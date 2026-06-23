MLB Betting Expert Mike Rathburn is back with three picks and predictions from a pair of American League games and an interleague clash on Tuesday.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, June 23

Prior article 1-2 -1.20 units

Season 66-69-1 -5.97 units

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites during the MLB playoffs. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

Rotowire Betting Hub

(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets and Predictions

The Miami Marlins enter Tuesday night's matchup against the Texas Rangers as a -155 favorite, with the total set at 8.5 runs. While Miami's full-game run line offers attractive value at +140, the strongest betting angle may be isolating the starting pitching matchup. With Sandy Alcantara facing Cal Quantrill, the Marlins First Five Innings -0.5 Runs stands out as one of the top plays on the MLB board.

Miami enters the contest at 40-39 and has quietly become one of the hotter teams in the National League, winning six of its last nine games. The Marlins remain fourth in the NL East but have climbed back above .500 thanks to improved pitching and timely offense.

Much of that surge has coincided with Alcantara finding his form. While his season ERA sits at 4.59, his recent results tell a much different story. Alcantara has won five consecutive starts and has allowed just 13 earned runs over his last 34 innings. During that stretch, he has posted victories over Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia while recording 31 strikeouts. In his last four starts, Alcantara has worked at least six innings in every outing and owns a 2.25 ERA, looking far more like the former Cy Young Award winner who anchors Miami's rotation.

Texas enters at 38-40 and sits third in the AL West. The Rangers have struggled to establish consistency throughout the season and now face a difficult road assignment against a surging Marlins club. Quantrill enters with a 6.22 ERA and 1.53 WHIP while generating one of the lower strikeout rates among qualified starters. His contact-heavy approach leaves little margin for error, particularly against a Miami offense that has been producing more consistently over the past two weeks.

The first five innings market allows bettors to isolate the biggest edge in this matchup. Alcantara is pitching his best baseball of the season, while Quantrill continues to battle both command and run-prevention issues.

Alcantara has won five straight starts and owns a 2.25 ERA over his last four outings, while Quantrill enters with a 6.22 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. With Miami playing well and holding a significant advantage on the mound, the Marlins are well-positioned to take an early lead and cash the F5 run-line ticket.

Best Bet: Marlins -0.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -125)

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets and Prediction

The Houston Astros may own a losing record, but they enter Tuesday night's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays as one of the more attractive underdogs on the MLB betting board. Toronto is listed as a -130 favorite, while Houston is available at +110 with the total set at 8.5 runs. Given the uncertainty surrounding Shane Bieber's first major league start of the season, the Astros moneyline (+110) stands out as the preferred betting angle.

Houston enters the contest at 37-43 and sits fourth in the AL West. While the season has been disappointing by Astros standards, the club has shown signs of life recently, winning six of its last 10 games while receiving improved production from both its offense and pitching staff. Houston remains a dangerous lineup capable of generating runs in bunches, particularly against pitchers still searching for consistency or working under pitch-count restrictions.

Toronto enters at 39-39 and sits fourth in the AL East after sweeping the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. The Blue Jays have won four consecutive games, but Tuesday's matchup comes with significantly more uncertainty than the standings suggest.

Toronto will hand the ball to Bieber, who will be making his first major league appearance of the season. While Bieber's career résumé includes a Cy Young Award and multiple All-Star campaigns, bettors must focus on current form rather than past accomplishments. Bieber's rehab assignment was uneven, as he battled command issues and allowed runs in several outings while building arm strength. Even if he pitches effectively, Toronto is unlikely to push him deep into the game in his season debut.

The Astros counter with Peter Lambert, who enters with far lower expectations but significantly less uncertainty. Lambert has done a solid job keeping Houston competitive in recent starts and won't need to dominate for the Astros to have value at this price. The key advantage lies in the market's perception of Bieber versus the reality of a pitcher making his first start after a lengthy layoff.

From a betting perspective, Toronto appears to be priced based on Bieber's reputation rather than his current situation. That's often where value is found in the betting market.

With Bieber facing major league hitters for the first time this season and likely operating under workload limitations, Houston offers attractive value as a road underdog. The Astros have played better baseball recently, and the combination of plus-money odds and uncertainty surrounding Toronto's starter makes Houston one of the stronger value plays on Tuesday's MLB slate.

Best Bet: Astros ML for 1 unit (Hard Rock +115)

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The betting market has been firmly behind the under in Tuesday night's matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals. After opening at 8.5 runs, the total has steadily fallen to 8, indicating sharp money expects a lower-scoring contest. While the move has removed some value from the number, there is still a compelling case for backing the Under 8 Runs.

The Rays enter the game at 43-32 and remain one of the American League's top Wild Card contenders. Tampa Bay has built its success around pitching and run prevention rather than offensive firepower. The Rays have scored four runs or fewer in six of their last 10 games, while seven of their last 10 contests have finished under the total.

Kansas City enters at 33-46 and sits near the bottom of the AL Central standings. The Royals have struggled offensively throughout the season, scoring four runs or fewer in seven of their last 10 games. That becomes an even bigger concern Tuesday against Rays ace Shane McClanahan.

McClanahan has been one of the American League's most effective starters, posting elite run-prevention numbers while consistently working deep into games. The left-hander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts and continues to give Tampa Bay a significant advantage every time he takes the mound. His ability to neutralize opposing lineups is the primary reason this total has moved downward.

Kansas City counters with Luinder Avila, who enters 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 37.2 innings. Avila has shown occasional flashes but has struggled with command, issuing 23 walks while allowing frequent traffic on the bases. However, he draws a favorable matchup against a Tampa Bay lineup that has been inconsistent offensively and has failed to consistently capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The under is not without risk given Avila's profile, but the market movement, Kansas City's offensive struggles and McClanahan's dominance create a favorable setup for another low-scoring game.

The total has already dropped from 8.5 to 8, and for good reason. McClanahan is capable of shutting down Kansas City's offense almost single-handedly, while Tampa Bay's inconsistent lineup may struggle to fully exploit Avila's weaknesses. With both teams trending toward lower-scoring games, the under remains the preferred betting angle.

Best Bet: Royals/Rays UNDER 8.0 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -110)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions