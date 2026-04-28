MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn checks the Tuesday schedule and says not to overlook the Angels-White Sox game, especially with Jose Soriano on the bump.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28

Prior article 5-1 +2.23 units

Season 29-28 -0.90 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Overall analysis of the slate - This was a difficult slate to decide where to go, but the top plays really stood out when you look at starting pitcher matchups, moneyline/run line, and totals.

I would go conserative and laser focused on this slate.

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Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Bets and Predictions

The Reds (18-10) continue their excellent start to the 2026 season with a strong 18-10 against the spread (ATS) record. They host the struggling Rockies (13-16) at Great American Ball Park.

Rockies Home vs Road Split This Season

The Rockies have been a tale of two teams. At home they are 7-6, where Coors Field's altitude helps their offense. However, on the road they are just 6-10 and have been significantly worse, allowing more runs and struggling to compete against strong pitching. This road weakness makes tonight's game in Cincinnati a tough spot for Colorado.

Recent Performance

Reds: Winners of 4 of their last 5 games, showing balance and momentum.

Rockies: Inconsistent lately and particularly vulnerable when traveling.

Pitching Matchup

Chase Burns starts for the Reds and brings elite early-season advanced metrics (low FIP, xFIP, and xERA). He is expected to deliver a dominant outing. The Rockies have a TBD starter, adding uncertainty and likely giving Cincinnati a significant edge on the mound.

Cincinnati's bullpen ranks among the league's best (top-2 in ERA, FIP, and xERA), providing a major advantage in the late innings compared to Colorado's weaker relief corps.

Weather Conditions

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati: Partially cloudy, 73–76°F, light winds (5–7 mph), no rain expected. Favorable conditions for baseball.

Current Betting Odds

Moneyline: Reds -200 to -207 | Rockies +172 to +180

Run Line: Reds -1.5 (+103 to +110) | Rockies +1.5 (-120 to -125)

Total: Over/Under 9 (Over +100 | Under -115 to -122)

Recommended Bet: Reds -1.5 (High Confidence)

With home advantage, superior pitching (especially vs. a TBD Rockies starter), an elite bullpen, and Colorado's poor road performance, the Reds are well-positioned to win by two or more runs.

Final Score Prediction: Reds 6, Rockies 3

Best Bet: Reds -1.5 for 1 unit (BetMGM +105)

Anaheim Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Angels (12-17) head to Chicago to face the White Sox (11-17) at Rate Field. Despite both teams sitting below .500, the Angels hold a clear edge in this matchup.

White Sox Home Performance This Season

Chicago has struggled at home, posting a weak 4-8 record at Rate Field. It has been particularly vulnerable against strong visiting pitching, making this a prime spot for the Angels to capitalize.

Recent Performance

Angels: Jose Soriano has been outstanding (5-0, 0.24 ERA), giving Los Angeles momentum despite an overall middling record.

White Sox: Inconsistent results and poor home form continue to plague them.

Pitching Matchup

Jose Soriano (Angels) has been one of the biggest surprises of the season with a microscopic 0.24 ERA, elite strikeout numbers, and strong advanced metrics (low FIP, xFIP, and xERA). He faces Davis Martin (White Sox, 3-1, 2.01 ERA), who has been solid but faces a tougher test against the Angels lineup.

Los Angeles holds the pitching advantage, and its bullpen provides better late-inning stability.

Weather Conditions

Rate Field, Chicago: Partly cloudy, around 59–63°F, light winds, low chance of rain. Favorable conditions with no major weather impact expected.

Current Betting Odds

Moneyline: Angels -136 to -142 | White Sox +114 to +119

Run Line: Angels -1.5 (+135 to +148) | White Sox +1.5 (-160 to -170)

Total: Over/Under 7.5–9 (varies by book)

Recommended Bet (Low Risk Split):

0.5 Unit on Angels Moneyline — Strong favorite with Soriano on the mound.

0.5 Unit on Angels -1.5 — Good value leveraging Chicago's poor home record.

This 1-unit total exposure targets the Angels' superior pitching and the White Sox' home struggles.

Final Score Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 3

Best Bets: Angels ML (BetMGM -135) + Angels -1.5 (BetMGM +135) for 0.5 Units Each

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Bets and Predictions

The Orioles (13-15) host the Astros (11-18) at Camden Yards in a matchup that has strong potential for runs despite both teams being under .500.

Recent Performance & Trends

Orioles: Have gone Over in many recent home games (10-5 home Over trend from season data) and possess a potent lineup capable of exploding at home.

Astros: Despite a poor overall record, they still feature dangerous hitters like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve who can punish mistakes, especially on the road.

Pitching Matchup

Shane Baz starts for Baltimore. He has struggled early (0-2 record, elevated ERA around 5.00+ and high WHIP), allowing hard contact. Kai-Wei Teng goes for Houston and has been solid in limited starts, but this is a tough road test. Neither pitcher projects as dominant, and both bullpens — especially Houston's (worst in MLB with 6.31 ERA and heavy fatigue) — are liabilities late in games.

Weather Conditions

Camden Yards, Baltimore: Mild evening temps around 65–70°F, light winds, partly cloudy with no rain expected. Classic hitter-friendly conditions in April.

Current Betting Odds

Moneyline: Orioles -143 | Astros +119

Run Line: Orioles -1.5 (+141) | Astros +1.5 (-171)

Total: Over/Under 9 (Over -110 to +100 | Under -110 to -115)

Recommended Bet: Over 9 Runs (High Confidence)

This game features two middling-to-weak starting pitchers, strong offensive potential from both sides, and poor late-inning relief (especially Houston's exhausted bullpen). Baltimore's home Over tendencies and favorable weather further support a higher-scoring affair. Expect early runs and bullpen meltdowns.

Final Score Prediction: Orioles 6, Astros 5

Best Bet: Astros/Orioles OVER 9 runs for 0.5 unit (Caesars +100)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions

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