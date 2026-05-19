MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn dives into Tuesday's schedule, providing picks and predictions for two divisional matchups and an AL clash.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, May 19

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Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets and Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers (26-18) travel to face the Chicago Cubs (29-18) at Wrigley Field in a pivotal NL Central battle Tuesday. With the Cubs holding a narrow 1.5-game lead in the division, this intra-division rivalry features two of the hottest teams in baseball and elite starting pitching. The sharpest MLB betting play is the Brewers vs Cubs Under 8.5 runs.

Current Odds

Moneyline : Brewers -115 / Cubs +100

: Brewers -115 / Cubs +100 Run Line : Brewers -1.5 (+141) / Cubs +1.5 (-171)

: Brewers -1.5 (+141) / Cubs +1.5 (-171) Total: Over 8 (-115) / Under 8.5 (-118) First pitch: 7:40 PM ET on MLB.TV / Marquee Sports Network.

Weather Report: Clear skies with temperatures around 67°F and light winds (5-13 mph out to left). Perfect pitching conditions at Wrigley Field with no rain in the forecast.

Pitching Matchup – Elite Stuff Sets Up Low-Scoring Game Jacob Misiorowski (MIL, 3-2, 2.12 ERA, 0.90 WHIP) delivers elite sabermetrics: xERA ~3.10, xFIP ~3.25, SIERA ~3.20, FIP 2.27, K% ~39.6, strong K-BB%. The hard-throwing righty dominates with velocity and swing-and-miss stuff.

Ben Brown (CHC, 1-1, 1.60 ERA, 0.86 WHIP) matches him with a nasty arsenal: high strikeout rate, xERA ~3.40, xFIP ~3.50. Both arms rank among the top Stuff+ performers on tonight's slate.

Why Bet Brewers vs Cubs Under 8.5 Runs – 10/10 Value

Second-highest combined Stuff+ on the entire MLB slate (~216)

Both offenses have cooled off recently against quality pitching

Wrigley Field playing neutral-to-suppressor in cool May weather

Two of the better bullpens in baseball available and fresh

Brewers 8-4 to the Under in last 12; Cubs trending low-scoring at home

Hammer the Under 8.5 (or Under 8) as the high-leverage side in this NL Central showdown. This Brewers-Cubs matchup has all the ingredients for a low-total classic at Wrigley Field. Load up on the Under tonight.

Best Bet: Brewers/Cubs UNDER 8.5 runs for 0.5 runs (BetRivers -116)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets and Predictions

The Cleveland Guardians (26-22) head to Comerica Park to face the Detroit Tigers (20-27) in an AL Central matchup on Tuesday. The Guardians sit atop the division, holding a 5.5-game lead over the struggling Tigers. Cleveland has been one of the better teams in baseball thanks to elite pitching and strong fundamentals, while Detroit continues to battle inconsistency. The sharpest play is Guardians moneyline (-120).

Current Odds

Moneyline : Guardians -120 / Tigers +105

: Guardians -120 / Tigers +105 Run Line : Guardians -1.5 (+140) / Tigers +1.5 (-165)

: Guardians -1.5 (+140) / Tigers +1.5 (-165) Total: Over 7.5 (-125) / Under 8.5 (-115) First pitch: 6:40 PM ET on MLB.TV.

Weather Report: Mostly clear skies around 75-79°F with light winds. Excellent pitching conditions at Comerica Park with no rain expected.

Pitching Matchup – Guardians Edge Dominates Parker Messick (CLE, 5-1, 2.35 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) has been outstanding: xERA ~3.10, xFIP ~3.20, SIERA ~3.21, strong K% (~28%), K-BB% (~21%). The lefty limits hard contact and delivers quality starts consistently.

Keider Montero (DET, 2-3, 3.65 ERA, 0.99 WHIP) is serviceable but trails in advanced metrics with higher xERA (~4.40-4.60) and weaker strikeout stuff. Messick holds a clear skill advantage.

Why Guardians ML is 10/10 Value

Messick's elite sabermetrics and breakout form give Cleveland a massive pitching edge.

Guardians have the better bullpen and rank higher in team wRC+ and defensive metrics.

Tigers sit near the bottom of the AL Central with offensive struggles.

Cleveland is 7-3 in their last 10 and plays strong fundamental baseball on the road.

Expect a tight 4-2 or 3-1 Guardians victory. Back Cleveland on the moneyline as they continue their push for the division title against a rebuilding Tigers squad. This is a high-confidence spot on a loaded Tuesday slate.

Best Bet: Guardians ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -124)

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Best Bets and Predictions

The Boston Red Sox (20-27) visit the Kansas City Royals (20-27) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams sit near the bottom of their divisions — Boston in fifth in the AL East and Kansas City near the bottom of the AL Central — but the Red Sox bring superior pitching and momentum into this interleague matchup. The sharpest play is Red Sox moneyline (-129).

Current Odds

Moneyline : Red Sox -129 / Royals +110

: Red Sox -129 / Royals +110 Run Line : Red Sox -1.5 (+140) / Royals +1.5 (-155)

: Red Sox -1.5 (+140) / Royals +1.5 (-155) Total: Over 7.5 (-120) / Under 8 (-115) First pitch: 7:40 PM ET on MLB.TV / NESN / Royals.TV.

Weather Report: Clear to partly cloudy skies around 64-68°F with light winds (9-11 mph). Favorable pitching conditions at Kauffman Stadium with low rain chance.

Pitching Matchup – Suarez Delivers Clear Edge Ranger Suarez (BOS, 2-2, 2.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP) has been excellent: xERA ~3.50, xFIP ~3.60, SIERA ~3.65, FIP ~3.64, solid K% (~23.7%), strong K-BB%. The veteran lefty limits hard contact and keeps the ball on the ground effectively.

Luinder Avila (KC, 0-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.83 WHIP) struggles with command: higher xERA (~4.50+), elevated xFIP/SIERA, and weaker strikeout numbers. Boston holds a significant skill advantage on the mound.

Why Red Sox ML is 10/10 Value

Suarez's elite sabermetrics and low ERA give Boston a massive pitching edge over Avila.

Red Sox possess better overall team wRC+ and bullpen depth.

Royals have been inconsistent offensively and sit with one of the weaker records in the AL.

Boston is playing better fundamental baseball and gets the edge in a low-total environment.

Expect a 4-2 or 5-3 Red Sox victory as they capitalize on the pitching mismatch. Back Boston on the moneyline as they look to climb the AL East standings against a vulnerable Royals team. This is a high-confidence spot on tonight's slate

Best Bet: Red Sox ML for 1 unit (BetMGM -125)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions