MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn scours Tuesday's slate looking for values, and he says the total for Arizona-San Diego might be the best on the board.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, July 7

Prior article 3-0 +3.05 units

Season 77-77-1 -2.87 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets and Predictions

The Miami Marlins (-118) stand out as one of the best values on Tuesday's MLB betting slate when they host the Seattle Mariners in an interleague showdown between two postseason contenders. Miami enters the night 49-42, while Seattle sits at 47-44, but recent performance and home-field dominance point toward backing the Marlins.

Few teams in baseball have played better than Miami over the past month. Since June 1, the Marlins own an impressive 23-8 record, the best mark in Major League Baseball during that span. They're also one of the league's toughest home teams, compiling a 28-17 record at loanDepot park, where their pitching staff has consistently controlled games and the offense has delivered timely hits.

The pitching matchup features two talented young right-handers in Max Meyer and Bryan Woo. Meyer has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2026 season, entering Tuesday with a 9-1 record and a 2.53 ERA. The former first-round pick has developed into a reliable frontline starter, consistently working deep into games while limiting hard contact and giving Miami an opportunity to win every time he takes the mound.

Woo has enjoyed another strong campaign for Seattle, but bettors should pay close attention to one long-term trend. Throughout his major league career, Woo has been a noticeably less effective pitcher on the road than he has been at T-Mobile Park. His command hasn't been quite as sharp away from Seattle, and his run prevention has declined in road starts, making this a difficult matchup against one of baseball's hottest clubs.

Miami also carries the edge in current form. The Marlins are playing with confidence on both sides of the ball, while Seattle's offense has been inconsistent away from home. Even if Woo delivers a quality start, the Marlins' combination of home-field advantage, recent momentum and Meyer's outstanding season gives them the more complete profile entering Tuesday's matchup.

At the current Marlins -118 price, the betting market appears to be undervaluing Miami's recent surge. Based on the Marlins' 23-8 record since June 1, their 28-17 home record, and Woo's historical road splits, I project Miami closer to a -135 favorite, creating value on the current number.

Best Bet: Marlins ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -118)

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Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets and Prediction

The Over 8.5 runs is one of the best betting values on Tuesday's MLB slate as the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres. While Petco Park has traditionally been known as a pitcher-friendly venue, this matchup features two starters who have struggled to consistently prevent runs in 2026, creating value on the over.

Arizona hands the ball to Zac Gallen, but this has been the most difficult season of his career. The veteran right-hander enters Tuesday with a 3-8 record and a 6.36 ERA, and his recent form has been even more concerning. Gallen has allowed 55 earned runs over his last 63 innings, with declining swing-and-miss ability and an increase in hard contact. Those struggles have made it difficult for Arizona to consistently keep opponents off the scoreboard, especially away from home.

The Padres counter with German Marquez, who is still searching for consistency after returning from the injured list. Márquez owns a 5.79 ERA this season and is making just his second start since coming back. While the veteran has shown flashes throughout his career, expecting him to immediately work deep into games after a lengthy absence is a difficult projection. If his pitch count climbs early, San Diego could be forced to lean on its bullpen sooner than expected.

Arizona's offense also enters with momentum after erupting for eight runs in Monday's series opener, highlighted by three home runs in an 8-0 victory. The Diamondbacks have the lineup depth to take advantage of a starter still building endurance, while the Padres possess enough middle-of-the-order power to capitalize on Gallen's recent struggles.

Bullpen performance also points toward offense. Neither relief corps has been consistently reliable over the past month, increasing the likelihood of late scoring if either starter exits before the seventh inning.

While an 8.5-run total acknowledges the offensive potential, it still appears a bit short given the current pitching matchup. My projection is closer to 9.7 total runs, making the over a playable wager at the current number.

Projected Score: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4

Best Bet: Diamondbacks/Padres Over 8.5 runs for 0.5 unit (FanDuel -124)

Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

The Detroit Tigers -1.5 runs is one of the strongest run-line plays on Tuesday's MLB betting slate as they open a three-game series against the Athletics. Detroit sends ace Tarik Skubal to the mound against J.T. Ginn, creating one of the largest starting pitching advantages of the day. While laying a run and a half always carries some risk, this matchup offers enough separation on the mound to justify backing the Tigers.

Skubal has once again pitched like one of baseball's elite starters. His combination of velocity, swing-and-miss stuff and command has made him one of the most difficult pitchers in the American League to square up. Advanced metrics continue to support his success, as he ranks among the league leaders in strikeout rate while consistently limiting walks and hard contact. When Skubal is on the mound, Detroit is rarely out of a game and often finds itself in position to win comfortably.

The Athletics counter with Ginn, who has shown flashes this season but faces one of his toughest assignments to date. Detroit has produced quality at-bats against right-handed pitching throughout the season, and Ginn's lower strikeout profile leaves little margin for error against a lineup capable of putting the ball in play.

Recent team trends also favor Detroit. The Athletics enter the series having lost 11 of their last 14 games, and their offense has struggled to generate consistent production during that stretch. Meanwhile, Detroit has remained in the postseason race behind one of the American League's strongest pitching staffs, with Skubal continuing to anchor the rotation.

The bullpen edge also leans toward the Tigers. If Skubal can provide six or seven quality innings, Detroit has enough reliable late-inning arms to protect a multi-run lead while limiting Oakland's comeback opportunities.

The Tigers don't simply have the better starting pitcher—they own the edge in momentum, bullpen depth and overall roster quality. With Skubal taking the ball and the Athletics continuing to struggle offensively, Detroit is well positioned to win by multiple runs.

Projected Score: Tigers 5, Athletics 2

Best Bet: Tigers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (Circa Sports +110)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions