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MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, July 28

Prior article 0-3 -3.00 units

Season 88-87-1 -1.63 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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Poor job on my part Friday going with three teams on the run line as home favorites, as two of them did win but only by one run.

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Best Bets and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox have been the hottest team in baseball over the past month, and there's little reason to step in front of them Tuesday night against the Athletics. Boston enters the matchup having won 23 of its last 27 games and is a perfect 10-0 in its last 10 road games, making the Red Sox moneyline one of the strongest plays on the MLB slate.

Boston hands the ball to Jake Bennett, who has quickly developed into one of the club's most reliable starters. The left-hander enters with a 6-3 record and a 2.58 ERA, and he has elevated his game even further recently, posting a 1.64 ERA over his last seven starts. Bennett has consistently limited hard contact while pitching deep into games, giving Boston a significant edge every fifth day.

The Athletics counter with rookie left-hander Gage Jump, whose home and road splits reveal a glaring weakness. While Jump owns a respectable 2.51 ERA on the road, he has struggled badly at home, posting a 6.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 28.1 innings. He has surrendered 38 hits and 20 earned runs in Oakland while allowing opponents to generate constant traffic on the bases. That's a dangerous formula against a Boston lineup that has been one of the league's most productive offenses during its recent surge.

The recent team trends only widen the gap. Boston's 23-4 record over its last 27 games is the best stretch in baseball, and the Red Sox have proven they can win anywhere with 10 consecutive road victories. Oakland has experienced the opposite trajectory, going just 6-24 over its last 30 games while dropping 10 of its last 12 home contests. Those numbers reinforce what the pitching matchup already suggests: Boston is playing at a completely different level entering this series.

The bullpen also favors the visitors. Boston's relief corps has been one of the more dependable units in baseball over the past month, while Oakland has struggled to bridge the gap to the late innings, particularly when forced into extended relief behind its starters.

Everything points toward another Boston victory. The Red Sox own advantages in recent form, starting pitching, bullpen reliability and overall roster depth, while Oakland continues to search for answers during one of the league's worst stretches of the season.

Best Bet: Red Sox ML for 1 unit (BetRivers -143)

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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

The Detroit Tigers have dropped three consecutive games, but the bigger picture still favors backing them Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit has won 15 of its last 23 games, and with rookie Troy Melton taking the ball against Dean Kremer, the Tigers have a strong opportunity to get back in the win column. Baltimore has played well recently, winning 13 of its last 20 games, but Detroit owns the edge in starting pitching, bullpen reliability and overall roster depth.

Melton has quietly emerged as one of the American League's biggest surprises. Through his first 10 major league starts, the right-hander owns a sparkling 1.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, allowing two earned runs or fewer in every outing except one. He's completed at least five innings in each start while consistently attacking the strike zone and limiting traffic on the bases. Melton has also flashed swing-and-miss upside, recording consecutive nine-strikeout performances earlier this month, and his consistency has quickly made him one of Detroit's most dependable starters.

Baltimore counters with Dean Kremer, who has struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. Over his last six starts, Kremer owns a 5.06 ERA, allowing 30 hits and 20 earned runs in 32 innings. Opposing hitters have consistently squared him up, and while he has generally limited walks, he has been unable to avoid damaging innings. That's a difficult combination against a Detroit lineup capable of stringing together quality at-bats and taking advantage of mistakes.

While Baltimore enters in solid form, Detroit remains the more complete club. The Tigers continue to receive excellent pitching throughout the roster, play fundamentally sound defense and possess one of the American League's deepest bullpens. That relief advantage becomes even more important if this game remains close entering the late innings, where Detroit has consistently excelled throughout the season.

The Tigers may be looking to snap a three-game skid, but their overall body of work remains far stronger than a short losing streak suggests. With Melton pitching at an elite level, Kremer struggling to keep runs off the board and Detroit holding the edge in the bullpen, the Tigers are well positioned to bounce back at home.

Best Bet: Tigers ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -138)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

Tuesday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants has all the ingredients of a classic pitchers' duel. With Logan Henderson facing Landen Roupp at spacious Oracle Park, the Under 7 runs (+104 at DraftKings) stands out as one of the strongest values on the board.

Milwaukee hands the ball to Logan Henderson, who has been outstanding through his first eight major league starts. The right-hander owns a 3.05 ERA and 0.94 WHIP, allowing two earned runs or fewer in seven of eight outings. Henderson has worked at least five innings in seven consecutive starts while piling up 47 strikeouts in 38.1 innings, consistently limiting hard contact and keeping runners off the bases. His ability to miss bats and avoid big innings makes him an ideal starter to back in an under.

The Giants counter with Landen Roupp, who has quietly put together a strong season despite a 4.00 ERA. Roupp has surrendered three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 13 starts, demonstrating remarkable consistency. He relies on a heavy ground-ball approach that fits Oracle Park perfectly, where spacious dimensions routinely turn potential extra-base hits into outs. Roupp has also shown he can pitch deep into games, completing at least six innings in five starts this season while keeping San Francisco in nearly every outing.

The ballpark only strengthens the handicap. Clear skies and temperatures between 61 and 64 degrees are expected Tuesday night, creating comfortable playing conditions. While light winds blowing out toward left-center field could provide a slight boost to fly balls, the breeze is not expected to be strong enough to significantly impact scoring. Overall, the weather should play little role in the game, leaving Oracle Park's pitcher-friendly dimensions as the dominant environmental factor.

Both bullpens further support the under. Milwaukee's relief corps has been one of the National League's most reliable throughout the season, while San Francisco has quietly developed a dependable late-inning group capable of protecting low-scoring games. With Henderson and Roupp both pitching efficiently and routinely working into the middle innings, neither bullpen should be overextended.

Everything points toward a tightly contested game. Henderson's swing-and-miss arsenal, Roupp's consistent run prevention, two dependable bullpens and one of baseball's premier pitching environments make offense difficult to generate.

Best Bet: Brewers/Giants UNDER 7.0 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +104)

Friday's Best Bets and Predictions