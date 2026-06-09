MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, June 9

Prior article 2-1 +0.87 units

Season 56-64-1 -8.20 units

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites during the MLB playoffs. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

Rotowire Betting Hub

(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Bets and Predictions

The Seattle Mariners continue their road trip Tuesday night when they face the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in a matchup that features a significant starting pitching advantage for the visitors. Seattle enters the contest at 34-32 and sits near the top of the AL West standings, while Baltimore is 31-35 and attempting to climb back into the American League Wild Card race. Recent form also favors the Mariners, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games entering Tuesday's matchup.

The betting market lists Seattle as a modest favorite despite the pitching mismatch. Current odds have the Mariners around -120 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is available near +105. The run line sits at Mariners -1.5 (+140) and Orioles +1.5 (-160), while the total is set at 8.5 runs.

The primary reason to back Seattle is right-hander Logan Gilbert.

While Gilbert's 6-7 record may not immediately stand out, his underlying performance has been significantly better than his win-loss mark suggests. Through 13 starts, Gilbert owns a 3.74 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 74.2 innings. More importantly, he has pitched exceptionally well in four of his last five outings. Outside of a rough start against San Diego, Gilbert has allowed just three earned runs across his other four recent starts spanning 29 innings.

His strikeout profile remains one of the strongest on the slate. Gilbert has recorded at least five strikeouts in 10 of 13 starts and has consistently worked into the sixth inning, helping Seattle limit exposure to the bullpen.

Baltimore counters with left-hander Trevor Rogers, whose season has been far less consistent. Rogers opened the year with three strong starts but struggled badly for much of April and May. During a seven-start stretch, he posted an ERA above 10.00 while allowing 33 earned runs in 29.1 innings. Although he delivered a quality outing against Boston his last time out, one encouraging performance does not erase nearly two months of volatility.

Seattle also enters the game playing its best baseball of the season, while Baltimore continues to search for consistency. When combining the recent form, current momentum and clear edge on the mound, the value lies with the road favorite.

The best Mariners vs. Orioles bet for Tuesday is Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-120). Gilbert provides the superior starting pitching profile, and Seattle's current form makes the Mariners one of the strongest moneyline plays on the June 9 MLB betting slate.

Best Bet: Mariners ML for 1 unit (DraftKings -120)

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Bets and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their winning ways when they host the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay enters the matchup at 38-25, one of the best records in the American League, while Boston sits at 27-37 and continues to search for consistency after a disappointing start to the season. The Rays opened the series with a 3-1 victory on Monday night, and another low-scoring contest could be in store.

The betting market has installed Tampa Bay as a home favorite with the total sitting at 7.5 runs. While that number is relatively low by today's standards, the pitching matchup provides a compelling case for the under.

Boston will send rookie left-hander Payton Tolle to the mound. Tolle has quickly emerged as one of the few bright spots in the Red Sox rotation, posting a 2.66 ERA with 51 strikeouts across 47.1 innings. His strikeout ability has been particularly impressive, recording 11 strikeouts against the Yankees, nine against Minnesota and eight against Detroit. More importantly for under bettors, Tolle has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all eight of his starts this season and owns a 2.66 ERA despite facing quality offenses such as the Yankees, Blue Jays, Braves, Rays and Orioles.

The Rays counter with veteran right-hander Nick Martinez, who has quietly put together one of the most effective seasons in the American League. Martinez enters Tuesday with a 9-2 record and 2.29 ERA across 70.2 innings. Before a rough outing against Detroit in his most recent start, Martinez had posted a remarkable 1.62 ERA through his first 11 appearances. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 starts this season and has consistently worked into the sixth and seventh innings.

These teams already produced a low-scoring game when Martinez faced Boston on May 10. Tampa Bay won 4-1 as Martinez limited the Red Sox to one run over 5.2 innings. Monday night's 3-1 Rays victory offered another reminder of the current offensive gap between these clubs.

With Tolle carrying a 2.66 ERA, Martinez sporting a 2.29 ERA and both teams relying heavily on their pitching staffs, runs should once again be difficult to find. The best Red Sox vs. Rays bet for June 9 is Under 7.5 Runs. The combination of two in-form starters, a pitcher-friendly environment and Monday's low-scoring opener creates a strong setup for another game that stays below the total.

Best Bet: Red Sox/Rays Under 7.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -112)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays meet in what projects to be one of the best pitching matchups on the slate. Philadelphia enters the contest at 36-30 and firmly in the National League Wild Card race, while Toronto sits at 32-35 and is looking to gain ground in the crowded AL East standings. With two frontline starters taking the mound and a total set at 7.5 runs, bettors should expect a game dominated by pitching.

The Phillies have been playing quality baseball recently, winning six of their last 10 games behind one of the strongest rotations in the National League. Toronto has hovered below .500 for much of the season, but the Blue Jays remain dangerous when their pitching staff is healthy and performing at a high level.

The marquee matchup features Zack Wheeler against Dylan Cease.

Wheeler enters Tuesday with a 7-1 record and 2.31 ERA. Since joining the rotation in late April, he has been remarkably consistent, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all eight of his starts. Over his last five outings, Wheeler owns a 1.61 ERA while facing playoff-caliber opponents such as Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles and San Diego. His ability to consistently work six or seven innings while limiting hard contact has made him one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball.

Toronto counters with Cease, who continues to generate strikeouts at an elite rate. Through 11 starts, Cease has recorded 92 strikeouts in just 61 innings while posting a 3.69 ERA. He has struck out at least eight batters in seven of his 11 starts and has reached double-digit strikeouts three times. Few pitchers on Tuesday's slate possess a higher swing-and-miss ceiling.

The combination of Wheeler's run prevention and Cease's strikeout dominance creates a difficult environment for both offenses. Philadelphia has relied heavily on pitching during its recent success, while Toronto has struggled to consistently generate runs against quality starting pitching.

A total of 7.5 runs reflects the quality of the matchup, but the under still deserves consideration given the current form of both starters. Wheeler has allowed just 13 earned runs all season, while Cease continues to neutralize lineups with elite strikeout production.

The best Phillies vs. Blue Jays bet for Tuesday is Under 7.5 Runs. With two of baseball's premier starters on the mound and both teams leaning on their pitching staffs, this projects as a tightly contested game where runs will be difficult to come by. A final score in the range of 3-2 or 4-2 is the most likely outcome.

Best Bet: Phillies/Blue Jays Under 7.5 runs for 1 unit (Hard Rock -115)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions