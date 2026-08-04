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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, August 4

Prior article 2-1 +0.87 units

Season 92-92-1 -3.36 units

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Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park Tuesday night looking to continue the hottest stretch in Major League Baseball when they open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Boston enters at 60-51, good for third place in the AL East, while Chicago is 59-52 and leads the AL Central. Despite the similar records, recent form points squarely toward the Red Sox.

Since June 25, Boston has gone an incredible 28-5, the best record in baseball during that span. The Red Sox have surged back into the postseason race behind a productive lineup, improved starting pitching and a bullpen that has consistently protected late leads. Chicago has played solid baseball but is just 16-14 over its last 30 games and has struggled away from home, posting a 25-31 road record compared to 34-21 at Rate Field.

Patrick Sandoval has provided immediate stability since joining the Red Sox, posting a 3.32 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts. He is coming off another strong outing against Oakland, allowing two runs over five innings while striking out five. Sandoval has also pitched well against Chicago, limiting the White Sox to one earned run over 4.1 innings with five strikeouts in his July 9 start. While he typically works five innings, he's consistently turned games over to a Boston bullpen that has been one of the club's biggest strengths during its recent surge.

Chicago counters with Davis Martin, who owns an impressive 9-5 record, 3.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts. However, his recent outings suggest he's beginning to regress. Over his last four starts, Martin has allowed more traffic on the bases, seen his pitch counts rise, and hasn't been as efficient as he was earlier in the season. He also faced Boston in July, when the Red Sox forced deep counts and consistently put pressure on him throughout the game.

Boston enters with advantages in current form, lineup depth, bullpen reliability and home-field advantage. Combined with Chicago's losing road record and Martin's recent dip in performance, the matchup sets up well for the Red Sox to keep their momentum rolling.

Prediction: Red Sox 5, White Sox 3

Best Bet: Red Sox ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -128)

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets and Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates continue their four-game series Tuesday night with a pitching matchup that favors a low-scoring start. Milwaukee enters with the best record in baseball at 69-43, sitting comfortably atop the National League Central, while Pittsburgh is 57-57 and fourth in the division. With Logan Henderson facing Jared Jones, the First Five Innings Under 3.5 Runs stands out as one of the strongest bets on Tuesday's MLB card.

Henderson has quietly become one of the National League's most reliable young starters. The Brewers right-hander enters with a 2.66 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, allowing three earned runs or fewer in every start since early May. He's worked at least five innings in each of his last eight starts and has struck out 24 batters over his last four outings, continuing to attack hitters while limiting free passes. Henderson's ability to avoid big innings has been a major reason Milwaukee continues to win whenever he takes the mound.

Pittsburgh counters with Jones, who has rounded back into form after an inconsistent start to the season. Jones owns a 3.81 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts, striking out 25 batters across 23 innings during that stretch. He's completed at least five innings in four consecutive starts, giving the Pirates exactly the type of stability needed for a first-five wager. His power fastball and swing-and-miss slider have consistently generated strikeouts while limiting hard contact.

This matchup also benefits from divisional familiarity. These teams know each other well, often leading to more conservative offensive approaches early in games. Milwaukee has built the best record in baseball on elite pitching and run prevention, while Pittsburgh has remained competitive behind a young rotation despite inconsistent offensive production.

With Henderson and Jones both pitching well and consistently working into the middle innings, early scoring opportunities should be limited. Rather than relying on bullpen performance, backing two starters who have been among the hottest arms in the division creates the strongest betting angle.

Prediction: Brewers 2, Pirates 1 through five innings

Best Bet: Pirates/Brewers UNDER 3.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (FanDuel +114)

Athletics at Cincinnati Reds Best Bets and Predictions

The Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series against the Athletics on Tuesday night looking to capitalize on a favorable pitching matchup at Great American Ball Park. While Oakland sends one of its hottest starters to the mound, Cincinnati enters with several situational advantages that make the Reds moneyline the best value on Tuesday's MLB betting card.

The biggest reason to back Cincinnati is Brady Singer's dramatic home-road split. Although Singer owns a 5-10 record with a 4.35 ERA overall, he's been a completely different pitcher at home. In 52.2 innings at Great American Ball Park, Singer has compiled a 2.73 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, compared to a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP on the road. He's also steadily turned his season around after a difficult first two months, lowering his ERA by nearly two runs while recording two quality starts in his last three outings. Pitching at home has clearly brought out Singer's best this season.

Oakland counters with J.T. Ginn, who has quietly become one of the Athletics' most dependable starters. Ginn enters 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his last 12 starts. Over his last five outings, he's posted a 2.37 ERA, striking out 29 hitters in 30.1 innings, proving he's capable of matching quality lineups deep into games.

Even with Ginn's impressive recent run, the overall matchup still favors Cincinnati. The Athletics have struggled to generate consistent offense during their recent slide and have been a below-.500 club away from home, while the Reds have played their best baseball in Cincinnati. The Reds also enter with the fresher bullpen and the benefit of batting last, two factors that become increasingly important in what projects to be a tightly contested game.

This isn't a play against Ginn—it's a play on Singer's dominance at home and Cincinnati's overall situational edge. With one of the league's most pronounced home-road pitching splits working in the Reds' favor, Cincinnati offers solid value to open the series.

Best Bet: Reds ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -130)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions