The weather is heating up, but the Mets bats remain ice cold. Michael Rathburn shares his best MLB Picks for today, including a play on the Mets-Dodgers showdown in LA tonight

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 15

Prior article 1-2 -0.50 units

Season 12-22 -7.30 units

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Another 1-2 day is frustrating to say the least. I always go back and review the prior day's selections to see where I went wrong (more often than not lately) or right. The Red Sox are just too inconsistent right now to predict anything they are going to do. There was a huge pitching mismatch on paper and it blew up in my face.

The Guardians had a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the 8th and they were a 94 percent favorite to win the game. They lost 6-5 in extra innings. It is baseball and that stuff is going to happen, but it is frustrating.

The Padres/Mariners game was an UNDER the entire way and was never really in doubt.

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Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets and Predictions

The Minnesota Twins (11-7, 1st in AL Central) host the struggling Boston Red Sox (6-11, 5th in AL East) on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field i. The Twins have taken the first two games of the series and are riding a dominant 8-1 SU record in their last 9 games, including 6-0 SU in their last 6 games at home.

Twins vs Red Sox Starting Pitching Matchup Connelly Early (0-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) is confirmed as the starter for the Red Sox. Early has shown serious control issues so far this season, issuing too many free passes and struggling to locate his pitches consistently. Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP) goes for the Twins. While Early has been solid in limited work, his control problems make this matchup heavily favor Minnesota's surging lineup.

Recent Trends and Head-to-Head The Red Sox have struggled mightily at 5-11 SU in their last 16 games, 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Minnesota, 2-8 SU in their last 10 road games, and 3-7 SU in their last 10 road games against Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Twins are rolling at 4-1 in their last 5 games and have already taken the first two games of this series. Minnesota has recently dominated elite left-handed starters Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, and Garrett Crochet — including tagging Crochet for 11 runs in just 1 2/3 innings and exploding for six runs in the first inning against Valdez. The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota's last 5 games and OVER in 4 of Minnesota's last 6 games against Boston.

Weather Impact for Twins vs Red Sox Expect pleasant afternoon conditions at Target Field. Temperatures will sit around 60-65°F with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and moderate humidity. These neutral-to-hitter-friendly conditions should support strong run production for the hot Twins offense.

Twins vs Red Sox Betting Pick Current betting odds list the Red Sox -130 to -134 moneyline, Twins +110 to +114, Red Sox -1.5 (+126 to +130), Twins +1.5 (-153 to -160), and the total at 8 (Over -112 to -115 / Under -105 to -108).

The sharpest value is the Twins team total over 3.5 runs. With Early's control struggles giving Minnesota extra baserunners, the Twins' offensive explosions against lefties like Skubal, Valdez, and Crochet, momentum from taking the first two games of the series, strong home trends, and Boston's poor road record, Minnesota is well-positioned to clear this number comfortably. Look for the Twins to score 5+ runs in a 6-4 or 7-3 type win.

Best Bet: Twins OVER 3.5 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings Sportsbook +100)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets and Predictions

The struggling New York Mets (7-11) face the surging Los Angeles Dodgers (13-4) on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. New York enters with a dismal 7 game losing streak. Their offense looks completely anemic after scoring just a handful of runs and enduring multiple shutouts during the skid.

Mets vs Dodgers Starting Pitching Matchup Clay Holmes (2-1, 1.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) starts for the Mets. He's delivering quality innings with strong contact suppression. He faces Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP), who has been untouchable with zero earned runs allowed in 12 innings. Ohtani's dominance at home gives the Dodgers a clear pitching edge in this Mets vs Dodgers matchup.

Recent Trends and Head-to-Head The Dodgers are rolling at 9-2 SU in their last 11 games and 4-1 SU in their last 5 home games. The Mets are just 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against the Dodgers. Unders have dominated: the total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Mets' last 5 games, UNDER in 8 of their last 12 road games, UNDER in 5 of the Dodgers' last 7 games, and UNDER in 6 of the Dodgers' last 8 games against the Mets. Recent series results show low-scoring games, including a 4-0 Dodgers win in the opener.

Weather Impact for Mets vs Dodgers Expect ideal pitching conditions. Temperatures will sit around 64-68°F at first pitch, dropping into the mid-50s later under partly cloudy skies. Light winds (8 mph variable) and the marine layer should suppress power with 0% rain chance.

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Pick The Dodgers are heavy moneyline favorites around -220 to -226, but the sharpest value is the Under 8 runs (available near -115). With the Mets' weak offense, Ohtani's shutdown potential, Holmes' solid work, and consistent under trends in both teams' recent games and head-to-head history, this Mets vs Dodgers under 8 prediction is primed to cash. Look for a final score in the 4-2 or 5-1 range

Best Bet:Mets/Dodgers UNDER 8 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -118)

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Best Bets and Predictions

The Atlanta Braves (11-7) host the Miami Marlins (9-9) on Wednesday night at Truist Park . Miami enters in poor form at 1-4 SU in their last 5 games and just 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Atlanta. On the road, the Marlins are even worse at 2-8 SU in their last 10 away games.

Braves vs Marlins Starting Pitching Matchup Bryce Elder (1-1, 1.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP) takes the mound for Atlanta and has been outstanding early with elite control. He faces Chris Paddack (0-2, 6.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP) for Miami, who has struggled with hard contact and high baserunner totals. Elder's strong form gives the Braves a clear edge at home.

Recent Trends and Head-to-Head The Braves are rolling at 5-2 SU in their last 7 games. Overs have been the story: the total has gone OVER in 8 of Atlanta's last 9 games, OVER in 4 of Atlanta's last 5 games against Miami, and OVER in 4 of Atlanta's last 5 home games. Miami games have also trended high with the total going OVER in 12 of the Marlins' last 15 games. These patterns strongly support offensive production, especially from the potent Braves lineup at Truist Park.

Weather Impact for Braves vs Marlins Expect warm, hitter-friendly conditions at Truist Park on April 15, 2026. Temperatures will reach 80-84°F at first pitch with partly cloudy skies, moderate humidity, and light winds. These ideal April conditions should favor extra-base hits and run scoring.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Pick The Braves are solid home favorites around -160 to -168, but the sharpest value lies in the Braves team total over (set around 4.5–5 runs). With Elder dominating a weak Marlins pitching staff, Paddack's high ERA, Atlanta's recent offensive surge, and consistent over trends in Braves games (especially vs Miami and at home), expect Atlanta to clear their team total comfortably. Look for a 6-3 or 7-4 type win.

Best Bet: Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings Sportsbook -125)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions

Best MLB Bets