MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, June 2

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Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Best Bets and Predictions

The New York Yankees look to continue their strong play Tuesday night when they open a series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. New York enters the matchup at 36-23 and owns one of the best records in the American League, while Cleveland sits at 34-27 and remains in the AL Central race. Despite the similar records, the Yankees carry a massive +98 run differential compared to Cleveland's +1 mark, highlighting the difference in overall team quality entering this series.

The Yankees continue to be one of the most dangerous offenses in baseball and have been especially dominant against left-handed pitching. New York ranks near the top of MLB in wRC+, OPS and slugging percentage against southpaws, and those numbers become even more impressive at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt have fueled an offense that has scored 43 runs over its last five games, including at least seven runs in four of those contests. Facing left-hander Joey Cantillo presents another favorable opportunity for a lineup that has consistently punished left-handed pitching throughout the season.

The Yankees are expected to hand the ball to right-hander Cam Schlittler, who has emerged as one of baseball's biggest breakout stars. He enters with a 1.50 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 29 percent strikeout rate and elite 25 percent K-BB percentage across 72 innings. Schlittler has allowed three runs or fewer in every start this season while consistently working deep into games and limiting baserunners.

Cleveland counters with Joey Cantillo, who enters with a respectable 3.57 ERA but more concerning underlying indicators. The left-hander owns a 1.40 WHIP and ranks in the middle among today's projected starters. While Cantillo has flashed upside at times, he now faces one of baseball's best offenses in a difficult road environment against a lineup built to handle left-handed pitching.

The betting market currently lists New York around -219 on the moneyline, with the Yankees -1.5 runs available near even money. The total sits at 7.5 runs, while the Yankees team total is set at 4.5 runs.

From a betting perspective, laying more than -200 on the moneyline offers limited value. Instead, the stronger angles are Yankees -1.5 runs and Yankees team total over 4.5 runs. New York owns the largest starting pitching advantage on the board, enters the game red hot offensively and continues to rank among MLB's best teams against left-handed pitching. With Schlittler dominating opposing lineups and the Yankees consistently producing runs at home, New York is well positioned to score five or more runs while winning by multiple runs Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Best Bet: Yankees -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -105); Yankees OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

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Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets and Predictions

The Chicago White Sox look to continue their recent improvement Tuesday night when they travel to Target Field for a matchup against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox enter the game at 20-39 and sitting near the bottom of the AL Central standings, while Minnesota comes in at 32-27 and remains firmly in the postseason race. Despite the disparity in season records, recent performance suggests this matchup may be much closer than the standings indicate. Chicago has gone 5-5 over its last 10 games, while the Twins are just 4-6 during that same stretch.

Tuesday's White Sox vs. Twins matchup also presents an intriguing betting opportunity because of Chicago's success against left-handed pitching. While the White Sox have struggled offensively overall, they have produced significantly better numbers against southpaws, ranking near the top half of MLB in OPS and run production in those situations. That trend becomes important against Minnesota left-hander Connor Prielipp, who has shown flashes of upside but continues to battle inconsistency at the major league level.

Chicago will hand the ball to right-hander Davis Martin, who has quietly emerged as one of the most effective starters in the American League this season. Martin enters Tuesday with a sparkling 2.00 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 27 percent strikeout rate across 67.2 innings pitched. His advanced metrics are equally impressive, supported by a strong 22 percent K-BB rate and elite command that has allowed him to consistently limit baserunners and work deep into games. Martin has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts and continues to give Chicago a chance to win every time he takes the mound.

Minnesota counters with Prielipp, who owns a 5.13 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 33.1 innings. While his 24% strikeout rate highlights his potential, command issues and elevated traffic on the bases have created problems throughout the season. He now faces a White Sox lineup that has historically performed much better against left-handed pitching than right-handers.

The betting market currently lists Minnesota around -120, with Chicago available near even money. The total sits at 8 runs, reflecting expectations for a competitive contest between division rivals.

From a betting perspective, the value lies with the underdog. Martin has been the more effective pitcher throughout the season, Chicago enters in comparable recent form, and the White Sox offense draws one of its most favorable matchup profiles against a left-handed starter. The best White Sox vs. Twins prediction for Tuesday is White Sox moneyline. With Davis Martin taking the mound and Chicago receiving plus-money value, the White Sox have a strong opportunity to pull off the upset at Target Field.

Best Bet: White Sox ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -120)

Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets and Predictions

The Athletics head to Wrigley Field on Tuesday night looking to continue their climb in the American League Wild Card race when they face the Chicago Cubs. The Athletics enter the matchup at 30-29 and have quietly become one of baseball's better stories after an inconsistent start to the season. Chicago sits at 31-28 and remains in the middle of the NL Central race, but recent performance suggests these teams are much closer than the standings indicate. The Athletics are 6-4 over their last 10 games, while the Cubs have gone just 4-6 during that same stretch.

One of the biggest reasons to like Oakland in this matchup is Chicago's continued struggles against left-handed pitching. The Cubs rank near the bottom of MLB in several key offensive categories against southpaws, including OPS, slugging percentage and run production. While Chicago has been a productive offense overall, that success has come primarily against right-handed pitching. Tuesday presents a difficult matchup against a left-hander capable of exploiting one of the Cubs' biggest offensive weaknesses.

The Athletics will hand the ball to rookie left-hander Gage Jump, one of the organization's most intriguing young arms. Although his major league sample remains limited, Jump possesses legitimate swing-and-miss stuff and has generated strikeouts throughout every level of professional baseball. His ability to miss bats becomes especially important against a Cubs lineup that has struggled to generate consistent offense against left-handed pitching all season.

Chicago counters with veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon, who enters Tuesday with a 5.37 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 60.1 innings pitched. Taillon has posted a modest 20% strikeout rate and has struggled to consistently suppress hard contact. He has allowed four or more earned runs in five of his last nine starts and continues to battle inconsistency against lineups capable of putting pressure on opposing pitchers early in games.

The betting market currently lists the Cubs around -126 favorites, with the Athletics available near +104. The total sits at 8 runs, reflecting expectations for a competitive contest. While Chicago owns a slightly better overall record, the gap between these teams narrows considerably when looking at recent performance and matchup-specific factors.

From a betting perspective, the value lies with the underdog. The Athletics enter the game in better recent form, draw a favorable matchup against Taillon and face a Cubs lineup that has struggled throughout the season against left-handed pitching. The best Athletics vs. Cubs prediction and MLB betting pick for Tuesday is Athletics moneyline. With Oakland receiving plus-money value and Chicago's offensive weakness against lefties creating a favorable setup for Jump, the Athletics have a strong opportunity to pull off the upset at Wrigley Field.

Best Bet: Athletics ML for 0.5 unit (BetRivers +108)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions