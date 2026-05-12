MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn scans Tuesday's schedule, providing plays for an NL battle and a pair of AL divisional clashes.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, May 12

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Season 34-43 -8.91 units

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Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays (27-13), sitting atop the American League East, visit the struggling Toronto Blue Jays (18-23) for the second installment of a three-game series at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PM EDT. Both teams played Monday, with the Rays taking Game 1 by a score of 8-5. Tampa Bay has dominated the season series, winning all 4-0 matchups so far.

Tampa Bay Rays send left-hander Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP in 34.2 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 2.74, xFIP 3.20, xERA 3.57, K/BB% 14.2% (24.1% K-rate, 9.9% BB-rate). McClanahan continues to dominate with elite strikeout stuff.

Toronto Blue Jays counter with left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP in 30.0 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 4.32, xFIP 4.31, xERA 5.69, K/BB% 12.7% (16.9% K-rate, 7.3% BB-rate). Corbin has been serviceable but remains vulnerable to hard contact.

The two starters faced each other last week in a low-scoring Rays victory.

The Rays are red-hot at 9-1 in their last 10 games, while the Blue Jays have gone 4-6 over the same stretch.

Weather at Rogers Centre

Cool evening conditions around 55-58°F with the roof likely closed — no wind or weather impact, creating a neutral, pitcher-friendly indoor environment.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Rays -115 to -126 | Blue Jays +100 to +108

: | Blue Jays +100 to +108 Run Line : Rays -1.5 (+141) | Blue Jays +1.5 (-170)

: Rays -1.5 (+141) | Blue Jays +1.5 (-170) Total (Over/Under): Over 8 (-105) / Under 8 (-115)

Best Bet: Rays Moneyline

This Rays vs Blue Jays betting preview strongly recommends the Rays on the Moneyline (-120 to -126). McClanahan's superior advanced metrics create a clear pitching edge over Corbin in this rematch, while Tampa Bay's scorching form and 4-0 season-series dominance make them excellent value as road favorites.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction: Expect the Rays to keep rolling and extend their series lead. Lean Rays ML confidently as the top play today.

Best Bet: Rays ML for 1.0 unit (FanDuel -115)

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets and Predictions

The Colorado Rockies (16-25) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) for the series opener at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM EDT. Both teams played yesterday, with the Pirates winning their previous series finale while the Rockies dropped theirs.

Colorado Rockies send right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 6.92 ERA, 1.90 WHIP in 39.0 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 5.27, xFIP 5.10, xERA 5.85, K/BB% 6.0% (6.0 K/9, 2.8 BB/9). Lorenzen has been hit hard consistently this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates counter with right-hander Paul Skenes (5-2, 2.36 ERA, 0.71 WHIP in 42.0 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 2.80, xFIP 2.95, xERA 3.10, K/BB% 22% (9.9 K/9, 1.5 BB/9). Skenes remains one of the most dominant starters in baseball.

The Pirates are 9-1 in their last 10 games, while the Rockies have gone 4-6 over the same stretch. While the Rockies have shown some improvement on the road, three of those wins came against the Mets — who currently hold the worst record in baseball. This represents a massive step up in class against the best pitcher in baseball in Paul Skenes.

Weather at PNC Park

Mild evening conditions around 60-64°F at first pitch, partly cloudy skies, and light winds (5-10 mph blowing in from left field). Low rain chance, creating a neutral-to-pitcher-friendly environment.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Pirates -330 to -350 | Rockies +270 to +290

: Pirates -330 to -350 | Rockies +270 to +290 Run Line : Pirates -1.5 (-135 to -145) | Rockies +1.5 (+115 to +125)

: | Rockies +1.5 (+115 to +125) Total (Over/Under): Over 7.5 (-110) / Under 7.5 (-110)

Best Bet: Pirates -1.5 Run Line

This Pirates vs Rockies betting preview strongly recommends the Pirates -1.5 Run Line (-135 to -145). The enormous pitching mismatch with elite Skenes dominating a struggling Lorenzen at home in PNC Park sets up Pittsburgh to win by multiple runs. The Rockies face a significant step up in competition here.

Best Bet: Pirates -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -139)

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Kansas City Royals (19-22) visit the Chicago White Sox (19-21) for the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM EDT. Both teams played yesterday, wrapping up their previous series.

Kansas City Royals send right-hander Stephen Kolek (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP in 6.0 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 4.12, xFIP 4.05, xERA 4.35, K/BB% 18% (strong strikeout rate with good early control).

Chicago White Sox counter with right-hander Erick Fedde (0-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP in 38.0 IP). Advanced metrics: FIP 4.25, xFIP 4.18, xERA 4.40, K/BB% 15% (solid command and efficiency at home).

The Royals are a dismal 6-12 on the road, the worst record in baseball. They also rank dead last in almost every offensive category on the road, particularly in the first 5 innings against opposing starters.

The Royals have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games, while the White Sox are 5-5 over the same stretch.

Weather at Guaranteed Rate Field

Cool evening conditions around 58-62°F at first pitch, partly cloudy skies, and light winds (5-10 mph blowing in from left field). Low rain chance, creating a pitcher-friendly environment.

Betting Odds (Consensus)

Moneyline : Royals -120 to -130 | White Sox +105 to +115

: Royals -120 to -130 | Run Line : Royals -1.5 (+130 to +140) | White Sox +1.5 (-155 to -165)

: Royals -1.5 (+130 to +140) | White Sox +1.5 (-155 to -165) Total (Over/Under): Over 9 (-110) / Under 9 (-110)

Best Bet: White Sox Moneyline

This White Sox vs Royals betting preview strongly recommends the White Sox on the Moneyline (+105 to +115). At home as plus-money underdogs, Chicago gets a competitive pitching matchup with Fedde against Kolek in a favorable park. Kansas City's terrible road performance (6-12, worst in MLB) and anemic offense — especially early in games — make the White Sox strong value here.

Best Bet: White Sox ML for 0.5 unit (FanDuel +106)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions