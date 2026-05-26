MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn takes a look at Tuesday's slate, offering up picks from three games, including a pair of interleague clashes.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, May 26

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Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Best Bets and Predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue looking like one of the hotter teams in baseball entering Tuesday night's matchup against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, and the betting value still leans toward Arizona despite the market tightening throughout the day.

Arizona enters Tuesday at 29-24 overall and has now won eight of its last nine games, including Monday's 6-2 victory over San Francisco. The Diamondbacks offense continues trending upward behind Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, while the Giants remain stuck near the bottom of the NL West standings at 22-31 after dropping five of their last seven contests.

The pitching matchup features left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez taking the ball for Arizona against veteran right-hander Tyler Mahle for San Francisco. Rodriguez's advanced metrics continue pointing toward a strong season overall despite occasional inconsistency in results. The Arizona lefty enters with a 4.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 24.7 percent strikeout rate, 7.2 percent walk rate, 3.91 xERA, 3.84 FIP, and 3.79 xFIP. Rodriguez has also generated swing-and-miss stuff consistently against right-handed heavy lineups this season.

Mahle, meanwhile, has struggled to limit hard contact throughout the year and enters Tuesday with concerning underlying numbers. The Giants starter owns a 5.12 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 18.9 percent strikeout rate, 8.5 percent walk rate, 4.88 xERA, 4.95 FIP, and 4.76 xFIP. Arizona's lineup has already seen Mahle earlier this season and profiles well against his current pitch mix.

Consensus odds currently list Arizona around -105 on the moneyline with San Francisco near -109. The run line sits Diamondbacks -1.5 at approximately +160, while the total ranges between 8 and 8.5 runs depending on the sportsbook. The over has seen heavier action with some books juicing Over 8.5 to -124.

Weather conditions at Oracle Park project temperatures around 58 degrees with light winds blowing toward right-center field. While Oracle Park traditionally suppresses offense, the current market movement toward the over reflects concerns surrounding Mahle's recent form and Arizona's offensive surge.

With Arizona holding the momentum edge, superior lineup form, and stronger underlying pitching profile, the Diamondbacks moneyline remains the preferred betting angle Tuesday night

Best Bet: Diamondbacks ML for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets and Predictions

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox square off Tuesday night at Fenway Park, and the strongest betting angle on the board remains the under despite two recognizable offenses taking the field. Cooler weather conditions, plus a matchup featuring Spencer Strider and Ranger Suarez, create a strong setup for lower scoring in Boston.

Atlanta enters Tuesday at 36-18 overall and continues sitting atop the National League standings, though the Braves offense has cooled slightly over the last week. Boston comes in at 22-30 and continues struggling to generate consistent offense against quality starting pitching. While Fenway Park can quickly turn into a hitter-friendly environment, this matchup profiles much differently with two starters carrying elite swing-and-miss ability and strong underlying metrics.

The Braves hand the ball to Spencer Strider, who has looked dominant since returning to Atlanta's rotation. Strider enters with a 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 34.8 percent strikeout rate, 8.7 percent walk rate, 2.91 xERA, 2.84 FIP, and 2.95 xFIP. His ability to overpower hitters with elite fastball velocity continues making him one of the toughest strikeout matchups in baseball.

Boston counters with left-hander Ranger Suarez, who has quietly become the Red Sox' most reliable starter this season. Suarez enters Tuesday with a 2.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 24.1 percent strikeout rate, 5.9 percent walk rate, 3.18 xERA, 3.29 FIP, and 3.36 xFIP. Suarez has been especially effective limiting hard contact against right-handed hitters, a critical factor against Atlanta's power-heavy lineup.

Consensus odds currently list Atlanta at -106 on the moneyline with Boston at -105. The run line sits Braves -1.5 (+160) and Red Sox +1.5 (-175). Most sportsbooks currently have the total set at 8 runs, though some books have moved to 8.5 with under 8.5 carrying heavier juice around -121.

Weather conditions at Fenway Park project temperatures around 60 degrees with light winds blowing inward from left-center field, creating slightly favorable pitching conditions for the series opener.

With two frontline starters carrying elite advanced metrics and both offenses facing difficult matchup profiles, the under remains the preferred betting angle Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Best Bet: Braves/Red Sox UNDER 8.0 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -108)

Washington Nationals vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets and Predictions

The Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians matchup Tuesday night profiles as one of the stronger over plays on the MLB betting board, with both offenses entering the game in solid recent form and a pitching matchup featuring two starters who have shown volatility this season.

Washington enters Tuesday at 24-29 overall and has quietly improved offensively over the past two weeks, averaging over five runs per game during that stretch. Cleveland sits at 30-22 and continues leading the AL Central behind a balanced lineup that consistently creates traffic against both left- and right-handed pitching. The Guardians have been especially productive at home, while Washington's offense has generated more hard contact recently near the top of the order.

The Nationals are expected to send Cade Cavalli to the mound against Cleveland left-hander Joey Cantillo. Cavalli continues flashing strong strikeout upside but has struggled with command and consistency since returning to Washington's rotation. The right-hander enters Tuesday with a 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 23.8 percent strikeout rate, 10.2 percent walk rate, 4.76 xERA, 4.58 FIP, and 4.49 xFIP. Cleveland's disciplined lineup profiles as a difficult matchup given Cavalli's occasional control issues.

Cantillo has also shown inconsistency for Cleveland despite quality swing-and-miss stuff from the left side. The Guardians starter enters with a 4.64 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 22.4 percent strikeout rate, 9.5 percent walk rate, 4.52 xERA, 4.41 FIP, and 4.47 xFIP. Washington's lineup has improved considerably against left-handed pitching over the last couple weeks and should have opportunities to generate offense Tuesday night.

Consensus odds currently list Cleveland around -135 on the moneyline with Washington near +115. The run line sits Guardians -1.5 (+145), while the total is set at 7.5 runs with the over carrying slight juice around -118 across most sportsbooks.

Weather conditions project temperatures in the mid-70s with light winds blowing out toward right-center field, creating favorable hitting conditions Tuesday night in Cleveland.

With both offenses trending upward, favorable weather conditions, and two starters carrying elevated WHIP and walk-rate profiles, the over of 7.5 runs stands out as the preferred betting angle Tuesday night.

Best Bet: Nationals/Guardians OVER 7.5 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -105)

Tuesday's Best Bets and Predictions