Betting Expert Michael Rathburn runs down trends you need to know for today's packed MLB card and he shares his best wagers, including a play on the Rangers as they look to avoid a series sweep

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 29

Prior article 1-4 -0.95 units

Season 30-32 -1.85 units

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites during the MLB playoffs. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends, Insights, and Matchups Analysis

Rotowire Betting Hub

(Odds, Starting Lineups, Batter v Pitcher, News, Weather, Bullpen Usage)

Make sure to check the latest odds and all sportsbooks, starting lineups, weather, batter vs pitcher, and bullpen usage before making any wagers.

I had a bad feeling about yesterday's slate and eventually Soriano was going to have a bad outing. The Astros/Orioles game had plenty of offense but it did not convert into runs to get over the total. I knew Rangers/Yankees was going to be close with both pitchers, but getting them at plus money is a play I will take every time.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this postseason using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Best Bets and Predictions

The New York Yankees (18-10) face the Texas Rangers (14-14) in the series finale at Globe Life Field today at 2:35 PM ET. Bettors are seeing nearly identical lines to yesterday, but the starting pitching matchup has flipped sharply in Texas' favor — creating a standout betting opportunity.

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) gets the start with a 2-4 record and 5.79 ERA over 32.2 innings (6 starts). He's posted 32 strikeouts against just 9 walks. Yankees hitters are just .206/.243/.312 (.555 OPS) lifetime against him.

Opposite him is Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez, who will make his MLB debut. The 22-year-old has dominated AAA (1-2, 1.27 ERA, 0.89 WHIP in 4 starts), but today he faces major-league hitters for the first time, and on the road. This inexperience versus Eovaldi's veteran presence and proven success against this lineup creates a significant starting pitching edge for the Rangers.

You're essentially getting the better starting pitcher at home at even money (+100 to +104). Despite the Yankees' strong record, series lead, and road success, the public is expected to hammer New York again as slight favorites (-115 to -122). That leaves excellent plus-money value on the Rangers.

Betting Odds Snapshot

Moneyline: Yankees -118 | Rangers +102 (best value)

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+140) | Rangers +1.5 (-170)

Total: Over/Under 8.5 (lean Under)

The dome at Globe Life Field eliminates weather concerns. With similar pricing but a much better pitching situation for Texas, this is a prime spot to fade the public and back the motivated home underdog.

Eovaldi's experience and dominance against this Yankees lineup gives Texas the clear edge to steal the series finale in a competitive, lower-scoring game.

Best Bet: Rangers ML for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets and Predictions

The Tampa Bay Rays (18-11) travel to face the Cleveland Guardians (15-14) at Progressive Field in a 1:10 PM ET Wednesday afternoon showdown. With two high-quality starters and reliable bullpens on both sides, the Under stands out as the sharpest play of the day.

Drew Rasmussen (Rays) brings elite form with a 2-0 record, 2.45 ERA, and 0.74 WHIP over 25.2 innings. He's striking out 26 while walking just 4. His FIP sits at 4.10 and xERA around 2.65, signaling strong underlying performance.

Gavin Williams (Guardians) counters with a 4-1 record and 3.28 ERA in 35.2 innings (1.09 WHIP). He's punched out 44 but also issued 19 walks. His FIP is 4.45 and xERA near 4.10.

Both teams boast strong late-inning relief. The Rays bullpen ranks around the middle of the league with a ~5.09 ERA but has been effective in recent outings with solid strikeout rates. The Guardians bullpen has been stronger overall (~4.40 ERA), anchored by lockdown arms like Cade Smith, making them excellent at protecting leads or keeping games close.

Recent head-to-head games in this series have stayed low (3-2 and 1-0 scores). Progressive Field has played pitcher-friendly this season.

Betting Odds Snapshot

Moneyline: Rays +102 | Guardians -118

Run Line: Rays +1.5 (-200) | Guardians -1.5 (+170)

Total: Over/Under 7 (lean Under 7 at -110 to -118)

Expect a grind-it-out pitcher's duel filled with strikeouts, weak contact, and few big innings. The combination of strong advanced metrics, elite starting pitching, quality bullpens, and modest lineups makes this one of the best Under spots on the slate.

This is a textbook low-total spot. Load up on the Under and watch two starters plus strong relief corps dominate.

Best Bets: Rays/Guardians UNDER 7 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -118)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Best Bets and Predictions

The Chicago Cubs (17-12) visit the San Diego Padres (19-10) at Petco Park for a 4:10 PM ET Wednesday matchup. While the Padres boast one of the best overall records and an elite bullpen, the Cubs -0.5 First 5 Innings offers strong value thanks to a clear starting pitching advantage.

Jameson Taillon (Cubs) enters with a 1-1 record and 4.55 ERA over 27.2 innings (1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts). His FIP sits at 6.02 and xERA around 4.60, showing some underlying regression risk but still far more stable than his counterpart.

Matt Waldron (Padres) has struggled badly early in 2026: 0-1 record, 12.46 ERA over just 8.2 innings (2.31 WHIP, only 7 strikeouts). His FIP is 6.24 and xERA near 4.70, confirming poor results are deserved after allowing hard contact and traffic on the bases.

This matchup gives Chicago a significant edge in the first five innings. Taillon should keep the game manageable early, while Waldron's recent blow-up risk makes the Cubs a live favorite to lead after five.

Betting Odds Snapshot

Moneyline: Cubs around -110 to -120 | Padres +100 to +110

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+140ish)

Total: Over/Under 8.5–9

Important Note: Avoid full-game bets on the Cubs. The Padres possess the best bullpen in MLB, capable of shutting down opponents late. Bet the Cubs -0.5 F5 to isolate the starting pitching mismatch and sidestep San Diego's lockdown relief corps.

Capitalize on Taillon's stability versus Waldron's early-season woes in a high-value F5 spot.

Best Bet: Cubs -0.5 runs F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +110)

Wednesday's Best Bets and Predictions

Best MLB Bets