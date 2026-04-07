Check Michael Rathburn's best MLB Picks on today's slate, including a play on the Yankees and budding ace Cam Schlittler as they host the A's

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 7

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I finally had a positive day on Friday but got burned again by another total play that looked to be going under before it imploded. I am going to take the same route today with more conservative plays that focus more on money and run lines.

We have about 10 games under our belt so some trends are starting to develop. Today's slate is very interesting because there is a combination of top starting pitchers along with colder temperatures. It is said to be one of the coldest days for baseball in recent history with eight games being played in the 40s including five that will dip into the 30s.

I have never seen a slate in which there are five games with totals in the 6.5 run range. To put this in perspective, there were a total of 30 games in 2025 that had a total of 6.5 or less.

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Athletics vs. New York Yankees Best Bets and Predictions

The New York Yankees host the Athletics on Tuesday night in a matchup that sets up well for a run-line angle given the early-season gap between these teams.

New York hands the ball to Cam Schlittler, who has been dominant to open 2026. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, allowing just three hits while striking out 15 with no walks across 11.2 innings. He's building off a strong 2025 profile where his command and swing-and-miss stuff began to translate at the major-league level, and he's been a key part of the Yankees' historically strong start on the mound.

Oakland counters with Aaron Civale, who enters 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA after his first outing this season. Civale struggled with consistency in 2025, particularly with declining strikeout rates and increased contact, which is a concern against a Yankees lineup built to capitalize on mistakes and elevate damage.

The Yankees enter at 7-2 with one of the best team ERAs in baseball, continuing a trend of elite early-season pitching. The Athletics, meanwhile, are just 3-6 and have been one of the least productive offenses in the league to start the year.

Betting markets reflect the mismatch, with New York around a -200 moneyline favorite, a -1.5 run line, and a total sitting at 8.5. Cooler weather at Yankee Stadium may slightly suppress scoring, but the pitching gap and offensive ceiling favor New York creating separation.

Best Bet: Yankees -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers +100)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets an Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park in a matchup that now carries added momentum and context after Monday's opener.

Milwaukee took Game 1, winning 8-6 in a back-and-forth game where they showed resilience and late-game execution. The Brewers erased multiple deficits and broke the game open in the eighth inning, capitalizing on mistakes and delivering in key spots . That ability to respond and close is important—it reinforces how this team is playing right now compared to Boston.

The Brewers hand the ball to Jacob Misiorowski, who has been electric early in 2026 with a 2.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11 innings. His swing-and-miss profile is a major edge against a Red Sox lineup that has struggled to string together consistent offense. Boston counters with Garrett Crochet (3.27 ERA), who was second in the American League Cy Young award voting in 2025 but still allows contact, which can turn into damage against aggressive lineups like Milwaukee.

The Brewers now sit at 8-2, while the Red Sox continue to struggle near the bottom of the standings. Despite that, Boston remains priced as a favorite around -150, with Milwaukee in the +120 to +130 range.

Betting Angle:

Monday's win matters. Milwaukee didn't just win—they showed they can win multiple ways, including triumphing late under pressure. That's a strong signal in a near coin-flip price range. The Brewers are the hotter team, featuring high-upside pitcher tonight, and proven momentum in this series. Backing the Brewers on the moneyline remains a value-driven play.

Best Bet:Brewers ML for 0.50 unit (FanDuel +135)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in a matchup shaped heavily by Monday's opener and a clear early-game pitching edge.

Baltimore took Game 1 with a 2-1 win, controlling the pace behind strong pitching and timely execution. The Orioles limited traffic all night and continued a trend of Chicago struggling to convert scoring chances, reinforcing the gap between these offenses in their current form.

The Orioles now turn to Trevor Rogers, who has been outstanding to start 2026 at 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA. He's carried over consistency from 2025, showing the ability to work efficiently through lineups and suppress damage early in games. That profile is especially valuable in this matchup.

Chicago counters with Shane Smith, who enters 0-2 with a 19.29 ERA and has been hit hard through his first 4.2 innings this season. His command issues and inability to miss bats create immediate vulnerability, particularly against a disciplined Orioles lineup that can capitalize early.

Betting markets have Baltimore around -140 on the moneyline with a total of 7, while cold Chicago weather (mid-to-high 30s) should keep overall scoring in check.

Betting Angle:

Monday's result showed this is a control-through-pitching matchup, and that leans even stronger early. With Rogers' consistency and Smith's early-inning struggles, the edge is front-loaded.

Backing the Orioles -0.5 First 5 innings isolates the biggest advantage in this game—the starting pitching gap—before bullpens come into play.

Best Bet: Orioles -0.5 runs F5 for 0.50 unit (DraftKings +100)

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