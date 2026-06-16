MLB Betting Expert Mike Rathburn provides his best three picks and predictions for Tuesday's slate, including a deep dive into the Rays-Dodgers clash.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, June 15

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Season 61-65-1 -6.01 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

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FYI - This is the WORST MLB betting slate I have seen this season and one of the worst I have ever seen.

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Kansas City Royals vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets and Predictions

The Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals continue their series Tuesday night, and the matchup sets up well for Washington behind one of the hottest pitchers in its rotation.

Royals vs. Nationals Odds

- Royals Record: 29-44 (5th AL Central)

- Nationals Record: 38-35 (3rd NL East)

- Moneyline: Nationals -135, Royals +114

- Run Line: Nationals -1.5 (+145)

- Total: 8.5 Runs

- Best Bet: Nationals Moneyline

Washington opened the series with a 7-3 victory Monday and enters Tuesday having won seven of its last 10 games. Kansas City has dropped five of its last six contests and continues to search for consistency offensively.

Griffin Continues to Deliver

The Nationals will hand the ball to Foster Griffin, who has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season. Griffin enters with a 7-2 record and 3.46 ERA while continuing to provide quality outings for Washington.

The left-hander has been especially sharp recently, allowing just two earned runs across his last 11 innings. Washington has won 10 of Griffin's 14 starts this season, and his ability to limit hard contact has helped stabilize the Nationals' rotation.

Kansas City counters with veteran Michael Wacha, who owns a respectable 3.58 ERA on the season but has struggled over the past few weeks. Wacha has allowed 14 earned runs over his last three starts, including six runs against Texas and four runs in each of his last two outings. The Royals have lost six consecutive games started by Wacha.

Why Washington Has the Edge

The contrast in recent form between the two starters is difficult to ignore. Griffin is pitching some of the best baseball of his season, while Wacha has struggled to work deep into games and keep runs off the board.

Washington also enters with momentum after winning seven of its last 10 games and has been significantly more competitive at home than Kansas City has been on the road.

Best Bet: Nationals ML for 0.5 unit (FanDuel -138)

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in a matchup featuring two playoff contenders. While Los Angeles enters as the favorite, the best betting value lies in the first five innings behind Rays starter Drew Rasmussen.

Rays vs. Dodgers Odds

- Rays: 41-28 (2nd AL East)

- Dodgers: 46-27 (1st NL West)

- Moneyline: Dodgers -156, Rays +129

- Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+149)

- Total: 8.5 Runs

The Dodgers won Monday's opener 4-3, but Tuesday's pitching matchup favors Tampa Bay early.

Rasmussen has quietly become one of the American League's most reliable starters, posting a 6-2 record, 2.71 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. The right-hander has been dominant recently, throwing 14 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts while striking out 22 batters. His ability to miss bats and limit baserunners makes him one of the strongest first-five-inning options on Tuesday's board.

Los Angeles counters with Justin Wrobleski, who owns a strong 7-2 record and 2.95 ERA. However, Rasmussen still holds the edge in experience, command and strikeout upside. Wrobleski is also expected to pitch on four days' rest despite the Dodgers typically utilizing a six-man rotation.

Weather should not be a factor. Forecasts call for clear skies and temperatures around 82 degrees at first pitch with light winds, creating favorable playing conditions.

The Rays have been one of the better teams in baseball against left-handed pitching this season, an important advantage against Wrobleski. While the Dodgers possess one of baseball's deepest lineups and bullpens, focusing on the first five innings allows bettors to isolate the starting pitching matchup.

This projects as a competitive game between two postseason-caliber clubs, but Rasmussen's recent form gives Tampa Bay the edge before the bullpens become involved.

Best Bet: Rays F5 for 0.5 unit (FanDuel +110)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets and Predictions

The Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks meet Tuesday night in a matchup that presents value on the underdog. While Arizona enters at home, the starting pitching matchup heavily favors the Angels, making Los Angeles an attractive moneyline play.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Odds

- Angels Record: 29-44 (4th AL West)

- Diamondbacks Record: 37-35 (4th NL West)

- Consensus Moneyline: Diamondbacks -118, Angels +100

- Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-160)

- Total: 8.5 Runs

- Best Bet: Angels Moneyline

Detmers Holds a Significant Edge

The Angels will send Reid Detmers to the mound. While his 2-5 record may not stand out, his underlying metrics suggest he has pitched much better than his results indicate.

Detmers owns a 4.00 ERA but an impressive 2.80 expected ERA, along with a 29.3% strikeout rate. He has done an excellent job limiting hard contact and enters this matchup with one of the largest strikeout advantages of any starter on Tuesday's slate.

Arizona counters with veteran Merrill Kelly, who has struggled throughout the season. Kelly enters with a 5-5 record and 5.46 ERA, but his underlying numbers are even more concerning. He owns a 7.44 expected ERA, a 1.41 WHIP and a strikeout rate below 14%.

The gap between the two pitchers is substantial. Detmers has been the more effective arm by virtually every meaningful metric.

Why Los Angeles Offers Value

The market continues to price Arizona as a slight favorite despite the pitching mismatch. While the Diamondbacks have the advantage of playing at home, Detmers' ability to generate strikeouts and suppress damage gives Los Angeles a strong opportunity to control the game.

Weather conditions are expected to be warm with temperatures in the low 90s at first pitch, creating a favorable offensive environment. That only increases the importance of backing the pitcher who has demonstrated the better ability to miss bats.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Best Bet

Detmers owns the edge in ERA indicators, strikeout rate, WHIP and overall effectiveness. With Kelly struggling to miss bats and allowing consistent traffic on the bases, Los Angeles is the preferred side.

Best Bet: Angels ML for 0.5 unit (Circa Sports -104)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions