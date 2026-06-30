MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, June 30

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Analysis of Tuesday's Slate

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Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees Best Bets and Predictions

The Detroit Tigers (36-49) travel to the Bronx on Tuesday to face the New York Yankees (48-36) in one of the day's premier pitching matchups. While Tarik Skubal is one of baseball's top left-handed starters and is always tempting to back as an underdog, the betting value lies with the Yankees moneyline. Detroit has struggled to turn Skubal's quality starts into victories, while New York continues to thrive behind breakout right-hander Cam Schlittler.

Odds: Yankees -137 | Tigers +114

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+154) | Tigers +1.5 (-188)

Total: 7.0 (Over -110, Under -110)

Skubal has been outstanding this season, posting a 5-5 record with a 3.32 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 66 strikeouts and just eight walks over 59.2 innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his 10 starts, giving Detroit an opportunity to win nearly every time he takes the mound. However, betting is about team results, not just individual performances. The Tigers are just 3-8 in Skubal's last 11 starts as an underdog, illustrating how difficult it has been for Detroit's offense to provide enough run support against quality opponents.

New York counters with Schlittler, who has emerged as one of the American League's biggest surprises. The right-hander enters Tuesday 11-4 with a 1.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts and 20 walks in 100 innings. His consistency has been remarkable, allowing two earned runs or fewer in 15 of his 17 starts, while the Yankees have gone 13-4 when he takes the ball. Schlittler has also been dominant at Yankee Stadium, where he has repeatedly worked deep into games while limiting hard contact.

The Yankees have already shown they can solve Skubal. In his most recent outing against New York on June 24, Skubal struck out nine but surrendered four earned runs over six innings, as the Yankees capitalized on mistakes and earned a 4-2 victory. That familiarity gives New York another advantage entering Tuesday's rematch.

The projections also favor the Yankees as one of the stronger moneyline plays on the slate. While Skubal is fully capable of delivering another quality start, New York has the edge in offensive firepower, bullpen depth, and overall team form. Those advantages become even more valuable in a game expected to be decided by a run or two.

It's easy to be drawn to an ace like Skubal at plus money, but recent betting results tell a different story. With Schlittler pitching at an elite level, the Yankees winning consistently behind him, and Detroit struggling to cash tickets when Skubal is an underdog, New York's moneyline is the stronger betting value on Tuesday's MLB slate.

Best Bet: Yankees ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -110)

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Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets and Prediction

The Texas Rangers (43-42) head to Cleveland on Tuesday for a key American League matchup against the Guardians (44-41). Oddsmakers have installed Texas as a -118 road favorite, and that's a price worth backing with Jacob deGrom taking the ball. While this projects as one of the better pitching duels on the slate, the Rangers own the edge in the starting matchup, bullpen, and overall offensive upside.

Odds: Rangers -118 | Guardians -102

Total: 7.5 (Over -107, Under -113)

DeGrom has looked like one of baseball's premier starters once again, compiling a 6-5 record with a 3.55 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 106 strikeouts and just 18 walks over 88.2 innings. His elite command has been a difference-maker, and he continues to miss bats while limiting free passes. The veteran right-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 13 of his 16 starts, providing Texas with a chance to win nearly every time he takes the mound. He also dominated Cleveland earlier this season, firing six scoreless innings while allowing only three hits in a 10-0 Rangers victory on June 7.

Tanner Bibee has quietly put together a solid season despite his 2-8 record. The Cleveland right-hander owns a 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 81 strikeouts and 29 walks across 95.1 innings, showing he has pitched much better than his win-loss record suggests. Bibee even tossed eight scoreless innings against Texas in his last meeting with the Rangers on June 6. However, Cleveland has struggled to consistently provide run support in his starts, and facing deGrom leaves little margin for error.

The Rangers also have the advantage once the starters exit. Texas' bullpen has been the more dependable unit, while Cleveland's offense has struggled to consistently produce against quality right-handed pitching. With deGrom capable of working deep into games, Texas is well positioned to shorten the contest and hand the ball to a rested bullpen with a lead.

The projections also favor Texas as one of Tuesday's stronger moneyline plays. Bibee is capable of keeping the Guardians in the game, but deGrom gives the Rangers the higher ceiling, and Texas has the more balanced roster from top to bottom.

This should be a tightly contested game, but the combination of Jacob deGrom's consistency, Texas' bullpen advantage, and the Rangers' offensive edge makes the Rangers moneyline (-118) one of the strongest values on Tuesday's MLB betting slate.

Best Bet: Rangers ML for 1 unit (Circa Sports -118)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Best Bets and Predictions

The Seattle Mariners (43-43) host the Los Angeles Angels (36-50) on Tuesday night looking to climb back above .500, and the value lies on the Mariners -1.5 run line (+124) rather than laying the expensive moneyline.

Odds: Mariners -174 / Angels +146

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+124), Angels +1.5 (-154)

Total: 7.5 runs (Over -106, Under -114)

Seattle sends Bryan Woo to the mound looking to continue his strong season. Woo enters Tuesday 6-6 with a 4.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 93 innings. His underlying numbers remain impressive, highlighted by excellent command and an ability to consistently limit baserunners. Woo has also pitched significantly better at T-Mobile Park, where his strikeout numbers have climbed while opposing hitters have struggled to square him up.

The Angels counter with Jose Soriano, who owns an 8-4 record with a 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 95 innings. While Soriano has quality swing-and-miss stuff, command continues to be his biggest issue. His 48 walks have frequently elevated his pitch count and shortened outings, creating opportunities for opponents to reach the Angels' bullpen earlier than desired.

Seattle also owns the bullpen advantage. The Mariners' relief corps has been one of the more reliable units in the American League, while Los Angeles has struggled to consistently protect games late. That edge becomes even more important if Soriano's command issues force an early exit.

Weather should have minimal impact on the game. Forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies, and with T-Mobile Park's retractable roof available, conditions are unlikely to significantly favor either offense or pitching.

The projections continue to favor Seattle as one of the strongest sides on Tuesday's slate. The Mariners own advantages in starting pitching, bullpen depth, and overall matchup quality, while the Angels project as one of the lower-scoring offenses of the day. Rather than paying heavy juice on the moneyline, the plus-money run line provides the stronger betting value.

Best Bet: Mariners -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +126)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions