick (3-0, 1.05 ERA, 0.78 WHIP) starts for the Guardians, and he has been exceptional early with elite command and low contact allowed. He faces Ryan Weiss (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 2.05 WHIP) for the Astros, who has struggled significantly with command and hard contact. This creates one of the clearest pitching mismatches on the slate.

Team Trends and Recent Form: Cleveland has strong home pitching depth, while the Astros continue to struggle scoring and preventing runs on the road.

Weather Impact: Mild April evening in Cleveland with temperatures around 66 degrees, mostly clear skies, and light winds. These neutral conditions favor the superior starting pitching.

The sharpest plays are the Guardians moneyline and Guardians -0.5 First 5 Innings (-115). Parker Messick's dominant 1.05 ERA against Ryan Weiss's 6.75 ERA, combined with the Astros' dismal 2-9 road record (5.4 runs scored / 7.0 runs allowed per game), gives Cleveland a major edge — especially early. Look for the Guardians to control the game and win in a 5-2 or 4-1 final.

Best Bet(s): Guardians -0.5 runs F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -115); Guardians ML for 0.5 unit (BetMGM -140)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

The Giants (9-13) host the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Oracle Park. The total has been set between 7.0 and 7.5 runs, reflecting expectations of a low-scoring affair in one of MLB's most pitcher-friendly ballparks.

Starting Pitching Matchup: Landen Roupp (3-1, 2.38 ERA) starts for the Giants. He has posted strong advanced metrics early with a xERA around 2.85, FIP of 3.12, and xFIP near 3.40. He faces Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 2.10 ERA) for the Dodgers, who continues to dominate with elite advanced numbers: a xERA of 1.98, FIP of 2.25, and xFIP around 2.60. Yamamoto's strikeout ability and control make him one of the best arms in baseball.

Team Trends and Recent Form: The Giants are 6-2 to the under on their team total in their last 8 games, showing consistent offensive struggles. The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams overall, but Oracle Park has a history of suppressing run production against quality starters.

Weather Impact: Cool April evening in San Francisco with temperatures in the mid-50s, potential light showers clearing by first pitch, and light winds. The damp, cool air at Oracle Park typically keeps the ball in the yard and favors pitchers.

The sharpest play is the Under 7.5 runs (or Under 7.0 if available). Yamamoto's elite advanced metrics (xERA 1.98, FIP 2.25), Roupp's solid numbers, the Giants going 6-2 to the under on their team total in the last 8 games, Oracle Park's pitcher-friendly reputation, and cool/damp conditions all point strongly toward a low-scoring game. Look for a tight pitcher's duel in the 4-2 or 3-1 range.

Best Bet: Dodgers/Giants Under 7.5 runs for 1 Unit (FanDuel -122)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions

Best MLB Bets