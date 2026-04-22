Michael Rathburn pores over today's packed MLB card and shares his best MLB Picks, including a play on Matthew Boyd's return to the mound vs. the slumping Phillies

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 22

Prior article 2-2 -0.42 units

Season 20-26 -5.69 units

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Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

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Brutal loss on the UNDER 7.5 runs in Twins/Mets and another frustrating one with Guardians having a 2-0 lead going into the 5th.

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Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Texas Rangers Best Bets and Predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates (13-10) visit the Texas Rangers (12-11) in the second game of their interleague series at Globe Life Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 PM EDT.

Pitching Matchup: Braxton Ashcraft vs Jack Leiter Pittsburgh sends Ashcraft (1-1, 2.38 ERA) to the hill. Through 22.2 innings, he boasts a 1.06 WHIP, 27 strikeouts, only 7 walks, and zero home runs allowed. His command and low hard-contact rate give the Pirates a strong edge.

Texas counters with Leiter (1-1, 4.87 ERA). He has 24 strikeouts in 20.1 innings, but his 1.48 WHIP, 9 walks, and 3 home runs show inconsistency. Notably, Leiter's only poor outing came against the powerful Dodgers—a tall task for any starter—while his other appearances have been more competitive.

Team Trends & Series Context Last night, the Rangers defeated the Pirates 5-1 in a low-scoring game that stayed comfortably under the total. Kumar Rocker tossed six strong innings, and Evan Carter contributed offensively while making a highlight-reel defensive play.

The Rangers' first six home games produced just 24 total runs (averaging 4.0 runs per game) in a 3-3 homestand, highlighting Globe Life Field's early pitcher-friendly tendencies with limited power output.

Weather & Ballpark Factors The roof at Globe Life Field is expected to be closed, creating a controlled, dome-like environment that suppresses offense and favors unders.

Both bullpens have posted solid early-season ERAs, reducing the risk of late explosions.

Best Bet: Under 8.5 Runs Last night's result, the Rangers' low-scoring home trends, and tonight's pitcher-friendly weather/roof setup strengthen the case for a controlled game. Ashcraft's zero-HR profile should contain Texas, while Leiter (outside the Dodgers matchup) is unlikely to allow multiple big innings.

Quick Notes: Monitor last-minute lineup changes, especially Rangers bats like Corey Seager. Pittsburgh relies on contact and speed from Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds.

This interleague matchup looks like another lower-scoring affair at Globe Life Field. Bettors on the under 8.5 in the Pirates vs Rangers prediction have strong support from recent trends and conditions. Confirm final lineups and probable pitchers before first pitch

Best Bet: Pirates/Rangers UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (Hard Rock -125)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets and Predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies (8-15) visit the Chicago Cubs (14-9) in the third game of their series at Wrigley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM EDT.

Pitching Matchup: Kyle Backhus vs Matthew Boyd Philadelphia turns to Kyle Backhus (0-0, 5.40 ERA), a left-hander who has shown flashes but remains inconsistent early with a 1.20 WHIP and 9 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Chicago counters with Matthew Boyd (1-1, 6.75 ERA), making his first start since returning from the IL (biceps). Boyd has electric strikeout stuff with 17 K's in just 9.1 innings and has historically fared well against the Phillies.

Team Trends & Series Context Last night, the Cubs defeated the Phillies 7-4, extending their winning streak to seven games. Shota Imanaga dominated with seven strong innings, while Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki homered to power the offense. The Phillies dropped their seventh straight contest, managing only six hits amid a brutal season-long slump.

The Phillies are just 2-9 against left-handed pitching this season, posting a dismal batting average and OPS that ranks near the bottom of MLB. Facing another lefty in Boyd tonight exacerbates their offensive woes. The Cubs boast strong home form and sit near the top of the NL Central.

Weather & Ballpark Factors Tonight's conditions at Wrigley Field show temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s°F, mostly cloudy skies, light winds (8-10 mph blowing in from left field), and minimal precipitation chance. The cool air and inward wind should suppress offense and limit home run potential.

Best Bet: Cubs -1.5 Runs With the Cubs riding a seven-game win streak, facing a reeling Phillies team that is 2-9 vs lefties, and a struggling starter in Backhus, the run line offers excellent value. Boyd's strikeout upside and pitcher-friendly conditions support Chicago winning by two or more runs. Models project the Cubs covering the -1.5 frequently.

Best Bet(s): Cubs -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +126)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets and Predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays (10-13) visit the Los Angeles Angels (11-14) for the finale of their three-game series at Angel Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 PM PDT.

Pitching Matchup: Eric Lauer vs Jose Soriano Toronto turns to Lauer (1-3, 7.13 ERA). The left-hander has struggled in four starts, posting a 1.47 WHIP with 16 strikeouts, 10 walks, and 4 home runs allowed in just 17.2 innings. Command issues have plagued him on the road.

Los Angeles counters with Jose Soriano (5-0, 0.28 ERA), who is off to one of the most historic starts in modern MLB history. In 32.2 innings across five starts, Soriano has allowed just 1 earned run, 11 hits, and 1 home run while striking out 39 batters with a 0.73 WHIP. Opponents are hitting a mere .104 against him, and the Angels have won every game he has started. This dominant stretch — featuring multiple scoreless outings with high strikeout totals — ranks among the best early-season performances ever.

Team Trends & Series Context Last night, the Blue Jays defeated the Angels 4-2 to take the series lead. Lenyn Sosa delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth, and the Toronto bullpen held on despite a late Angels rally.

The Blue Jays sit below .500 with an injured and middling offense, while the Angels look to avoid a series loss behind their ace.

Weather & Ballpark Factors Afternoon conditions in Anaheim feature temperatures around 69°F, light winds (around 10 mph), mostly sunny skies, and zero chance of precipitation. Angel Stadium plays neutral to slightly pitcher-friendly in these conditions, favoring Soriano's elite stuff.

Best Bet: Angels Moneyline / -1.5 Run Line Soriano's historic dominance against Lauer's early struggles creates a massive pitching mismatch. Models heavily favor the Angels in a low-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Angels -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +135)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions

Best MLB Bets